Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 01/19/24

Jan. 19, 2024 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (11.95K)
The full Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has agreed to hear the case over Texas’ marine barriers seven months and multiple court rulings after the Biden administration first sued last July.

The full court agreed to the rehearing of the case after a panel of three judges last month upheld a district judge’s order requiring Texas to move back, not remove, its marine barriers from the middle of the Rio Grande River closer to Texas’ riverbank.

A two-paragraph statement from all Fifth Circuit judges states, “A member of the court having requested a poll on the petition for rehearing en banc, and a majority of the circuit judges in regular active service and not disqualified having voted in favor, to hear this case en banc, IT IS ORDERED that this cause shall be reheard by the court en banc with oral argument on a date hereafter to be fixed.”

The judges also vacated last month’s ruling, effectively staying any order to move back the buoys.

According to a notice from the court’s clerk, appellants have until Feb. 16 to file briefs. Appellees have until March 18. The case will be heard sometime during the week of May 2024, the clerk said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (11.95K)
A group of 17 retired military officials is warning that Joe Biden’s hard push for electric vehicles is putting America’s national security at risk.

Among their chief concerns is that EVs increase America’s reliance on China, but there are other potential problems as well.

Biden and Democrats have been actively working to destroy the fossil fuel industry since the moment Biden took office. They are beholden to the climate change activists of their party’s base who are absolutely obsessed with the issue.

The group warned Biden and the Environmental Protection Agency that the administration’s current plan would make the U.S. more reliant on China because it would cause the U.S. to make changes to the transportation industry before the necessary infrastructure to support it was ready.

“Even more concerning is the fact that this reliance hinges upon China’s goodwill to export those minerals and manufactured goods to the U.S.,” the letter, which was obtained by Fox News, said.

“This will undoubtedly open the U.S. up to economic manipulations by China, identical to what Russia is doing with Ukrainian grain exports, and a major threat to our national security. We do not believe now is the time for us to make ourselves vulnerable to such easy political pressures,” it said.

Trump recently addressed this issue as well.

It’s a valid concern.

Again, this is all being done to appease far left climate change activists. Their concerns should not matter where national security is involved.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (11.95K)
"It seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago, as part of an effort to keep Donald Trump from running for president again. Darren Beattie has details. twitter.com/...
-------Tucker Carlson@TuckerCarlson
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (11.95K)
It’s not just the New Hampshire Democrats voting for Nikki Haley that represents fraud in the primary; all deep weeds political followers know busses filled with Democrats from Massachusetts will be driving in loops over the border to assist in the Haley operation. We have watched them do this for years.

During an extensive interview, Sean Hannity asks President Trump his opinion on the predictable fraud we will see constructed to benefit Nikki Haley. https://youtu.be/Kd00h0X-KII
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (11.95K)
Thousands of schools in the United States are at risk of closure due to a severe drop in enrollment in recent years.

The pandemic was one of the worst things to happen to public education in years and the teacher unions and Democrats made it even worse by repeatedly postponing the reopening of schools. Many parents were also horrified to discover the woke content that is being taught.

Across the country, people found alternatives in home schooling, private schools and charter schools.
FOX News reports:

A new report shows that thousands of school districts risk closure due to “massive” enrollment loss.

The warning stems from an analysis of national enrollment data by the Brookings Institution and some reporting from The 74.

Their analysis came after Brookings researchers found a decline in elementary and middle school enrollment, a one-fifth loss of their enrollment.

“Enrollment declines are everywhere,” Brookings Institution fellow Sofoklis Goulas said. The report also noted Jackson Public Schools voted to close 11 schools and merge two of them. Some of these schools saw a loss of 30% or more of their students since 2018.

Plenty of school districts saw decreases similar to that of Jackson Public Schools, the report states, and that number more than doubled between 2019 and 2021.

The report explained further that the decline is projected to continue throughout the decade and that Oregon, New Mexico and West Virginia are among the states expected to see an enrollment decline “at least another 10%.”

It’s happening all over. The landscape of American education has completely changed and is probably never going back to what it was.

The Bribem administration thinks this is a good thing. More "immigrant" housing is now available.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (11.95K)
Former President Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden by 11 points among crucial Independent voters.

According to the latest Messenger/Harris poll, Trump led with Independents with 46 percent support, while Biden had 35 percent.

Since Biden won Independents by 13% in 2020, that is a 24% swing in Trump's favor. Since according to Roper, Independents represented 26% of the 2020 vote, that means an increase of 6.2% in the total vote for Trump. And that equates to about 10 million votes in Trump's favor based on the 158 million votes cast in 2020, far more than enough to wipe out Biden's winning margin, assuming similar voting by Republicans and Democrats.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (11.95K)
The Wellness Checks in Schools Program Act will go into effect in the fall in Illinois.

