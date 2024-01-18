This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
Comments (10)
• The information investigators found on the laptop closely matched evidence that they had already obtained from the iCloud account, verifying the contents on the device.In September, Hunter Biden sued Rudy Giuliani and his lawyer claiming that they violated California and Federal law when they accessed information they allege was found on the abandoned laptop and that they said came from a computer repair man in Delaware. In the suit, Hunter Biden refused to admit that their story of how the laptop was obtained was true. When the laptop was raised in the 2020 presidential election, then-candidate Joe Biden claimed that the information obtained from his son’s device was a Russian disinformation operation—“a Russian plan.”In addition, 51 former intelligence official wrote an open letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” likely designed to influence the outcome of the election.However, evidence provided by IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley to Congress showed the FBI had authenticated the laptop in late 2019 and again in early 2020, well before the letter was released, now confirmed again by the new court filings. justthenews.com/...
----------Rep. Jim Jordan@Jim_Jordan
***
But the decision by United States District Court Judge William Matthew Byrne Jr. did not vindicate the defendants;, it chastised the Government. Nor did it resolve the important constitutional issues that the case had raised.
***
The Government’s action in this case, he said, “offended a sense of justice,” and so “I have decided to declare a mistrial and grant the motion for dismissal.” The time was 2:07 P.M.The courtroom erupted in loud cheering and clapping. The judge, barely hiding a smile, for two days, since the sudden disclosure by the Government yesterday that telephone conversations of Dr. Ellsberg were picked up by wiretapping in late 1969 and early 1970, and that all records and logs of those conversations had disappeared from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.When this morning the Government was still unable to produce either the records or a legal authorization for the taps, it was evident that the case had ended.Later, Dr. Ellsberg stated:
““Don’t we have the right not to be tried under Nazi law,” he asked. “This Administration has been very straight about where it is. It is up to us to tell them what it means to be an American.“If facts prove to be what they appear to be, the President [Richard Nixon] has led a conspiracy, not only against Tony and me, but against the American public.”