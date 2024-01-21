This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
WHAT: SingAccording to numerous meatball sources, somebody sneezed. DeSantis has cancelled Sunday media appearances. It looks like the end is nigh, Armageddon is at hand, it's over, the drain is circled, a fat lady is needed…Via DAILY MAIL – "[…] DeSantis has also in recent days dwelt publicly on the sentiment among Trump supporters he met on the campaign trail, and their pledge to vote for him in the next cycle.Speaking on Tuesday in South Carolina, DeSantis said that Trump voters in Iowa had told him they would support him in four years.‘They were coming up to me saying, “We want you in 2028, we love you, man,” he said.He told a similar story on NBC News.‘I had people come up to me saying, “I love you, man. I’m going to do Trump this time and you next time,”‘ he said.‘That’s not what I wanted to hear, but being there we did make an impression and it’s important.’" (Via New York Times) – "After a humbling loss in Iowa, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is starting to signal that he is building an off-ramp from the race for the Republican presidential nomination, a seeming acknowledgment of his dim prospects of defeating Donald J. Trump given his low poll numbers in New Hampshire and South Carolina.So far this week, Mr. DeSantis has cast his eyes forward to 2028 with anecdotes about Trump supporters saying they would vote for him next time around if he runs again in four years. He has conceded that Mr. Trump’s thumping victory in Iowa on Monday made for a “good showing in terms of him winning the nomination.” And he has openly admitted that he believes he made a strategic mistake by icing out the traditional media earlier in the campaign.It all amounted to a kind of frankness that Mr. DeSantis has not always shown in his public comments about the nominating contest — and a marked change in tone for a candidate who spent most of last year brashly promising he would win Iowa, which he lost by 30 points.On Thursday, the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Mr. DeSantis if his campaign would survive through the end of March. The Florida governor replied that things were not necessarily going to plan." Come for the Great MAGA King, you gotta get through the MAGA tribe first!!Not happening 😂!
