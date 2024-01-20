Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/20/24

Jan. 20, 2024
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

Comments (2)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.96K)
After years of denying they had anything related to Seth Rich, the FBI and DOJ were caught lying over and over again. In September 2023, a judge finally demanded the FBI and DOJ provide all they had regarding Seth Rich to Attorney Clevenger. The FBI responded requesting another 66 years before releasing the information. They wanted it moved out like the JFK assassination reports.

Then in late November, a Federal Judge ruled the FBI must hand over evidence regarding former DNC employee Seth Rich’s murder to Ty Clevenger…

It’s now been over 40 days since this ruling came down and the lawless Chris Wray FBI has defied the court order.

Apparently, in the state of anarcho-tyranny that we find ourselves in, the FBI can lie to the American people, defy duly appointed judges’ orders, and generally run amok with impunity. And there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Meanwhile, lying to the FBI as a lowly citizen is a criminal offense punishable by prison.

The FBI needs to be abolished, and Trump needs to make that a Day 1 campaign pledge.

All of it — gone into the dustbin of history. There is no reason for it to exist.

All of its law enforcement activities — to the extent it still engages in legitimate law enforcement activities — could easily be picked up by individual states with much less bureaucratic nonsense and unconstitutional abuse of power.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
A pro-Palestinian group that previously downplayed Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel will be training teachers in Oakland, California, on Saturday to incorporate “Palestinian history, narratives, and culture into K-12 classrooms,” according to a parental rights group.

According to a flyer shared with The Daily Wire by Parents Defending Education, the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA) will be holding a Saturday training called “Palestine in Our Classrooms: Teaching to the Moment — 75 Years of Resistance, Resilience, and Sumood.” MECA has come under scrutiny for its response to the October 7 terrorist attacks and ties to the Democratic Socialists of America.

The training will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at an undisclosed location in Oakland at a cost of $25. Highlights of the training will reportedly include hearing “Palestinian and Arab Youth speak” on “the effects of invisibility and silencing,” “teaching Palestine through the arts — hip-hop to murals,” “multiple perspectives framework for teaching Palestine — focus on Gaza,” and “teaching about Palestine through stories — designed for k-5 educators.”

Parents Defending Education director for outreach Erika Sanzi told The Daily Wire that the training was just an attempt to politicize the classroom.

“There is no reason for K-5 teachers to be talking about any of this with their students. The Teach Palestine organization is providing this training because it sees teachers as a vehicle for indoctrinating young children into their geopolitical worldview during the hours they are away from their parents. It is a definite red flag,” she said.
