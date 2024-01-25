Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 01/25/24

Jan. 25, 2024 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

John Wilson profile picture
John Wilson
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (12.25K)
Just so you all know,

Geneva Switzerland - is the HIVE of the world Globalist organizations.

Notice how the global elites like to operate out of Switzerland, i.e.
▪ WEF at Davos,
▪ The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) [globalist bankers] at Basel

Look at this List of international organizations based in Geneva. Incredible - a world concentration of global cabals and globalist elites.
en.wikipedia.org/...
I find this both astounding and enlightening. Look at this list and connect dots.

So here in Geneva Switzerland, a county that has VERY CLOSED BORDERS - they do not let illegal immigration happen - and where GLOBAL WEALTH IS CONCENTRATED, the Global Elites run their operation to flood the US with immigrants using US tax and US debt financing - YOUR MONEY.

As I said yesterday: seekingalpha.com/... "Geneva – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) today launched its first ever Global Annual Appeal for 2024, calling for USD 7.9 billion to support its operations "

WHAT DOES THE IOM DO WITH THE US MONEY IT GETS??

IT FUNDS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION INTO THE USA !!

This UN organization gets US money and then uses it to fund illegal immigration to the US, by issuing pre-loaded debit cards to migrants that are on the move. They load up to $800 on the card every month. thefederalist.com/...

That's right, the globalists ensconced in Geneva use US money to flood the US with immigrants from absolutely anywhere, and then if anyone complains about the massive flow of migrants, the elite propagandists through their US media lackeys, label that person as a racist and and xenophobe.

When you see the pitiful migrants at the Texas Border trying to get into the US, think of the dead soul UN globalists ensconced their globalist hive in Geneva Switzerland who are pulling Biden's strings and sucking up US tax dollars to entice would-be migrants with debit cards to go north and disrupt the US economy and very social fabric.

This is not about justice for the poor: this is about the globalists destroying the US, using the poor as their pawns. See the elite globalists for what they are: Evil.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (12.09K)
"Ultra-liberal Hanover, NH, home to Dartmouth College, had just 841 Republican votes in the 2020 general election. Tuesday, the same town had 1,472 votes for Nikki Haley.

This is Democrat election interference, enabled by an insane open-primary system." twitter.com/...

The controversy over the New Hampshire open primary system has set the stage for a fight in West Virginia as conservatives there seek to close the state’s primary elections soon.

Now, the West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee will reportedly meet on Saturday, where it will consider a proposal to restrict the primary elections, including the one for May, to only registered Republicans. This would have a huge sway in the combative elections for governor and senate.

New Hampshire allows political meddling in our elections. They have many lefty Democrats registered as Independents, who enjoy voting for the weakest Republican candidate in the primary, to increase the odds for their Democrat choice in the general election. Hopefully, the embarrassment of this is becoming well known, and will prompt WV to put an end to it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (12.09K)
Barack Obama is reportedly terrified that Biden is going to lose in November and is urging Joe Biden to exit the race.

Obama has never been crazy about Biden and wasn’t even happy about Joe’s decision to run for president in 2020. Now he is looking at the momentum Trump is already building, compared to Joe Biden’s weak campaign.

The problem Democrats have here is Joe Biden’s ego. He thinks he is doing a great job. He wants to run.

Earlier this month, we learned that Barack Obama advised Joe Biden on how to beef up his reelection campaign. Now, he appears to have given up all hope for Biden’s struggling campaign.

The former president and other allies of Biden’s have advised him “to quit the 2024 race to save America and the Democrat Party,” according to a report from RadarOnline.

“Insiders snitched that tensions between the two presidents recently exploded after irate Obama rushed to a secret meeting and confronted Biden about his fading chances to fend off surging Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November election,” explains the report.

Incredibly, Joe seems almost oblivious to the lack of excitement about his campaign and cratering approval ratings. Recent polls show a scant 38 percent of American’s approve of his performance with a whopping 58 percent holding a negative opinion of his work…

In desperation, sources said Obama bellowed at bumbling Biden to go on the attack — and make sure trusted aides are constantly by his side on the campaign trail to keep them from committing the disastrous gaffes that have defined his presidency.

There are also reports that Obama is quietly making decisions about who controls Biden’s campaign.

