This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
Comments (11)
-------Tucker Carlson@TuckerCarlson
FOX News reports:A new report shows that thousands of school districts risk closure due to “massive” enrollment loss.The warning stems from an analysis of national enrollment data by the Brookings Institution and some reporting from The 74.Their analysis came after Brookings researchers found a decline in elementary and middle school enrollment, a one-fifth loss of their enrollment.“Enrollment declines are everywhere,” Brookings Institution fellow Sofoklis Goulas said. The report also noted Jackson Public Schools voted to close 11 schools and merge two of them. Some of these schools saw a loss of 30% or more of their students since 2018.Plenty of school districts saw decreases similar to that of Jackson Public Schools, the report states, and that number more than doubled between 2019 and 2021.The report explained further that the decline is projected to continue throughout the decade and that Oregon, New Mexico and West Virginia are among the states expected to see an enrollment decline “at least another 10%.”It’s happening all over. The landscape of American education has completely changed and is probably never going back to what it was.The Bribem administration thinks this is a good thing. More "immigrant" housing is now available.