Politics And The Markets 01/17/24

Jan. 17, 2024 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (9)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (32.57K)
Hard for me to believe a country would trigger a war to unite their citizens but an attack on that country certainly does. I wonder if Hamas, Iran, or Russia think about these outcomes when they back another country into a corner. Look back in time and think about how wars have unified countries on a common goal. 9/11 did that. It's friggin' ironic and sad simultaneously.

[In the months before Hamas’s heinous October 7 attacks, Israeli society was more polarized than ever before. Efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to ram through antidemocratic reforms had provoked the largest and most sustained protests the country had ever seen. By this past summer, polls indicated that 45 percent of the public thought that the country was on the brink of a violent civil war.

Since then, the attacks and the subsequent government decision to launch an all-out campaign against Hamas have united Israelis behind the war. Thus, they have shown overwhelming support for the twin goals of returning the hostages and toppling the terrorist regime in the Gaza Strip. Yet the polarization has hardly disappeared: even now, at the height of the fighting, the trust that Israelis place in the government is at an all-time low, and the rally-round-the-flag effect has been limited to support for the Israel Defense Forces and their mission to defeat Hamas. What does this mean for the country and its ability to shape a stable postwar order?]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.91K)
Tucker Carlson gives his take on the results of the Iowa caucus and the next primary election which takes place in New Hampshire. Carlson accurately outlines the goals and aspirations of the professional political class, and the multinational corporate donors, who are intending to elevate Nikki Haley as the desperate last-ditch effort to block Donald Trump. https://youtu.be/xOr5v22so2E
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (11.91K)
Trump’s attorneys tonight in classified docs case file bombshell motion for discovery—again insists Special Counsel Jack Smith is concealing evidence including voluminous records demonstrating collaboration betweem Biden White House, NARA, DOJ, FBI, and intel agencies.

Joined by attorneys representing his 2 co-defendants, Team Trump again asks for records related to Biden’s DOE attempting to retroactively remove Trump’s security clearance AFTER Smith’s indictment. Dirty isn’t even the word for these prosecutors and judges.

Keep in mind the chief judge overseeing the illicit use of a DC grand jury for a FLA investigation was Beryl Howell, who just got her ass handed to her by 4 appellate judges on Trump Twitter search.

Oh and the little story about how the totally not political archivists found classified files in the 15 boxes Trump turned over to NARA and send criminal referral to FBI?

Ya that isn’t true, either. In the works for months beforehand between Biden WH and NARA… threadreaderapp.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.91K)
Nikki Haley Relying on Democrats in New Hampshire to Win Republican Primary and Keep Billionaire Donors Happy

Nikki Haley would not exist in the world of politics if Sarah Palin had not shown up to rally support for her in the 2010 SC primary race. But immediately after gaining all the benefit, Haley dismissed Palin, much like Ron DeSantis recently dismissed President Trump.

Taking away all of the pretending, it was very clear several years ago that Nikki Haley was the DeceptiCon to watch in 2024. You might remember in early 2016, when the GOPe was meeting in Sea Island trying to figure out how to defeat Donald Trump, they picked Nikki Haley to deliver the 2016 State of the Union rebuttal. That speech was entirely constructed as an attack on candidate Donald Trump.

Haley was always going to be the DeceptiCon candidate because she has always been for sale. Haley doesn’t have actual defined positions or policies; instead, she follows political orders and does whatever the donors and corporations tell her to do. Nikki Haley is the prototypical UniParty politician, and it comes as no surprise her campaign focus is to use Democrats to change the demographic of the Republican New Hampshire primary.

The billionaires who back Nikki Haley want the status quo to remain. They are pouring millions into her campaign for one purpose, to remove President Trump. Her key moment is this upcoming New Hampshire primary race. If she comes close or wins, they will keep funding her. If she fails to win in New Hampshire, Haley will collapse quickly as her loss in her home state of South Carolina is virtually guaranteed.

In Davos, Switzerland, a wealthy investment banking executive and Haley donor told CNBC on Tuesday that he’s now convinced Trump will be the Republican nominee and go on to defeat President Joe Biden in November.

Nikki Haley has one shot to keep the NEVER TRUMP money flowing…. New Hampshire. That’s it.

