Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lockheed Martin: 3 Reasons To Buy This Compounding Machine

Dec. 28, 2023 11:40 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Stock
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Lockheed Martin is a leading defense contractor, manufacturing a wide range of combat systems for the land, air, sea, and cyber domains.
  • The company has shown stable and improving financials, with strong sales and net income growth.
  • Lockheed Martin is attractively priced compared to its historical valuation and peers, and offers capital returns through share buybacks and a growing dividend.
  • We rate LMT a "Strong Buy".

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet plane on the tarmac of Kleine-Brogel Airbase. Belgium - September 8, 2018

VanderWolf-Images

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is one of the largest and most well-respected defense contractors on earth.

Responsible for a huge number of Land, Air, Sea, and Cyber combat systems in western arsenals today, the company plays an incredibly important role in the security

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.47K Followers
Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one. Our goal is to supply you with the same information that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else. The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do. We've distilled down the top strategies from the industry’s elite and made them as approachable as possible so you can use them for yourself. That’s our mission. We hope you’ll join us.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.