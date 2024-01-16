Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/16/24

Jan. 16, 2024 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

n
notyouagain
Today, 1:20 AM
Comments (2.84K)
Everyone ready to watch trump throw Ukraine to Russia, knowing Putin will invade a nato country next?
Then he will tell nato they're on their own and we all get to watch while Europe erupts in war trying to prevent the Soviet Union from making a comeback with China's backing.

Fun times.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (32.55K)
My science, medical and technology friends have always told me that China folks, the people who do the research not the government, really lean on and value US research. Generally, they mistrust their own government and most feel their application and advances come in the collaboration with the US. Just passing along what I hear from high end researchers.

[New data on patterns of partnership in scientific publication shows how much more tightly connected the U.S. and China have grown over the past two decades, including in the AI field. From 2003 to 2022, China and the U.S. became each other's most frequent scientific partners, according to the National Science Board's Science & Engineering Indicators report released this week.

That remains true, though data indicates that collaborations between the countries began to decline in 2020 for the first time in decades. The network of publications on AI — deemed a critical technology by the Biden administration and leaders the world over — is centered on the U.S. and China. About 33% of U.S. publications in AI-related fields from 2003 to 2022 were the result of international collaborations, compared with 16% of China's AI papers.
As in other fields, the U.S. and China are each other's main partners. The next 10 most prolific partnerships between countries involve one of them. Beyond the main partnerships, research is often regionalized — clustered in Europe, Asia and other places where there is historical cooperation, political and economic alignment or simply opportunity.]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.88K)
I expect a crooked prosecutor or judge to come up with some new piece of crap to take the glow off of president Trump's Iowa win.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.88K)
The RINO meme is that Trump "only" won half of Iowans' support. 🙂 Watch for it to be repeated non-stop for the next week or so. Never mind that in 2016 he actually lost Iowa to Cruz, or that this year it looks like he won every Iowa county but for Johnson county, which he lost by one vote. Liberal college students at the University of Iowa were probably up to the usual tricks. RINOs are never happy unless they are talking crap about Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.88K)
The DeSantis campaign is very upset with the media for declaring President Trump the Iowa winner. www.msn.com/...

Big sad.

Tonight, all the Ron DeSantis conscripts and paid influencers start to realize there's not going to be any income potential for them in a few weeks. It's a cold look in the mirror when "learning to code" applies to your collapsed career.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.88K)
It seems every corporation is embracing DEI policies. In some cases, a corporation putting their focus on "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" wouldn't make a lick of difference to you, but there are some fields where this could become a problem.

The airline industry is one of those cases. You want everyone who does their job in this industry to be at the top of their game, be it the people who put the airplane together to the people who fly it. Your safety and well-being depend on a long line of competent people doing their jobs correctly.

But the airline industry doesn't seem to believe this. the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is willing to drastically decrease their standards for competency if it means they can increase the diversity in the way that employees simply look or, more egregiously, to make sure that the mental health of their employees also looks diverse. This means they want to hire people with "severe intellectual disability." That's a direct quote.

It doesn't stop there. Airline corporations are getting into the DEI game as well. In an interview with Axios, the CEO of United Airlines, John Scott Kirby, bragged that his company was leading the way in focusing on hiring based on race and sex.

"CEO of @united says he takes race and gender into account when hiring and laments that there’s too many white males in the airline industry."
twitter.com/...

This presents a myriad of issues, the least of which is that in order to seem less sexist and racist, the airline industry has embraced racism and sexism, hiring someone specifically for their skin color and plumbing, not their merit, talent, or competency.

The largest issue here is that without that focus on merit, talent, and competency you invite disaster. Imagine an airplane is built by someone who doesn't do their due diligence in making sure the parts they're using are at their greatest quality. Imagine they take shortcuts because they don't care as much or more likely, would have been passed over because their competency was provenly not as good as the guy they passed over due to skin color, and a shoddy part was shodily used to build a plane.

Imagine that part later causes an issue that causes an issue during flight, and while a more talented pilot would have been able to handle it, this less talented pilot fails to do what's necessary to keep the passengers safe and crashes the plane.

People will have died because a series of people who didn't deserve to be there got jobs more talented people should have had.

That's not to say there aren't a lot of talented women or that only white people are capable of being the most competent person in the room, but white men shouldn't be passed over if they are the most talented or competent person for the job. Lives literally depend on it.

But the nature of DEI isn't a concern for anything but a supposed equality of outcome which is nothing but Marxism disguised as "social justice." Marxism has never been concerned with people's lives, merit, competency, or anything that would actually advance a society. Marxism's chief concern has always been the consolidation of power by any means necessary.

In an age where everything is social justice compliance for corporations, DEI is the order of the day, which means a sort of corporate Marxism has to be enacted.

And Corporate Marxism is going to get people killed.