With the full support of the professional Republican apparatus, and if she can fool enough Republicans, and if the apparatus around her can find enough Democrats, then millions will be funneled into her campaign. However, if she falls short in New Hampshire, it’s over.

The Nevada and South Carolina “NEVER TRUMP” groups will not align for Haley without a preceding victory in New Hampshire.

Want to get rid of Nikki Haley? Crush her in New Hampshire.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.91K)
There it is – EU President Says Number One Challenge for Global Control Systems in Next Two Years is to Control Information and Speech

In her keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed Europe’s unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion. However, in the open admission of priority, President Von der Leyen declares the #1 priority of the corporations who run the WEF and world of politics, must be control of speech and information against their interests.

She goes on to note that political dissent, what she calls “polarization within our societies” must be controlled, as the ability of individuals and groups to assemble against the WEF plan remains a constant threat to the fulfillment of the agenda. [Insert a picture of dissident enemy #1, Donald Trump, here] Yes, you do not need to interpret their intent, you only need to listen to their words and accept them. https://youtu.be/XNoFTMPOtHk

There is no such thing as "disinformation" or "misinformation" or "malinformation. There is only information. There is information you accept and information you do not accept. You were not born with a requirement to believe everything you are told; rather, you were born with a brain that allows you to process the information you receive and make independent decisions.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.91K)
Four Judges of DC Circuit Court of Appeals Excoriate Prior Executive Privilege Ruling, and The Admitted Scheme of Special Counsel Jack Smith

In a 14-page opinion and ruling today four judges from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals deconstruct the previous ruling from their own court as well as the DC judge beneath them that gave Special Counsel Jack Smith access to President Trump Twitter account data and then enforced a non-disclosure order.

There are multiple layers to this story, but the substantive part is the scheme and the construct of how the Lawfare took place. There’s no way this was coincidental.

When the Twitter case to gain access to President Trump communication came to the appellate level, somehow all three of the most left-wing judges were assigned to hear the appeal.

An “en banc” review would have included the full active members. However, that review was made moot by the release of the information (a result of the appellate decision). The release itself was done with the use of a non-disclosure order, hiding the ruling in secrecy and keeping President Trump from knowing about it. Once the other four members of the DC CCA eventually found out about the case and the ramifications for ‘executive privilege’ their opinion lambasting their own court is released.

As noted from the panel, “the court here permitted a special prosecutor to avoid even the assertion of executive privilege by allowing a warrant for presidential communications from a third party and then imposing a nondisclosure order.”

The Circuit Court justices note that Jack Smith could have gone to the National Archives for the information as they held the same set of documents and information. However, Smith didn’t want to go that route because the National Archives would inform President Trump as customary and provide him the ability to assert executive privilege over any of the 32 Direct Messages requested.

Jack Smith didn’t want President Trump to know the prosecution was looking through his Twitter metadata and personal communication, so they went to district court under seal to file their search warrants in secrecy; then banning Twitter (the third party) from telling President Trump about it. The four justices from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals are furious the other three members of the court went along with this precedent setting usurpation of authority.

President Trump could not appeal any part of this process because he was unaware it was taking place. In essence, a star-chamber of secrecy was established and the majority on DC Circuit Court of Appeals is not happy about it.

Jack Smith gained access after Twitter lost the 3-judge Circuit Court appeal decision. So, an en banc full 7-member ruling is essentially moot. The information was released, and Smith had access without President Trump or the White House having any option to assert privilege.

…”While a Twitter account primarily consists of public tweets, it may also include some private material, such as direct messages between users, drafts, and personal metadata. In fact, the material produced by Twitter included several dozen direct messages written by a sitting President. The district court afforded no opportunity for the former President to invoke executive privilege before disclosure, and this court made no mention of the privilege concerns entangled in a third-party search of a President’s social media account. This approach directly contravenes the principles and procedures long used to adjudicate claims of executive privilege.”

