Politics And The Markets 01/15/24

Jan. 15, 2024 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (11.86K)
"Incredible scenes in Germany.

The Mainstream media are desperate to silence these protests. The Globalists are becoming fearful.

Translated this message reads stopp wir haben die schnauze voll "We are Fed Up"

The fightback against the Globalists and their unfair treatment of Farmers across the world is gathering pace." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (11.86K)
Just 10 days before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood at a podium with war raging between Israelis and Arabs in the Middle East and strife evident in urban American communities between blacks and Jewish shopkeepers. Without equivocation, he embraced Israel and condemned antisemitism in all its forms.

“We cannot substitute one tyranny for another, and for the black man to be struggling for justice and then turn around and be anti-Semitic is not only a very irrational course but it is a very immoral course. And wherever we have seen anti-Semitism we have condemned it with all of our might,” King declared in a question-and-answer session in March 1968 at the Rabbinical Assembly.

He added for good measure: “Peace for Israel means security, and we must stand with all our might to protect its right to exist, its territorial integrity. I see Israel as one of the great outposts of democracy in the world.”

Fifty-six years later, a new war rages between Israel and Hamas and fresh strife grips American cities as young liberal activists have joined with Palestinian protesters to block streets, intimidate Jewish students on campuses and throw bloodied baby dolls over the White House fences.

These new generation activists suggest Israel is an apartheid state engaged in genocide because it has declared war against Hamas for the Oct 7 terror attacks. Some even chant “from the river to the sea,” a phrase widely viewed to be a call to eradicate Israel.

As it was a half century earlier. King’s embrace of Israel and steadfast rejection of antisemitism is an inconvenient truth on this MLK holiday for America’s far-left activists, who often champion his legacy of fighting racism while ignoring or redefining his unwavering love for the Jewish people.

“Israel’s right to exist as a state is incontestable,” King wrote in his September 1967 letter to Adolf Held, the president of the Jewish Labor Committee.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.86K)
"We should dispense with the tired narrative that four conscientious state and federal prosecutors—independently and without contact with the Biden White House or the radical Democrats in Congress—all came to the same disinterested conclusions that Donald Trump should be indicted for various crimes and put on trial during the campaign season of 2024.

The prosecutors began accelerating their indictments only once Trump started to lead incumbent Joe Biden by sizable margins in head-to-head polls. Moreover, had Trump not run for the presidency, or had he been of the same party as most of the four prosecutors, he would have never been indicted by any of them.

Yet now they are in a doom loop of discovering that the more they seek to rush to judgment before the election and gag Trump from speaking publicly about these star-chamber proceedings, the more he rises in the polls.

In truth, each succeeding cycle of corrupt leftwing lawfare that ends in failure—the Russian collusion hoax, the weaponized first impeachment, trying ex-president Trump in the Senate as a private citizen, the laptop disinformation set-up, the Alfa bank ping caper, the pathetic attempt to erase Trump from state ballots, and the unfolding Fani Willis moral debacle—does not return things to zero.

Rather, they serve as force multipliers for each other. Each overreach geometrically increases the dangers to democracy, ever more turns the public off, and ironically cascades sympathy and poll numbers for the very target of their paranoias.

Some of the prosecutors have colluded with White House lawyers and congressional liaisons. Some had run for office, offering campaign promises to get Trump convicted for something or other.

Now, after years of delays and deadends, all four are rushing to synchronize their trial dates to ensure that the front-running Trump is on the docket daily and not out on the 2024 campaign trail.

Do we recall when leftist legal eagles claimed that of all the iffy Trump indictments, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis had the best case against Trump?

The phone call, we were told, was proof of “election interference.” It was Willis who got the first Trump “mug shot.” It was Willis, we were assured, who got Trump with the goods on tape, begging election officials to “find” the requisite missing votes that would prove his victory (note that he did not say “invent” the votes but to look for a supposedly existing trove of them).

And now Willis’s signature case is in shambles.

