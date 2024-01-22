Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/22/24

Jan. 22, 2024 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (10)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (12.01K)
FBI And Secret Service Are Covering Up Their Role In Alleged January 6 “Pipe Bomb” Plot, New Evidence Suggests

Video footage shows multiple agencies may have lied about the alleged explosive devices and mishandled their investigations.

It should have been a national scandal. On January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot, a bomb nearly exploded at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Had it gone off, it could have killed Vice President Kamala Harris, who drove by the alleged bomb, and was in the DNC headquarters when the bomb was discovered.

A video released by Rep. Thomas Massie and first reported on by Revolver News and The Blaze shows that a passerby with a backpack alerted Capitol Police officers sitting in their cars outside the DNC that there was a pipe bomb nearby. Congressional staffers told Blaze reporter Steve Baker that a Capitol Police plainclothes officer found the DNC pipe bomb. In the video, Capitol Police do not react with alarm, and they let people, including children, pass just a few feet from the pipe bomb as though it is not dangerous. The evidence suggests that the Capitol Police officers knew the bomb was not a threat.

What’s more, Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent who worked on the investigation, said the explosive devices were inoperable. Technicians from the Joint Program Office for Countering IEDs, Seraphin stated, told him the devices lacked the necessary assembly to work. And even D’Antuono admitted to Rep. Thomas Massie, who participated in the questioning of D’Antuono before the House Judiciary, that the bombs wouldn’t have worked.

FBI agent turned whistleblower Steve Friend told Public, “Without compromising sources, I’ve heard there are components of this that are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s training for bombs.”

public.substack.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:12 AM
Comments (12.01K)
Ahead of the state's primary Tuesday, a New Hampshire newspaper on Sunday endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, touting her as a "fireball from the heavens."

"If you can select a Republican ballot on Tuesday, we urge you to select Nikki Haley as your next president," an editorial from New Hampshire's Union Leader read. "... America is ready for a change. The world is ready for a change. We want a better option than we have had for the past eight years, and Nikki Haley is that option.

The paper endorsed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for the 2016 Republican primary.

That tells you all you need to know about that paper.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (12.01K)
A new CNN poll, conducted from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, finds that supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the 2024 race Sunday, are more likely to back former President Donald Trump as their second choice than former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The poll, conducted for CNN by the University of New Hampshire, finds that 62% of likely GOP New Hampshire voters who picked DeSantis as their first choice chose Trump as their second. The remaining 30% chose Haley.

On Sunday, DeSantis announced his support of Trump. "I signed a pledge," the Florida governor said on X, "to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear: a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents."

The poll surveyed 2,348 respondents, including 1,242 likely 2024 Republican primary voters, and had a margin of error of ±2.8%.
John Wilson profile picture
John Wilson
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (12.21K)
Here is a short speech that Joe Biden could make - if he were honest.
Only consists of five words. He should be able to shuffle up to a mic and be able to say this short five word statement - even without a teleprompter:

"I DID THIS - AS PRESIDENT"

www.washingtonpost.com/...
d.newsweek.com/...

ca-times.brightspotcdn.com/...
In 2023 the overdose death rate topped 112,000 in a 12 month period for the first time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Joe Biden. Incompetence kills people.

Biden's "hate USA" plan has been successful so far. The pictures above are not of random happenings. This shit is planned. No coincidences.

Yet some people are "AFRAID" of what will happen if Trump was president.
They say "it "keeps me up at night" - they want more of Biden and what he has done - or what the next Demo/marxis meat puppet will do.
A
Aeneaus
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (33)
Is the market starting to respond to a possible (likely?) Trump victory in November?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (12.01K)
@Aeneaus While I would like that to be the case, I'm afraid that we might still get a recession before the year is over, which wouldn't necessarily be good for the market. But it would be very bad for Biden or whomever they install in his place.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (32.65K)
This seems like the late 90's to me with predictions about the hi-tech revolution. Be careful with your investments. Could be about 10-15 years too early to understand who will really run with the AI ball. I predict a big fallout on AI investments, big write-offs over the next 2-3 years. But then again, in the late 90's I didn't jump on the tech investment train but I did feel that the train had left the station without me.

[Executives brimmed with optimism that AI will do everything from addressing a shortage of skilled workers to boosting global GDP. "I'm actually very bullish about some of the possibilities for significantly improving productivity much faster than we might have thought," Stanford economist Erik Brynjolfsson said in Davos.]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (12.01K)
In April 1945, Eisenhower came face to face with the Holocaust. While visiting a former salt mine turned depository for items looted by the Germans, Ike learned of a camp nearby that his men had liberated a few days before. Joined by Gens. Omar Bradley and George Patton, Ike arrived at Ohrdruf, a subcamp of the nearby Buchenwald network. Refusing to leave for several hours, Ike met with former prisoners, toured every building, and soaked in the “hell camp.”

Though he had known of the Nazi labor camp system, Eisenhower was shocked after seeing one in person and realizing what that system actually was. He recognized that this was what his men were fighting against, that liberation was more than just freeing territory – it was about the very survival of civilization itself against a barbarism few had thought existed in the heart of modern Europe.

In the wake of Eisenhower’s visit, and the subsequent discovery of other camps much larger and deadlier than Ohrdruf, Eisenhower issued a series of orders. The camps were to be documented, photographed, and filmed. Survivors were to be cared for and interviewed. He also instructed all forces under his command to visit liberated camps as they moved to the front and ordered German civilians from nearby communities to help bury the dead, care for the living, and see what had been done in their name.

But Ike did even more than that.

He also called for and facilitated delegations comprising members of Congress, the British Parliament, newspaper editors, and other public opinion and civic leaders to see the camps in person. Eisenhower wanted to show the world that the camps were not some propaganda gimmick but a very real evil. He repeatedly said that such eyewitness accounts were necessary to ensure that in the future, no one would be able to claim such horrors had not existed. He foresaw the very conditions we now encounter today.

Attempting to dismiss antisemitism endangers not just civility but our common humanity. Ike would want us to remember that, too.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (12.01K)
Alec Baldwin might be showing signs of financial difficulty amid his ongoing legal battles.

Fox Business reported that Baldwin has slashed $10 million off the asking price of his home in the Hamptons and is even paying for online ads to help find a buyer.

The property was originally listed at $29 million before dropping to $25 million. Today, the asking price is below $20 million.

In a promotional video posted online, Baldwin said he purchased the impressive property in 1995 and has built two extensions since then.

On Friday, Baldwin was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

He was so happy about Trump's legal troubles - Karma! It couldn't happen to a more deserving POS.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (12.01K)
The monied interests will begin the smear campaign on Wednesday morning and we will need every vote we can get. Remember, trillions are still at stake and no member of the Uni-Party will give up until they know they have no chance. Politics is a strange world of self-created characters, and 10 months is usually an eternity in their world. We have to be resolute and we have to expect anything that can be tried will be tried in big league politics. We are aware! Let's just focus on making more people aware enough to help us. DeSantis voters mostly want to save our country and make it great again, just like us. Even if Meatball let them down they still have votes to cast. Pretty sure President Trump understands all of this already.
