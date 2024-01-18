Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/18/24

Jan. 18, 2024
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated.

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (10)

PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
A conservative executive with Salem Media has bought the Baltimore Sun newspaper and people in liberal media are losing their minds.

Media bias has become such a given, that the left can’t even contemplate not controlling every media outlet and being able to set the narrative on everything, especially politics.

Would it have been better to let the Baltimore Sun just die and for jobs to be destroyed?

NewsBusters has details on the left’s meltdown:

"In February 2021, liberal journalists were crestfallen that Tribune, The Baltimore Sun’s parent company, would merge with Alden Global Capital, an infamous newspaper conglomerate known for stripping down newspapers to ghost status with, in some cases, only one staff writer and the thickness of a store-brand napkin.

After it was announced Monday that local businessman and Sinclair Broadcasting Group executive Chairman David Smith had rescued The Sun with plans to revitalize it to a robust status, the left is apoplectic…

CNN reacted the way you’d expect. Oliver Darcy, their deranged liberal media hall monitor, whined in his media newsletter that it’s a “deal that has set off alarm bells” since Smith’s local stations around the country “has previously inserted right-wing editorial segments into its local news broadcasts.”

Writing on Threads and X, NPR media writer and former Sun reporter David Folkenflik huffed that “Smith was dismissive of the Sun‘s journalism” and “deflected questions about his own political activities.”

He also seethed that “Smith has been a major funder of GOP candidates; more recently he has funded far-right outfits like Project Veritas and Turning Point USA & financed local ballot initiatives.”"

What is the left so afraid of here? Are they worried that the Baltimore Sun might report honestly on Trump and Republicans? The horror.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is so committed to the retention of war in Ukraine he seemingly implies if President Trump negotiates with Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop fighting, then Zelenskyy will fight both sides of the conflict. This guy is a little weird.

(VIA NEW YORK TIMES) – "[…] Zelensky used an expletive to describe a Trump claim about containing Vladimir Putin. At a Q. and A. with journalists that Andrew moderated, Zelensky dismissed the idea that Trump could stop the Russian president from going after other parts of Europe. Putin, he added, “will not stop — but the question is what will the U.S. and Trump do after this point, because in this case it will mean that Europe lost the most useful and most strong army in Europe because we lost Ukraine.”

Zelensky initially sought to tamp down worries about Trump, and whether his potential re-election would lead to a drop in support for Ukraine. But he also appeared somewhat fearful about the prospect. “One man cannot change the whole nation,” Zelensky said in the Q. and A., adding that deciding on the next president is “a choice for the American nation and only the American nation.”

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged that a win for Trump, who has opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine, could affect his country’s military campaign or settlement talks. “Radical voices from the Republican Party” have created tension and pain for the Ukrainian people, he said.

Zelensky isn’t the only leader at Davos worried about Trump.Multiple attendees have told DealBook that the outcome of the election is a potential risk for business, particularly after the former president thumped his Republican rivals in the Iowa caucuses.

The Ukrainian leader has sought to shore up global business support.He spoke at a private gathering of executives organized by JPMorgan Chase, which is advising Ukraine on its reconstruction efforts."

In the audience at the Congress Center for the talk were Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater, David Rubenstein of Carlyle and Michael Dell of Dell, DealBook hears.

Did you ever wonder who is giving Zelenskyy the script?

We know the State Dept and CIA created the guy, but did you ever wonder who exactly is giving him the specific instructions on the words to keep using. Even when he sounds like a fool, Zelenskyy is so committed to the part he just keeps reading the script.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
In a new court filing in the Delaware gun case against Hunter Biden, federal prosecutors confirmed the existence of the infamous laptop and verified the story of how it came into the possession of the FBI and the IRS.

The filing, part of Special Counsel David Weiss's gun case against the first son, presented evidence that Hunter Biden was addicted to controlled substances at the time of his gun purchase, making it illegal.

“In August 2019, IRS and FBI investigators obtained a search warrant for tax violations for the defendant’s Apple iCloud account. In response to that warrant, in September 2019, Apple produced backups of data from various of the defendant’s electronic devices that he had backed up to his iCloud account,” the filing reads.

“Investigators also later came into possession of the defendant’s Apple MacBook Pro, which he had left at a computer store. A search warrant was also obtained for his laptop and the results of the search were largely duplicative of information investigators had already obtained from Apple,” the prosecutors’ motion continued.

