Politics And The Markets 01/23/24

Jan. 23, 2024 12:00 AM ET3 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (3)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (12.03K)
The Democratic Socialists of America, one of AOC’s favorite political organizations, is facing a serious financial crunch and may have to lay people off.

Who knew that socialists would have such a hard time managing funds? It looks like they finally ran out of other people’s money.

Of course, this could have something to do with the insane pro-Hamas demonstrations that many of their members have participated in in recent months.

The Democratic Socialists of America are red all over — with a financial situation so dire that some leaders are demanding job cuts and the layoff of staffers just like a corporate America entity, The Post has learned.

The DSA — which has led protests against Israel over the Jewish state’s retaliatory response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack — is deep in a seven-figure hole and desperately in need of a way to stanch the red ink, members acknowledge.

“We will cut $500,000 from staff-related expenses. We will first ask for volunteers from both director-level and bargaining unit staff to have their position cut and receive severance,” according to a proposal advanced by members of DSA’s National Political Committee affiliated with its Marxist Bread and Roses caucus.

“If necessary, we will then explore initiating lay-offs according to the DSA union’s contract,” the DSA officers said.

The situation appears to be a case of an organization that blindly seeks utopia and professes support of the working class clashing with reality — forcing it to have to balance a budget like the rest of America and even contemplate layoffs hated by labor unions.

Will anyone miss them?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (12.03K)
Get woke, go broke and learn to code. Such is the hard lesson over at Sports Illustrated after the announcement that all of their writers will soon become unemployed and the publication’s future remains “uncertain.” Enter far left Business Insider. Instead of writing about issues germane to commerce and ways to operate businesses more effectively and profitably, BI’s crack team of future coders have gone another direction.

Their latest pearl-clutching screed laments the dangers of teaching America’s young people that they have the God-given right to own a gun for lawful purposes, including self-defense. Why, it’s almost as if BI interns took a press release from the “Brady” gun control org and decided to post it as headline news on their website.

The full-throated attack on educating America’s young people on the rights the Constitution protects from statists and tyrants should shock us all. But knowledge about running businesses successfully and profitably doesn’t seem deep among the writers there.

After all, on the homepage visitors are treated with articles on how the world’s richest man can’t possibly succeed without woke advertisers and how the ultrawealthy don’t like waiting for things in Davos. The closest they come to business is a pair of stories lamenting how people are opposed to more “universal basic income”.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (12.03K)
Yet another state – this time, Massachusetts – has rejected claims that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to be on GOP presidential primary ballots because he participated in an “insurrection” on Jan 6, 2021.

The commission didn’t look into the 14th Amendment claims; instead, their vote was procedural, and they determined that they didn't have jurisdiction to address the matter. In their arguments last week, meanwhile, the challengers claimed the constitutional issues should prevent the former president from being considered for the office:

“We believe that Mr. Trump’s candidacy for this office and placement on the Massachusetts ballot violates the Constitution, so we are challenging the constitutionality,” said Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the challengers. “It is the job of this commission to hear objections to the legality of placement of candidates on the ballot.”

Of course, the losers of this round were not pleased and planned to appeal.

“Importantly, this was not a ruling on the merits,” attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who’s representing the voters trying to remove Trump from the ballot, said in a statement following the ruling.

“We believe the Commission erred in its interpretation of Massachusetts election laws when it held it did not have jurisdiction to rule on this dispute,” Liss-Riordan added.

These anti-Democratic challenges have so far occurred in at least 31 states, but many such efforts have been shot down, including in California, Michigan, New Hampshire, Arizona, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Florida. Most were tossed on procedural grounds as judges and commissions were reluctant to weigh in on the 14th Amendment issue. Actions are pending in several more states.

The cries to keep Trump off the ballot are against the Democratic principles our nation was founded on, and the efforts by Dems in these states reek of fear and desperation. They also illustrate their totalitarian tendencies – leaders jail their opponents and keep them off the ballots in dictatorships; it’s not supposed to happen here.

Most of these pathetic 14th Amendment efforts will probably continue to fail, and the Supreme Court may shut down the whole argument altogether when they rule, but it’s still disturbing to have to watch and is highly illustrative of what these people really stand for.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

