Politics And The Markets 01/21/24

Jan. 21, 2024 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (11.99K)
Well, isn’t that special?

NYC neighborhood turned into giant toilet as migrants litter park with po0p, leave cups of urine on ‘doorsteps’.

Migrants outside an East Village intake center have been crappy neighbors.

Since November, thousands of adult migrants have waited outside the former St. Brigid’s School on East 7th Street, and overflow into Tompkins Square Park, to score a bed in the city’s shelter system after their 30-day and 60-day stay limits expired.

But s–t hit the fan – and the sidewalks and streets – last week when the city Parks Department yanked a trio of Port-a-potties from the park.

The loos had become so filthy that workers gave up on maintaining them, according to locals.

“There was a cup of what I thought was somebody’s discarded hot chocolate that turned out to be not hot chocolate,” said street cleaner John Cashvan.

On warmer days, it can smell like a toilet over here — and not a well kept-toilet.”

﻿nypost.com/...
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (32.62K)
@PaulM_2 your posts amaze and perplex me on a political and markets site. Is this your full time job? IMO, your posts are ineffective if you expecting them to be effective. Psychiatrists agree that sitting in a pasture is excellent therapy for a troubled mind. Are you?
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (32.62K)
Lyn Alden Schwartzer is hard to beat as a comprehensive, insightful analyst. Here is her latest comments if you missed them:

[The 2020s decade will be one where U.S. nominal GDP runs hotter than expected, real assets globally do pretty well (e.g. energy, infrastructure, commodities, hard monies, and some emerging market equity regions), and the most financialized assets (e.g. the S&P 500) have lackluster performance in real terms.

Regarding the S&P 500, equity valuations are high, U.S. household allocations to equities as a share of their net worth are high, and foreign allocations into U.S. markets are high. It'll be hard to find a lot of new capital that wants to come into U.S. equity markets that isn't already here.]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (11.99K)
In June 2023, the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia unsealed the 96-page Halderman Report – the Security Analysis of Georgia’s ImageCast X Ballot Marking Devices.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had been hiding this report from the public for two years.

University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Alex Halderman and Security Researcher and Assistant Professor at Auburn University Drew Sringall collaborated on the report where they discovered many exploitable vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems’ ImageCast X system.

Far-left Judge Amy Totenberg sealed and covered up the results of the investigation of Dominion voting machines in Georgia and sat on the report until this week.

The report confirmed that votes can be altered in the Dominion voting machines. In fact, the report revealed that the Dominion software is vulnerable and can be hacked.

Trump-hating Secretary of State Raffensperger hid this information from the public until 2023. Why was that?

Professor Halderman wrote about his findings in a blog post on Wednesday.

"Back in September 2020, the Court granted the Curling Plaintiffs access to one of Georgia’s touchscreen ballot marking devices (BMDs) so that they could assess its security. Drew and I extensively tested the machine, and we discovered vulnerabilities in nearly every part of the system that is exposed to potential attackers. The most critical problem we found is an arbitrary-code-execution vulnerability that can be exploited to spread malware from a county’s central election management system (EMS) to every BMD in the jurisdiction. This makes it possible to attack the BMDs at scale, over a wide area, without needing physical access to any of them.

Our report explains how attackers could exploit the flaws we found to change votes or potentially even affect election outcomes in Georgia, including how they could defeat the technical and procedural protections the state has in place. While we are not aware of any evidence that the vulnerabilities have been exploited to change votes in past elections, without more precautions and mitigations, there is a serious risk that they will be exploited in the future."

After the release of the report, Professor Halderman tweeted that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would not install Dominion’s security patches before the 2024 election.

Now this… on Friday, in a Federal Court In Atlanta, Georgia, J. Alex Halderman was able to HACK A DOMINION VOTING TABULATOR In Front Of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in the courtroom!

Halderman USED ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS!

This is part of a long-running lawsuit by election integrity activists set as a bench trial.

The plaintiffs seek to remove what they say are insecure voting machines in Georgia in favor of secure paper ballots.
twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (11.99K)
Help Wanted

WHO: Fat Lady
WHERE: South Carolina
WHEN: Soon
WHAT: Sing

According to numerous meatball sources, somebody sneezed. DeSantis has cancelled Sunday media appearances. It looks like the end is nigh, Armageddon is at hand, it's over, the drain is circled, a fat lady is needed…

Via DAILY MAIL – "[…] DeSantis has also in recent days dwelt publicly on the sentiment among Trump supporters he met on the campaign trail, and their pledge to vote for him in the next cycle.

Speaking on Tuesday in South Carolina, DeSantis said that Trump voters in Iowa had told him they would support him in four years.