This small paragraph confirms two things:

• Hunter Biden did, in fact, leave his laptop at a computer repair shop.
• The information investigators found on the laptop closely matched evidence that they had already obtained from the iCloud account, verifying the contents on the device.

In September, Hunter Biden sued Rudy Giuliani and his lawyer claiming that they violated California and Federal law when they accessed information they allege was found on the abandoned laptop and that they said came from a computer repair man in Delaware. In the suit, Hunter Biden refused to admit that their story of how the laptop was obtained was true.

When the laptop was raised in the 2020 presidential election, then-candidate Joe Biden claimed that the information obtained from his son’s device was a Russian disinformation operation—“a Russian plan.”

In addition, 51 former intelligence official wrote an open letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” likely designed to influence the outcome of the election.

However, evidence provided by IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley to Congress showed the FBI had authenticated the laptop in late 2019 and again in early 2020, well before the letter was released, now confirmed again by the new court filings. justthenews.com/...
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
"We now know the federal government flagged terms like “MAGA” and “TRUMP,” to financial institutions if Americans completed transactions using those terms.

What was also flagged? If you bought a religious text, like a BIBLE, or shopped at Bass Pro Shop." twitter.com/...
----------Rep. Jim Jordan@Jim_Jordan
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
EU President Laments – If President Trump Wins USA Election, Europe Will Have to be Self Sufficient

Yes, indeed the sixty-year-long era of the extended Marshal Plan might actually come to an end if President Trump wins the 2024 election and Europe can no longer benefit from one-way tariffs and generous USA subsidies. This stark reality is once again the concern for Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Warning that President Trump’s outlook toward a self-sustaining Europe would mean a challenge to the norms of modern democracy, the rotating president of the Union is worried that tailored skinny pants and slim cut suits might soon be selling next to tractor boots and big fur hats.

De Croo said the 27-nation EU should quickly learn to stand more on its own and that in case of a Trump victory in November, “we should, as Europeans, not fear this perspective. We should embrace it.”

Ya think?

World War II ended almost 80 years ago, yet some of the "elite" in Europe still want the USA to shed the blood of our young men for their defense, to say nothing of the American taxpayers.

Do we need any more reason to vote for President Trump than the fact that our enemies, both foreign and domestic, are terrified of him?
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Nuclear-armed Pakistan on Wednesday warned that Iran will face “serious consequences” for a wanton missile strike on the Balochistan region, which killed several civilians, including children.

The Iranian regime celebrated the attack as its most impressive projection of force to date, comparing the attack to airstrikes conducted by the U.S. and other Western nations against terrorist forces.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls,” said Wednesday’s statement from Islamabad.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” the statement said.

Pakistan expelled the Iranian ambassador on Wednesday, recalled its own ambassador to Tehran, and said it “reserves the right to respond” in other ways to Iran’s missile attack.

“The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” Pakistan said.

A senior Pakistani military official told the Associated Press that Iran’s actions set a “dangerous precedent” that could be “destabilizing” for the entire region.

Iran struck the Balochistan region of Pakistan the day after its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles into the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Syria, supposedly targeting secret Israeli intelligence headquarters and militant groups responsible for the devastating suicide bombing in Kerman, Iran, in January.

The regime in Tehran vowed revenge against the perpetrators of the Kerman attack, no matter which country they might be found in. The Islamic State took credit for the bombing, but some Iranian officials accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating it.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
US Attorney General Merrick Garland's wife exposes the massive security flaws in ES&S voting systems, she says they are not secure; not certified! Whole email from State of Maryland to her right here, page 1 below. Pages 2and 3 in next tweet - twitter.com/...

US Attorney General Merrick Garland's wife exposes the massive security flaws in ES&S voting systems, she says they are not secure; not certified! Whole email from State of Maryland to her right here, pages 2 and 3 below. Why did they redact her email address? lol twitter.com/...
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Details of government “lawfare” conduct shielded so long from public view, which are personally-focused to “get” PDJT, are unraveling. The next step for honest judges, is to dismiss the DC and Florida cases against PDJT “WITH PREJUDICE”.

Caselaw for dismissal “with prejudice” for bad, unbiased conspiratorial government behavior includes the famous “Pentagon Papers”, in which the government (White House, CIA, FBI) collaborated and spied on defendant Daniel Ellsberg, and in which Ellsberg testified that in his opinion publication of the ‘classified’ material would not harm national security.

