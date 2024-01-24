Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/24/24

Jan. 24, 2024 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (10)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (32.67K)
The US needs to stand behind their commitments regardless of who is POTUS. Our 4 year terms have worked over time but now the task of dealing with long term 'dictator' type leaders becomes a true achilles heel.

[For almost every issue—from negotiations on climate or trade or NATO’s support for Ukraine to attempts to persuade Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, or Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to act—Biden and his foreign policy team are finding themselves increasingly handicapped as their counterparts weigh Washington’s promises or threats against the likelihood that they will be dealing with a very different government a year from now. This year promises to be a year of danger as countries around the world watch U.S. politics with a combination of disbelief, fascination, horror, and hope. They know that this political theater will choose not only the next president of the United States but also the world’s most consequential leader.]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (12.06K)
Last year after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals, Joe Biden blew it off saying that he would visit there at some point.

Almost a year later, Biden has still not visited.

Trump went there almost immediately and told the people there that they were not forgotten. He talked with residents and brought clean water. He met with the mayor. And this, according to one writer, was the moment that sealed destiny.

Salena Zito is one of the few columnists in America who understood the MAGA phenomenon long before other people in her industry.

She writes at the Washington Examiner:

"Trump’s track to victory began when train derailed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The sleet and rain were unforgiving here on Feb. 22, 2023, the day former President Donald Trump came to this small Columbiana County village. Despite the weather and concerns about what was in the air or what kind of chemical was lurking in the pools of mud they were walking in, folks by the hundreds lined up along Main Street as Trump’s motorcade filled with state and local law enforcement sirened its way into town.

Men and women, young and old, children, teenagers, and a couple of dozen Amish families all waited in the icy rain along the designated route in anticipation of Trump showing up to their town, just under a month after a 38-car Norfolk Southern train dumped poisonous residue into the air…

If you had visited here for weeks — as I had, reporting about the disaster — you understood, more than anything else, that the people here wanted to know that those in power would help them. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), just weeks post swearing-in, was here multiple times. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) also came. However, the person with the most power, President Joe Biden, had not come, nor would he ever.

Vance told me that Trump did a great service to the residents of East Palestine by forcing the political class to care about them.

“His visit filled the leadership vacuum left behind by Joe Biden’s indifference toward this disaster,” he said. “It sent a clear message to the rest of the country that these people are our fellow Americans and we can’t leave them behind.”"

Zito makes an excellent observation about all of this and shows that she still gets Trump better than most journalists.

Biden parties with Hollywood celebs while Trump visits places like East Palestine. The choice couldn’t be more clear.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (12.06K)
It's been enjoyable watching the Government Party admit they've been rigging elections for years…but they still got trounced.

It's also funny to watch Haley whore herself out.

All that pretending for all those years. All they're accomplishing now (the attempted bribe of Kari Lake in AZ coming out today sort of cements it) is proving to voters that the elections really are fake.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (12.06K)
"NH Dem: “I voted for Nikki Haley as a vote against Trump”

CNN: “If it was Haley vs. Biden who would you vote for?”

NH Dem: “Biden.”

There you have it. Nikki Haley’s “electability” argument is completely gone" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (12.06K)
What will be lost on the Democrats and their media allies is the fact that President Trump won a greater share of the vote in NH than in IA despite the Dem shenanigans.

He lost but one county in NH, just as he did in IA. The IA county was by one vote, and the NH county was where Dartmouth College resides.

One thing is for certain, the establishment was handed their pink slip from the American people, but will they bow out gracefully, or go out kicking and screaming? Time will tell, and we'll be watching.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (12.06K)
Kevin Morris invoked attorney privilege at least 17 times to avoid questions about Hunter Biden.

Morris loaned Hunter Biden at least $5 million and purchased over $800K worth of artwork to keep the first son afloat during his father’s presidential campaign. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (12.06K)
The Supreme Court rejected former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer's appeal of his criminal conviction in connection to a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe.

Archer was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to just over a year in prison in 2022 for defrauding a Native American tribe of $60 million in bonds. The Supreme Court refused to hear Archer's appeal challenging his sentence on Monday.

Archer is out on bail, and the court's rejection of his appeal means his conviction and sentence will remain in place, which brings him closer to serving time in prison.

Hunter Biden, who served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma alongside Archer, was not implicated in the scheme.