The ruling provides no remedy other than public scrutiny and perhaps fuel for Florida Judge Aileen Cannon who already has Special Counsel Jack Smith on his heels after several rulings in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

What the publicity does is highlight to the world just how politically motivated all of this aforementioned action really is. Lastly, what are the odds of the random 3-judge panel to approve it. Even the DC Circuit Court itself seems to imply this was a structured outcome, which is even more infuriating to the majority within the court. cases.justia.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.91K)
Many have long felt the Miami case would be the first one tossed. This is ammunition to have the entire case thrown out. The Appellate court is giving Judge Cannon top cover. They can clearly see that the Jack Smith “prosecution” is an attempt to railroad the defendant. The contortions that Jack Smith and the Lawfare team had to make in the legal system to bring these charges include all the lengths required to conceal their actions.

It’s a bit like how they never talk about Trump telling 1/6 protesters to march peacefully and go home, and they leave out his offer of military protection to Nancy Pelosi. (She has never been required to publicly answer that question, and there is a reason for this. Jack Smith’s case falls apart. They need this revelation to come out a lot later after the maximum damage has been inflicted on Trump.)

Executive Privilege (and the PRA) are why Trump had no obligation whatsoever to turn documents over to the DOJ.

Judge Cannon can clearly see this for what it is. She’s probably waiting for one of the appeals to give her that much more cover; e.g. Presidential Immunity.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.91K)
Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has confirmed that his own DHS lied about Texas being responsible for a woman and her two children drowning in the Rio Grande because they prevented Border Patrol agents from responding.

Here’s what was initially reported:

"A woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande on Friday night in Eagle Pass, Texas, after U.S. border agents were prevented from responding, federal officials said Saturday.

In a statement, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said U.S. Border Patrol agents were made aware of the migrants’ distress by the Mexican government but were unable to enter the area from the U.S. side after Texas National Guard troops, under the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, prevented them from doing so.

“In responding to a distress call from the Mexican government, Border Patrol agents were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the area,” the spokesperson said."

But that’s not true at all, according to a Justice Department filing with the Supreme Court. They say the illegals drowned an hour before the Border Patrol were even alerted. Which means Biden’s DHS was trying to use this to smear Texas over the land they seized in Eagle Pass.

Which means Texas wasn’t lying when they said they were told about illegals being in distress but couldn’t find anyone. That’s because Mexican authorities rescued the two in distress and recovered the bodies of the woman and her two children who drowned earlier.

Here’s the news via Bill Melugin:

"The Biden administration once again pushed a false narrative at the border, now refuted by their own DOJ.

White House claim: “On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency assistance.”

DOJ filing: The migrants had already drowned at 8pm, and Border Patrol didn’t inform Texas until an hour later at 9pm.

This, like the horseback patrol “whipping” claims – took off as a false narrative, generating headlines that claimed Texas blocked a federal rescue effort, leading to the drownings of three migrants. The DOJ now confirms, those migrants had been deceased for an hour before Texas was even alerted about it."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.91K)
The German farmer protests are strategic. The reality that food doesn’t originate in a grocery store is an odd concept for many who do not pay attention. The latest strategic move by the farmers aims to highlight the issue.

With an alliance of truckers supporting the farmers, the German farmers have now begun short-term blockades of warehouse and distribution centers. The farmers are following and disrupting the general supply chain, leading to delivery issues upon the downstream retail stores that carry their products.

This approach follows the continued use of farm tractors to block major roads and transportation arteries around Germany. The various cross border and national truckers support the farmers because the overall issues, particularly the diesel prices and taxes therein, are important to the economic livelihood of both.

It is particularly noteworthy that this specific set of protests is happening in Germany, the largest economy inside the EU bloc. Germany is the epicenter of the EU assembly, and Germany has abandoned their own currency in favor of the €uro. As a result, Germany -more than any other nation- is ‘all-in’ on the globalist agenda, and confrontation with the German government is akin to direct confrontation with the leadership in Brussels.

Western media are avoiding all reporting on the events because they do not want to fuel public awareness.

If the German farm protests are successful, it will be a major victory for the larger EU middle and working-class who support them. The assembly of government interests represented by Germany, Brussels and the corporations in the World Economic Forum (the Build Back Better group) are essentially all targets of these protests even though the protests are happening in one nation. This is a systemic pushback against the entire globalist agenda.

To the German farmers who have watched similar action from Holland, Ireland and beyond, this is a zero-sum contest. They are all-in and not open to negotiating a series of slower terms for their eventual demise.