Illinois House Bill 4343 will require yearly mental health screenings for 2 million school students in the state which:

Creates the Wellness Checks in Schools Program Act. Provides that subject to appropriation, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services shall establish the Wellness Checks in Schools Collaborative for school districts that wish to implement wellness checks to identify students in grades 7 through 12 who are at risk of mental health conditions, including depression or other mental health issues.

The Center Square reports that Mark Klausner, executive director of West 40 in West Cook County, said, “Schools will have to find a screening model and train people to administer the screenings. The Illinois State Board of Education is currently working through the challenge of exactly how to get a mental health screening process up and running.”

Ideally, a screening session will be a 15-minute, one-on-one conversation between a trained social worker or counselor and a student. Trained screeners have more success in finding problems when they can look for body language and cues, Klausner said.

Anxiety and depression are triggers for behavioral problems. Screeners may find a child who is concerned about coming to school. The child may think that other students are looking at him or talking about him, indicating a higher-than-normal level of anxiety.

It is a troubling thought that social workers will be doing the screenings and that students could potentially face a lifetime stigma once diagnosed.

Big pharma must be jumping up and down with glee.

I wonder what the cost of that program will be?
J
Jpokergman
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (5.09K)
@PaulM_2 The true cost will not be known until 20 years go by. Like all government “programs”. Time and pressure must do it’s magic.

It takes ambitious people and corrupt structures to fully exploit saps, who place faith in lawyers, social workers, educators and the media marketing these scams.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (11.95K)
In a court filing two weeks ago, one of the co-defendants in the Fulton County election case against President Trump presented very specific details of an intimate relationship between District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. Among the allegations are claims Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade had extravagant vacations together as a result of payments made for legal services.

Nathan Wade was a lawyer specializing in family matters prior to being appointed by Willis. Mr. Wade never prosecuted a single felony case in his legal career. Additionally, Mr. Wade is currently in divorce proceedings and making matters more complicated for DA Willis, Mr Wade’s wife is seeking to unseal the details of their current divorce battle and force a deposition from Ms Willis.

Judge Scott McAfee ordered District Attorney Fani Willis to file a written response by Feb. 2. He said he will hold a hearing on the allegations on Feb. 15.

Additionally, according to White House visitor logs, Mr Wade visited White House lawyers prior to indictment of President Trump. Also, DA Willis met with staff (Mary McCord) from the January 6 Committee prior to the indictment.

The Georgia prosecutor meeting with Biden lawyers prior to the indictment against Biden’s political opposition is a big issue that has yet to surface in front of Judge McAfee.

Things are getting very interesting. www.documentcloud.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (11.95K)
Global coal-fired power generation reached a record-high level in 2023, per data from environmental think tank Ember reported by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire.

As countries, especially in Asia, looked to meet growing electricity demand and ensure their energy security, coal use in power generation hit record highs.

Per Ember data, global electricity generation from coal was 8,295 terawatt hours (TWh) between January and October, up by 1% compared to the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, global coal exports also rose last year to more than 1 billion metric tons for the first time ever, per cargo tracking data by Kpler, cited by Reuters’s Maguire. In 2023, worldwide thermal coal exports hit 1.004 billion metric tons, rising by 6.6% from the prior year.

Global coal demand likely rose by 1.4% in 2023 and surpassed a record-high level of 8.5 billion tons for the first time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report in December.

Moreover, the three top coal producers in the world – China, India, and Indonesia – are boosting production, which is reaching new highs, the IEA said in its Coal 2023 annual report.

While coal demand in the United States and the EU was set for a 20% record decline in 2023, coal use in emerging economies “remains very strong, increasing by 8% in India and by 5% in China in 2023 due to rising demand for electricity and weak hydropower output,” the IEA said.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (32.58K)
Everyone has to do what they have to do.

[China is tiptoeing around the global issues because of their economic weakness. The world's second-largest economy is in a different position than much of the rest of the globe: It's trying to stir up demand to blunt slowing growth and falling prices. China grew 5.2% last year, the government said — "higher than the 'around 5%' target set at the beginning of last year," Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at the World Economic Forum.

The economy rebounded from the 3% growth in 2022, which came as a result of its zero-COVID policy that stymied the economy. But the figure comes as economists warn that China's economy is faltering — with uncertain consequences for the rest of the world. Other economic data shows weakening demand in what has been the world's powerhouse for growth. Data out last week showed prices across the Chinese economy continued to fall for the third straight month in December. Home prices and property sales also declined rapidly, a sign of the weakening property sector that had once fueled its growth. The government also resumed publishing its youth unemployment rate: As of December, the jobless rate for people ages 16-24 was nearly 15% (down from the last published figure of 21% in June).

"The recovery clearly remains shaky," analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. "While we still anticipate some near-term boost from policy easing, this is unlikely to prevent a renewed slowdown later this year." "Although the government met its 2023 GDP growth target of 'around 5.0%', achieving the same pace of expansion in 2024 will prove a lot more challenging," they added.]

www.msn.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.