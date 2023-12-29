Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Charles Schwab: Offers An Invaluable Lesson To Outperforming (Downgrade)

JR Research
Summary

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation stock has experienced a significant rebound since bottoming out in October 2023, up nearly 47% from its lows.
  • The market had already positioned for weakness heading into Schwab's third quarter earnings release, reflecting the challenges caused by the Fed's unprecedented rate hikes.
  • Schwab's recent December update lent credence to my previous bullish thesis. However, investors who waited have missed the most attractive buying opportunities.
  • I argue why investors must consider and learn how to assess investor sentiment/psychology in their framework to improve their chances of outperforming the market.
  • With my Schwab bullish thesis playing out accordingly, I return to the sidelines and await another more attractive opportunity.
Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

My thesis on The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) since its initial collapse in March/April has been based on one underlying thesis: the worst has been priced in. However, the market's gyrations likely took bullish investors by surprise in July

JR Research
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

S
Sailor5757
Today, 8:38 AM
Thanks for your good judgment as reflected in the gains I’ve realized in SCHW.