Lots of people believe Obama is the real puppet master behind the Biden White House anyway, so none of this is very surprising.
John Wilson profile picture
John Wilson
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (12.25K)
@PaulM_2 "In desperation, sources said Obama bellowed at bumbling Biden to go on the attack "

Here is Biden going on the attack: twitter.com/...
But seriously, what I am hearing is that the DNC super delegates will dump Biden and will finally call Big Mike off the bench. I know it sounds incredibly desperate and insane. - because it is.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (12.09K)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg always reminds one of former ODNI James Clapper. Both men, a little ordinary, had a tendency to say the obvious non-political ordinary thing accidentally, and that would seemingly frustrate the political narrative engineers.

Stoltenberg did it again recently when he was questioned about the horrific and horrible likelihood that terrible Russia would expand their military conflict beyond Ukraine. Surely, given the intensity of the common western narrative, this Russian expansion was only a matter of timing. Nope….

According to the NATO Secretary General, “…we don’t see any direct or imminent threat against any NATO Ally. And therefore, we, of course, monitor closely what Russia does, we have increased our vigilance, our presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, but the whole idea of that is to prevent an attack on a NATO Ally.”

What Stoltenberg said was transparently true and confirmable simply by looking beyond the preferred western talking points. However, no doubt his tracked and monitored cell phone was immediately receiving apoplectic calls from the U.S. State Dept for going off script.

Another transparently true thing is, the eastern Ukraine killing stops as soon as President Trump wins the 2024 general election.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (12.09K)
Michael Patrick Leahy – Sources: The Jeff DeWit “Message Came From The NRSC” aka Mitch McConnell

Michael Patrick Leahy appeared on the Steve Bannon War Room discussing, in part, the Jeff DeWit message to Kari Lake and who from “back east” was the originator of the message to bribe Kari Lake to stay out of the Arizona senate race.

As expected, the sources for MPL’s report outline that Mitch McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee originated the proposal. This should not be a surprise to anyone. The NRSC is primarily funded by the biggest lobbying group, the U.S Chamber of Commerce. The USCoC fund the legislative priorities of the Senate and Mitch McConnell does their bidding. In essence the bribe money would come from the USCoC into the NRSC.

Again, this is not a surprise. Mitch McConnell cannot control the Senate outcomes if he doesn’t have full control of the GOP Senators therein. It is a collaborative relationship between McConnell and the Chamber of Commerce lobbying group.

The CoC provides the money, McConnell gives the instructions. It’s not complicated, it’s corrupt.

A similar arrangement exists with the Republican National Committee and the Republican Governor’s Association, that’s how the USCoC funds the RGA who in turn gives Ron DeSantis $20 million. All of the lobbying money flows from the multinational corps into the various political groups (NRSC, NRCC, RGA, RNC) who then have political operatives carry out the instructions. It’s the business end of politics.

There are trillions at stake, upstream.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (12.09K)
The Editorial Board of the Wall Street Journal, owned by the Fox Corporation that is led by Paul Ryan as a member of the Fox Corporation Board of Directors, urged former Gov. Nikki Haley to remain in the Republican primary race despite losing in New Hampshire, earning a reported 70 percent of the non-Republican vote.

The Journal’s claim that Haley is a viable candidate in the upcoming South Carolina Republican primary contest contradicts a consensus among conservatives.

Many Republicans believe Haley should leave the race so all available GOP resources can be allocated towards defeating President Joe Biden. Republicans spent more than $167 million in losing efforts to defeat Trump in New Hampshire and Iowa, with plans to release millions more in future primaries.

Haley might not be in the race for long, however. One of her biggest donors, Democrat billionaire Reid Hoffman, is pausing further donations to Haley’s campaign, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC. Hoffman previously gave $250,000 to a pro-Haley super PAC, the New York Times reported.

The Wall Street Journal is correct, Nikki Haley is a viable candidate if she announces she is running against Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee.

The Wall Street Journal is not a conservative paper.

It’s the paper of record for the political swamp creature.

They are cheerleaders for cheap foreign labor.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (12.09K)
The Ohio Senate on Wednesday voted to override Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of restrictions on transgender participation on sports teams and minor receipt of gender-related treatments.

The upper chamber voted 23-9 to override the governor, according to The Hill. The House did so earlier this month in a 65-28 vote, meaning the legislation will become law despite DeWine's objections.

After initially vetoing the plan, DeWine faced backlash and later signed an executive order banning sex-change surgeries for minors, but not other treatments. The legislation does forbid such treatments.

At least 21 states have banned minor surgeries and treatments, according to the pro-LGBT Movement Advancement Project. A further two, Ohio and Arizona, have only banned surgeries. The Senate vote will result in Ohio joining the other 21.

The veto override is the only thing these RINO governors understand to stop their woke policies.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.