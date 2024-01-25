This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
▪ WEF at Davos,
▪ The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) [globalist bankers] at BaselLook at this List of international organizations based in Geneva. Incredible - a world concentration of global cabals and globalist elites.
I find this both astounding and enlightening. Look at this list and connect dots.So here in Geneva Switzerland, a county that has VERY CLOSED BORDERS - they do not let illegal immigration happen - and where GLOBAL WEALTH IS CONCENTRATED, the Global Elites run their operation to flood the US with immigrants using US tax and US debt financing - YOUR MONEY.As I said yesterday: seekingalpha.com/... "Geneva – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) today launched its first ever Global Annual Appeal for 2024, calling for USD 7.9 billion to support its operations "WHAT DOES THE IOM DO WITH THE US MONEY IT GETS??IT FUNDS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION INTO THE USA !!This UN organization gets US money and then uses it to fund illegal immigration to the US, by issuing pre-loaded debit cards to migrants that are on the move. They load up to $800 on the card every month. thefederalist.com/...That's right, the globalists ensconced in Geneva use US money to flood the US with immigrants from absolutely anywhere, and then if anyone complains about the massive flow of migrants, the elite propagandists through their US media lackeys, label that person as a racist and and xenophobe.When you see the pitiful migrants at the Texas Border trying to get into the US, think of the dead soul UN globalists ensconced their globalist hive in Geneva Switzerland who are pulling Biden's strings and sucking up US tax dollars to entice would-be migrants with debit cards to go north and disrupt the US economy and very social fabric.This is not about justice for the poor: this is about the globalists destroying the US, using the poor as their pawns. See the elite globalists for what they are: Evil.
But seriously, what I am hearing is that the DNC super delegates will dump Biden and will finally call Big Mike off the bench. I know it sounds incredibly desperate and insane. - because it is.