We learn, allegedly, that 1) Willis hired her stealth boyfriend Nathan Wade as a special counsel, the day before he filed for divorce (whose records were then mysteriously sealed by the court); 2) that Wade so far has received over $650,000 as special counsel, reportedly including a miraculous ability to charge for 24 hours of continuous legal service in a single day; 3) that Willis and Wade allegedly have used her greenlit windfall to him to go on a number of pricey junkets and cruises; 4) that to try an ex-president and the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Willis picked Wade who had never tried a single felony case and was previously a “personal injury/accident” lawyer; 5) that the supposedly apolitical Willis had consulted with the January 6 partisan congressional special committee, while Wade had met for marathon meetings with the Biden White House legal counsel (and apparently billed Georgia taxpayers for receiving such federal tutorials).

The legal community’s initial dismissal of this sordid prosecutor’s office is reminiscent of the immediate efforts to downplay Claudine G@y’s plagiarism. But the charade will eventually end the same way, in this case with the resignation and likely indictment of the prosecutor, along with her boyfriend, who concocted quite a scheme at the expense of the taxpayers. Both have made a mockery of their indictment of an ex-president and, if the allegations are true, will be disbarred and prosecuted.

The other three indictments are even weaker. Alvin Bragg claims that Donald Trump’s efforts a near decade ago to enact nondisclosure agreements and payments to remain silent about embarrassing behavior constituted “campaign finance violations.”

If so, what then defines campaign violations when Ms. Clinton brazenly destroyed nearly 30,000 subpoenaed campaign-era emails, ordered subpoenaed communication devices smashed, illegally hired a foreign national to find dirt on a campaign rival, and used three paywalls to hide her hush payments to British subject Steele to concoct a smear dossier—with help from Russian sources—to destroy her 2016 rival?

Letitia James, apparently for the first time in New York history, believes a bank was somehow wronged when its seasoned auditors viewed Trump’s assets, approved a loan to him, profited from his timely payments of interest and principles, and lodged no complaints against Trump or his company.

James apparently believes that Donald Trump is the first and most egregious real estate baron in New York history who inflated the value of his holdings. Her indictments thus supposedly have nothing to do with a left-wing political activist who ran for attorney general on promises to get Trump.

As far as Jack Smith, he supposedly was to be focused on Trump’s removal of classified presidential files to an insecure location at his Mar-a-Lago home and Trump’s “insurrectionary” actions on January 6. But he seems way beyond that now and is trying to put a gag order on the presidential frontrunner and to ensure Trump is in court during the 2024 campaign—challenging the very administration that appointed Smith in the first place.

In truth, Trump was the first ex-president in history to be indicted for a dispute with archivists over the status and security of removed classified files. Such disagreements were historically adjudicated bureaucratically rather than criminally, and certainly not with performance-art FBI swat raids into an ex-presidential residence.

Moreover, true insurrectionists do not instruct protestors to assemble peacefully and patriotically. Insurrectionists themselves do not try to overthrow governments while unarmed and accompanied by bare-chested buffoons with cow horns and slow-moving septuagenarians draped in American flags. And during an “insurrection,” unarmed “rebels” are usually not invited into the government quarters by supposed government doormen, among them perhaps 150-200 FBI informants. They are usually not shot and killed for the crime of entering a broken window while unarmed. And governments need not lie about the violence of insurrectionaries if they are truly insurrectionists.

Jack Smith’s problem—aside from his similar previous effort as special counsel to bankrupt and destroy the life and career of former Virginia governor Bob McDonald, a conviction overturned 9-0 by the Supreme Court—is that his indictments are so asymmetrical as to be surreal.

If the Department of Justice really wishes to prosecute insurrection, then it should concentrate on 120 days of arson, looting, killing, and violent protests that destroyed $2 billion in property, led to over 35 deaths, injured 1,500 law enforcement officers, and saw a federal courthouse, a police precinct, and a historic church torched by protestors, months of violent chaos planned and orchestrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and enabled by leftwing inert mayors and governors.