From the New York Times back in 1973:

“LOS ANGELES, May 11—Citing what he called “improper Government conduct shielded so long from public view,” the judge in the Pentagon papers trial dismissed today all charges against Dr. Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony J. Russo Jr.

And he made it clear in his ruling that the two men would not be tried again on charges of stealing and copying the Pentagon papers by saying that he was dismissing the charges “with prejudice.”
***
But the decision by United States District Court Judge William Matthew Byrne Jr. did not vindicate the defendants;, it chastised the Government. Nor did it resolve the important constitutional issues that the case had raised.
***
The Government’s action in this case, he said, “offended a sense of justice,” and so “I have decided to declare a mistrial and grant the motion for dismissal.” The time was 2:07 P.M.

The courtroom erupted in loud cheering and clapping. The judge, barely hiding a smile, for two days, since the sudden disclosure by the Government yesterday that telephone conversations of Dr. Ellsberg were picked up by wiretapping in late 1969 and early 1970, and that all records and logs of those conversations had disappeared from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

When this morning the Government was still unable to produce either the records or a legal authorization for the taps, it was evident that the case had ended.

Later, Dr. Ellsberg stated:
““Don’t we have the right not to be tried under Nazi law,” he asked. “This Administration has been very straight about where it is. It is up to us to tell them what it means to be an American.

“If facts prove to be what they appear to be, the President [Richard Nixon] has led a conspiracy, not only against Tony and me, but against the American public.”
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Continued turmoil in the office market is causing concern as the third week of the new year nears.

Sources close with Bloomberg said a $308 million mortgage on a Manhattan office tower owned by Blackstone is being marketed at $150 million, or about a 50% haircut. This is the second attempt to sell the tower by the private equity giant, who defaulted on the debt.

Midland Loan Services, the special servicer, hired brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. to sell the tower at 1740 Broadway. The debt is packaged into a commercial mortgage-backed and marked at a 50% discount.

Bloomberg reported several months ago that a loan sales team at CBRE Group was hired to sell the debt but was quickly pulled off the market.

In April, the 26-story tower was appraised at $175 million, down a staggering 71% from $605 million in 2014. This was the time when the mortgage was originated.

Seems to me that AG James should be going after Blackstone on the same theory she is using against President Trump, that they fraudulently overvalued their property to obtain the mortgage.

In any case, there's a commercial real estate crash waiting in the wings.

What effect do economists think work-from-home policies will have on office rentals?
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
When you think about it, there really isn't another group of people who have more trouble with life than leftists. Every hare-brained idea they think of seems to end in a cloud of ridiculousness. Adulting seems to be the hardest for young lefties. The thought that they should be exempt from any real responsibility is truly breathtaking. Now, it appears that these poor oppressed snowflakes, having once again not gotten their way, have found something else to have a collective temper tantrum over: repaying student loans. And what is the chosen vehicle for their group foot-stomping? Protest in the form of a "boycott," of course.

Repayments of student loans resumed in October of 2023 after a three-year-long pause during the COVID pandemic. But now that it is time to buck up, borrowers are foregoing payments on purpose as a way of forcing the federal government to cancel a good portion of outstanding student loan debt. Real mature. These are the future leaders of America.

A recent survey conducted by Intelligent.com revealed some interesting details. Keep in mind that the grand total of this bill is 43 million borrowers who owe roughly $1.63 trillion. Of those surveyed, 60 percent said they had not made any payments on their loans since repayment resumed in October. Of those who have made payments, 94 percent said it has been financially challenging — welcome to real-life, cupcakes. Another 69 percent said they cannot afford to resume payments, 18 percent said they are waiting until September of 2024 when there will be consequences for those who have not resumed payments, nine percent said they were intentionally skipping payments as a form of "boycott" to put pressure on the government to cancel their loans.

Getting their way appears to be the main goal of the student loan boycott crowd. Other things like being supremely unfair to those who did pay off loans, many of them enduring financial hardship to do so because it was the right thing to do, don't really seem to enter into it. That, and the fact that in June of 2023, the Supreme Court rejected Joe Biden's plan for loan forgiveness. The Court ruled against the plan, saying that it was an unlawful use of presidential power because he did not have express permission from Congress to implement it.

But like the student debt snowflakes, Joe Biden is still trying to get his way, too. The SAVE program will begin in February for those who borrowed $12,000 or less and have made at least ten years of payments. The message for those of us who did not renege on our agreement with Uncle Sam to pay back our student loans and did things the right way seems to be that good guys finish last.