Archer has denied that he intended to defraud anyone and claimed that prosecutors have relied on circumstantial evidence.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (12.06K)
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is rather an interesting fellow.

He told CNN he's challenging Joe Biden because he has a "conviction" that Joe Biden is going to lose. He says he's frustrated that his party can't see that and, he thinks media should be focusing on the issues "that Americans give a sh!t about." He said that people were going to the Trump rally because former President Donald Trump was listening to them.

That was an interesting observation. But there was more.

Phillips said he was sorry that there was this "culture of cowardice" of people who didn't want to address the problem, but he was going to. The hosts brought up NH Gov. Chris Sununu claiming former President Donald Trump was going to lose. "He knows Trump is going to win," Phillips said of Sununu. "The writing is on the wall." He said that he would be very surprised if Nikki Haley was still in the race a few weeks from now.

But that's when he said something that was truly surprising. He described how he went to a Trump rally to hear what the people had to say. He said when he saw the people waiting for the rally across the street from where he was, he went over and met about fifty Trump people.

"Every single one of them — thoughtful, hospitable, friendly," he said. "Frustrated, that they feel no one is listening to them but Donald Trump. A diverse crowd. People who had never been to a Trump rally before. My party is completely delµsional right now and if someone has to wake us up, if that's my job, so be it."

Meanwhile, what is Biden doing? Attacking millions of MAGA Americans and pushing them away, demonizing them as extremists. It's also something other Democrats and media are doing.

Phillips said he wanted Democrats to win, but Biden was doing nothing while all the energy was with the Republicans. He said Biden wasn't doing debates, he wasn't doing town halls. "He's not showing up."

Phillips is convinced Biden and the Democrats are riding for a hard fall. One indication already is the mess they have made of the New Hampshire process. Biden is likely to win in the primary, but he may well be embarrassed with the number he gets. And Biden has to get around a lot more in the general, when the Democrats may not be able to manipulate things to save him as they are trying to do in New Hampshire.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (12.06K)
The Daily Mail is reporting on a story where Arizona Republican Chairman Jeff DeWit is caught on tape offering a bribe to Kari Lake on behalf of “people back east.” www.dailymail.co.uk/...

The voices “back east” surrounding Republican Senate races are not exactly a surprise. Yeah, it’s obviously Mitch McConnell and the multinational corporate benefactors from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce who fund the UniParty construct. Apparently, the conversation was Jeff DeWit, 51, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, asking Kari Lake, a close ally of Donald Trump, to name her price to stay out of politics for two years.

(Via Daily Mail) – […] ‘So the ask I got today from back east was: “Is there any companies out there or something that could just put her on the payroll to keep her out?’

Lake reacts with indignation.

‘This is about defeating Trump and I think that’s a bad, bad thing for our country,’ she said.

Later, DeWit, who was chief operating officer on the Trump’s 2020 campaign frames it differently.

‘Just say, is there a number at which….’ he begins.

Lake cut in: ‘I can be bought? That’s what it’s about.’

‘You can take a pause for a couple of years. You can go right back to what you’re doing.’

Lake repeatedly rebuffs him and says she wouldn’t do it for a billion dollars.

‘This is not about money, it’s about our country,’ she says.

Quit pretending this is a surprise….

This is just Mitch McConnell crap.

Most casual political observers have absolutely no idea how McConnell works.

In 2010, 2011 and 2012 the #1 priority for McConnell was to destroy the threat represented by the Tea Party. In 2022 we were seeing an exact replay of the same McConnell intents and purposes, only this time the target was President Trump’s MAGA movement.

It is a motive and agenda all wrapped up in the senate power structure. McConnell does not fear being in the minority; the color of the flag atop the spire of the UniParty senate does not matter to those underneath it. McConnell maneuvers with just as much power in the minority as he does in the majority; factually, he makes more money selling his DeceptiCon caucus votes to Chuck Schumer (on behalf of Wall Street) than he does in the majority where he is forced to purchase them. The entire thing is a rigged-game.

For those who follow the deep weeds of politics, McConnnell's schemes are brutally transparent.

Good for Kari Lake to stand firm and tell them to get stuffed. That says more about Kari Lake's integrity than anything else could.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (5.1K)
Yes. The game is rigged. You’re looking at a system of corruption that took generations to get there.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