The future Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, sought to organize bail for violent rioters. She boasted on television that the protests would not stop, should not stop, and would continue beyond the 2020 elections. Could she have at least suggested to the rioters to protest “peacefully and patriotically?” And just last week, President Biden praised that months-long violent summer of looting, violence, arson, and destruction, calling it “the historic movement for justice in the summer of 2020.”

Or Smith could investigate the well-orchestrated and increasingly violent pro-Hamas rallies. These are “insurrections” that have stormed the California legislature, occupied the Capitol rotunda, defaced and defiled iconic federal monuments and cemeteries, shut down key bridges and freeways, attacked law enforcement, and led to violence and assaults.

If Trump is guilty of removing files that he had the statutory right as president to formally declassify, then what was senator and subsequent Vice President Joe Biden guilty of when he stealthily and unlawfully removed hundreds of files, kept the removals secret (until his administration went after Trump for the same offense), and sloppily stored them in his insecure garage?

At each juncture of these extra-legal efforts, past precedents, former customs, and accepted traditions are being destroyed by the Left, whose endless miscarriages of justice are the real threats to constitutional government. And the more impotent these serial and unending gambits become, the more strident and desperate they appear."

------Victor Davis Hanson
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.86K)
Concerns are intensifying among far-left national security “experts” and Pentagon insiders over the possibility that former President Donald Trump might leverage the U.S. military to enforce his political will if he returns to the Oval Office.

In a detailed report, NBC News inadvertently admitted the existence of a “Deep State,” allegedly working to facilitate a military coup against former President Trump if he is freely and fairly elected by Americans.

The NBC article paints a portrait of a left-wing plot to disrupt military allegiance to civilian control.

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist wrote, “NBC reports the left is plotting ways to have military not be under civilian control. This dangerous and unconstitutional usurpation of power is being framed by NBC as good because it will undermine Trump if he is freely and fairly elected by Americans.”

“Civilian control of the military is part of the bedrock foundation of American democracy. The democratic project is not threatened by the existence of a powerful standing military so long as civilian and military leaders — and the rank-and-file they lead — embrace and implement effective civilian control,” according to War on the Rocks.

“Civilian control is exercised within the executive branch for operational orders by the chain of command, which runs from the president to the civilian secretary of defense to the combatant commanders.”

Now, there is a concerted effort by a coalition of public interest groups and lawmakers to anticipate and thwart any attempts to “misuse” presidential powers.

This includes closely monitoring Trump’s policy statements and the interviews given by his allies to gauge the direction of a potential second Trump administration.

Key players in this preemptive effort include Democracy Forward and Protect Democracy, far-left organizations with histories of challenging Trump’s administration in court.

They are preparing for legal battles and seeking to build alliances to counteract any abuses of power from day one.

NBC News reports:

"Donald Trump is sparking fears among those who understand the inner workings of the Pentagon that he would convert the nonpartisan U.S. military into the muscular arm of his political agenda as he makes comments about dictatorship and devalues the checks and balances that underpin the nation’s two-century-old democracy.

A circle of appointees independent of Trump’s political operation steered him away from ideas that would have pushed the limits of presidential power in his last term, according to books they’ve written and testimony given to Congress. Most were gone by the end. In a new term, many former officials worry that Trump would instead surround himself with loyalists unwilling to say no.

Trump has raised fresh questions about his intentions if he regains power by putting forward a legal theory that a president would be free to do nearly anything with impunity — including assassinate political rivals — so long as Congress can’t muster the votes to impeach him and throw him out of office.

Now, bracing for Trump’s potential return, a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers is quietly devising plans to try to foil any efforts to expand presidential power, which could include pressuring the military to cater to his political needs.

Those taking part in the effort told NBC News they are studying Trump’s past actions and 2024 policy positions so that they will be ready if he wins in November. That involves preparing to take legal action and send letters to Trump appointees spelling out consequences they’d face if they undermine constitutional norms."

