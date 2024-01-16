This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Then he will tell nato they're on their own and we all get to watch while Europe erupts in war trying to prevent the Soviet Union from making a comeback with China's backing. Fun times.
As in other fields, the U.S. and China are each other's main partners. The next 10 most prolific partnerships between countries involve one of them. Beyond the main partnerships, research is often regionalized — clustered in Europe, Asia and other places where there is historical cooperation, political and economic alignment or simply opportunity.]
twitter.com/...This presents a myriad of issues, the least of which is that in order to seem less sexist and racist, the airline industry has embraced racism and sexism, hiring someone specifically for their skin color and plumbing, not their merit, talent, or competency. The largest issue here is that without that focus on merit, talent, and competency you invite disaster. Imagine an airplane is built by someone who doesn't do their due diligence in making sure the parts they're using are at their greatest quality. Imagine they take shortcuts because they don't care as much or more likely, would have been passed over because their competency was provenly not as good as the guy they passed over due to skin color, and a shoddy part was shodily used to build a plane. Imagine that part later causes an issue that causes an issue during flight, and while a more talented pilot would have been able to handle it, this less talented pilot fails to do what's necessary to keep the passengers safe and crashes the plane.People will have died because a series of people who didn't deserve to be there got jobs more talented people should have had. That's not to say there aren't a lot of talented women or that only white people are capable of being the most competent person in the room, but white men shouldn't be passed over if they are the most talented or competent person for the job. Lives literally depend on it.But the nature of DEI isn't a concern for anything but a supposed equality of outcome which is nothing but Marxism disguised as "social justice." Marxism has never been concerned with people's lives, merit, competency, or anything that would actually advance a society. Marxism's chief concern has always been the consolidation of power by any means necessary. In an age where everything is social justice compliance for corporations, DEI is the order of the day, which means a sort of corporate Marxism has to be enacted. And Corporate Marxism is going to get people killed.