‘They were coming up to me saying, “We want you in 2028, we love you, man,” he said.

He told a similar story on NBC News.

‘I had people come up to me saying, “I love you, man. I’m going to do Trump this time and you next time,”‘ he said.

‘That’s not what I wanted to hear, but being there we did make an impression and it’s important.’"

(Via New York Times) – "After a humbling loss in Iowa, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is starting to signal that he is building an off-ramp from the race for the Republican presidential nomination, a seeming acknowledgment of his dim prospects of defeating Donald J. Trump given his low poll numbers in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

So far this week, Mr. DeSantis has cast his eyes forward to 2028 with anecdotes about Trump supporters saying they would vote for him next time around if he runs again in four years. He has conceded that Mr. Trump’s thumping victory in Iowa on Monday made for a “good showing in terms of him winning the nomination.” And he has openly admitted that he believes he made a strategic mistake by icing out the traditional media earlier in the campaign.

It all amounted to a kind of frankness that Mr. DeSantis has not always shown in his public comments about the nominating contest — and a marked change in tone for a candidate who spent most of last year brashly promising he would win Iowa, which he lost by 30 points.

On Thursday, the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Mr. DeSantis if his campaign would survive through the end of March. The Florida governor replied that things were not necessarily going to plan."

Come for the Great MAGA King, you gotta get through the MAGA tribe first!!

Not happening 😂!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (11.99K)
Good grief, talk about burning cash…. According to Politico, the three corporate super PACs and the Nikki Haley campaign have spent almost $30 million in New Hampshire on ad buys.

Three super PACs backing Haley — SFA Fund (aka Randal and Barbara Smith, Alden Global Capital), Americans for Prosperity (aka Charles Koch) and Independents Moving the Needle (aka Jonathan Bush, the cousin of former President George W. Bush, billionaire CEO Frank Laukien, and Big Pharma) have spent more than $24 million across TV, radio and digital ads targeting New Hampshire, according to data from AdImpact, an ad tracking platform. Haley’s own campaign has chipped in another $4.7 million. www.politico.com/...

Ron DeSantis has not run any ads in New Hampshire since November, and the DeSantis camp have no additional advertising commitments in any state, including South Carolina. It would appear the DeSantis campaign is low on cash and being very selective about spending prior to announcing their exit.

According to an additional tracking service, AdImpact Politics, the last DeSantis ad to air on television was Monday, the night of the Iowa caucuses, which he lost by 30 points. That is reportedly the longest period his campaign and PACs Never Back Down, Fight Right, and Good Fight have gone without appearing on the airwaves.

President Trump is leading Nikki Haley in New Hampshire polling 53% to 36%. Ron DeSantis has 6.6% support.

President Trump kicked off his campaign in South Carolina and now has the teams of the governor and both senators on his side. The South Carolina electorate is filled with MAGA base supporters, and Trump has essentially funneled DeSantis and Haley into a no-win position.

Knock out Haley in New Hampshire, crush them both in Nevada with an Iowa like outcome, then stomp them in their fallback position, South Carolina.

This primary contest should be over immediately following South Carolina.

Just goes to show you that money isn't everything.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (11.99K)
A judge in Arizona has rejected a motion from the Secretary of State to dismiss a lawsuit seeking records from the 2022 election. This means the state has to hand over records like all absentee ballot envelopes sent by and received by the county

Arizona is the battleground of the election integrity fight. images2.imgbox.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (11.99K)
Judicial Watch Sues Defense Department for Details of Alleged Conversation between CIA Employees Seeking to ‘Get Rid’ of then-President Trump

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense for reports submitted by a military officer to his superiors regarding an alleged conversation around January 2017 between CIA analysts Eric Ciaramella and Sean Misko about trying to “get rid” of then-President Trump (Judicial Watch Inc. v. U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:24-cv-00068)).

Judicial Watch sued after the Defense Department failed to respond to a January 14, 2022, FOIA request for:

• Any and all reports submitted by a US military officer assigned to the National Security Council to his superiors relating to a conversation he overheard circa January 2017 at an “all-hands” NSC staff meeting between CIA analysts Eric Ciaramella and Sean Misko regarding trying to “get rid” of then-President Trump, as discussed in a January 22, 2020 Real Clear Investigations article available at this link.
• Any and all records relating to any investigations conducted by the Department of Defense and/or its sub-agencies and departments into the alleged conversation between Misko and Ciaramella referenced above, including but not limited to investigative reports and witness statements.
• All emails and communications sent to and from members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff regarding the alleged conversation between Misko and Ciaramella and any related investigations. www.judicialwatch.org/...

www.realclearinvestigations.com/...