Critics argue that preemptive measures to curtail such use are tantamount to unconstitutional acts and may pave the way for a “military coup” to subvert the will of the American people.

The core of the argument from detractors of the NBC report is that there is an orchestrated effort by the Deep State to undermine Trump’s authority, which would be legally and democratically conferred upon him should he win 2024 election.

Americans fear that the actions described in the NBC report are not safeguards of democracy but are moves to dismantle it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.86K)
Atlanta DA Fani Willis Plays the Race Card Giving Proactive Speech at Big Bethal AME Church

Two high level takeaways. First, please pay attention to the venue. the AME church network is the epicenter of racially driven political influence. BLM are the activist foot soldiers; AME are the network organizers. BLM harvest the ballots; AME are the precinct workers who scan them as many times as needed. This is the “Atlanta way,” that duplicates in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and Madison.

Second, Fani Willis must anticipate a major problem with her case and conduct if she is proactively going to the crew who will be tasked with circling the wagons on her defense. In this video soundbite Fani Willis plays the race card to her audience at Big Bethal AME church in Atlanta. https://youtu.be/JFZdsR7w48I

Fani Willis’ full speech was 35 minutes long and filled with racially driven context.

The AME church network is the same political system used by Barack “if I had a son” Obama, Benjamin Crump, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin in Miami-Dade/Orlando. The same network in Ferguson Missouri (Mike Brown), the same network in Baltimore, Maryland (Freddy Gray), and on it goes.

The AME network is a system built on the guise of religion, but fraught with politics, racial division, the retention of pretenses and massive fraud.

MLK is rolling around in his grave.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.86K)
Sketchy Stuff Again – This Announcement and Story Just Doesn’t Pass Sniff Test

Not to be captain obvious again, but maybe people have not noticed this story. Something isn’t right and just doesn’t add up. The events took place last Thursday, the comments by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby are today.

Look at the contrast between what U.S. Central Command put out -vs- the first AP report on the same incident. www.centcom.mil/...

Now look at the AP FIRST NOTICE reporting:

Two U.S. Navy SEALs are missing after conducting a nighttime boarding mission Thursday off the coast of Somalia, according to three U.S. officials.

The SEALs were on an interdiction mission, climbing up a vessel when one got knocked off by high waves. Under their protocol, when one SEAL is overtaken the next jumps in after them.

Both SEALs are still missing. A search and rescue mission is underway and the waters in the Gulf of Aden, where they were operating, are warm, two of the U.S. officials said. apnews.com/...

We are supposed to believe that two naval special force operators, Navy SEALS, doing a ship-to-ship transfer, fully kitted, fell into the water, suddenly disappeared and could not be located in the two days between the CentCom announcement (Jan 11) and the AP report (Jan 13).

Eh… nope. Sketchy!

So, here’s National Security Council spokesman John Kirby today. https://youtu.be/oCT0RgSz_ck

Notice the emphasis on…. “The mission was not related to Operation Prosperity Guardian, the ongoing U.S. and international mission to provide protection to commercial vessels in the Red Sea, or the retaliatory strikes that the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted in Yemen over the past two days.”…

Sorry, but when you spend so much time telling us what it is not, we suspect it is exactly what you say it isn’t.

So, the non-pretending Occam’s razor takeaway:

Two Navy SEAL combat “KIA’s”, killed in action directly as a result of U.S. operations in/around Yemen, have been turned into two innocuous Navy SEAL “MIA’s” because their death would be politically problematic for the administration.

They lie. They have to lie. They always lie. It's what they do. It's who they are. They suffer no consequences … ever.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (5.08K)
@PaulM_2 You’re right. The only rule about war, SEALS, and media reports. Never ever tell any truth unless you absolutely have no choice.

Talk has consequences……..
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.86K)
The latest CBS polling reflects what most people already know, President Trump is the choice of the American middle class.

However, what’s funny about the poll is the narrative that CBS blends into the outline of the result where they ponder why the media effort to promote and support Nikki Haley has not been more effective. That’s funny stuff, no matter who you are.

CBS – Donald Trump’s support among national Republican primary voters has now risen to its highest level yet.

His legal issues obviously haven’t hurt his standing with primary voters and some of his recent controversial statements resonate with many GOP and “MAGA” voters.

Republican voters continue to believe Trump is their best bet to beat Joe Biden in November, even as Nikki Haley leads Joe Biden by a wider margin in a general election match-up than either Trump or Ron DeSantis. We show why in this analysis. www.cbsnews.com/...

Whatever it takes….
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.86K)
NBC Published an extensive article outlining how the DC administrative state is responding to the potential for another President Trump victory.

Once again, a very specific name surfaces who is part of the organizational effort to stop Donald Trump.

(NBC) – […] "Now, bracing for Trump’s potential return, a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers is quietly devising plans to try to foil any efforts to expand presidential power, which could include pressuring the military to cater to his political needs.

Those taking part in the effort told NBC News they are studying Trump’s past actions and 2024 policy positions so that they will be ready if he wins in November. That involves preparing to take legal action and send letters to Trump appointees spelling out consequences they’d face if they undermine constitutional norms.

“We’re already starting to put together a team to think through the most damaging types of things that he [Trump] might do so that we’re ready to bring lawsuits if we have to,” said Mary McCord, executive director of the Institution for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law.

Part of the aim is to identify like-minded organizations and create a coalition to challenge Trump from day one, those taking part in the discussions said. Some participants are combing through policy papers being crafted for a future conservative administration. They’re also watching the interviews that Trump allies are giving to the press for clues to how a Trump sequel would look."

There she is again, Mary McCord, the former head of the DOJ National Security Division and the one specific functionary that is found at the epicenter of every single deep state Lawfare operation against President Trump. However, that citation is not the biggest reveal in the past several days….

Pay very close attention to these next two citations:

November 3, 2021 – In Washington DC – “Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the House Jan. 6 Select Committee has tapped Mary McCord, who once ran the Justice Department’s National Security Division, for representation in its fight to obtain former President Donald Trump’s White House records.

Then consider:

January 10, 2024 – Georgia prosecutors probing Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election got an early boost in the spring of 2022. It came from another set of investigators who were way ahead of them: the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Committee staff quietly met with lawyers and agents working for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in mid-April 2022, just as she prepared to convene a special grand jury investigation. In the previously unreported meeting, the Jan. 6 committee aides let the district attorney’s team review — but not keep — a limited set of evidence they had gathered.

The “J6 committee staff” that led the conversations with Fani Willis is a person, and that person’s name is Mary McCord. As the lead in the J6 staff effort, there is simply no way to believe the committee staff that met with Fani Willis did not include McCord.

You know what seems bizarre?

What seems bizarre is how everything that has followed from her activity in October 2016 through to the present day is singularly focused on the removal of President Trump. Yet, almost no one seems to connect the obvious dots. Why?

What is it about Mary McCord and Washington DC circles that pundits and political researchers fear?

To give you an idea of scope of influence of Mary McCord as a key functionary, consider what we can document.

♦ McCord submitted the fraudulent FISA application to spy on Trump campaign.

♦ McCord created the “logan act” claim used against Michael Flynn and then went with Sally Yates to confront the White House.

♦ McCord then left the DOJ and went to work for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler.

♦ McCord organized the CIA rule changes with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

♦ McCord led and organized the impeachment effort, in the background using the evidence she helped create.

♦ McCord joined the FISA Court to protect against DOJ IG Michael Horowitz Atkinson oversight and FISA review.

♦ McCord joined the J6 Committee helping to create all the lawfare angles they deployed.

♦ McCord then coordinated with DA Fani Willis in Georgia.

♦ McCord is working with Special Prosecutor Jack Smith to prosecute Trump.

In short, Mary McCord is the lawfare string that winds through every legal ‘stop Trump’ effort; yet no one ever calls her out?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

