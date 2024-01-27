This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
-----------Border Patrol Union - NBPC@BPUnionThe Biden administration had initially warned Texas that it had until mid-day Friday to relinquish control of Shelby Park, the nearby boat dock, and the International Bridge. That deadline has now come and gone, and instead of there being a major clash between the Border Patrol and the state-controlled soldiers on site, it appears those on the ground have already de-escalated the situation.The Border Patrol Union ends by slamming Biden for creating the current "catastrophe" and reiterating that there will be no conflict between CBP agents and state forces. The statement is a clear signal of support for the Texas National Guard, its mission, and those leading it, including Gov. Greg Abbott.Furthering the division between the Border Patrol and the White House was a senior CBP official who said they have no plans to follow through on removing the razor wire put up by Texas. Biden has completely lost whatever leverage he had.This is an incredible turn of events. "Mutiny" might not be the right word here, but clearly, Biden has no way to enforce his threats at this point. Border Patrol agents are not going to go along with it and short of using the Insurrection Act to mobilize the U.S. Army (and they likely wouldn't act either), this represents a major roadblock to the president's attempts to further destroy the Southern border.
During remarks in New Hampshire, President Trump announced he would never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency.Of course, it should be noted….. As if the entire global system didn’t already oppose Donald Trump, this position against CBDC’s just puts an exclamation point on how the multinational financial systems will hate/oppose him even more.This 2024 election is critical for a variety of reasons. However, high atop that list is this issue of how a dollar based CBDC is a threat to every liberty we cherish.You only need to remember Trudeau and what he did to the truckers and anyone who supported them.No one supporting a CBDC has America's best interests in mind.
BuzzFeed went public in 2021, valued at $1.7 billion, and lost 97 percent of its value in the few years since. Now, BuzzFeed is selling its parts, starting with its food sites.BuzzFeed is so desperate for cash that it’s forced to sell one of its few remaining popular verticals.Vice Media went from being valued at $5.7 billion to being unable to pay its bills, filing Chapter 11, no one wanting to purchase it, and now that garbage site is valued at just $350 million. And like BuzzFeed, it’s selling off its parts, in this case, “Refinery29, which saw a decrease in revenue to $30 million last year from around $50 million in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.”A mere four years ago, Vice purchased Refinery29 for — wait for it, wait for it — $400 million. So Vice paid $400 million for Refinery29 in 2019, and now Vice itself is valued at less than that, at $350 million.
This is the not-so-slow-motion collapse of an ideology and attitude.At long last, this young, ignorant, smarter-than-thou, know-it-all, effete, smug way of delivering news and lifestyle content has run its course. People are sick of the attitude, sick of being lied to, sick of being told how to live, how to speak, what to believe, and what does and does not make you virtuous.The left’s rotting corpse institutions, including the media, Hollywood, and academia, are all facing an overdue reckoning. Take notice because these are joyous times.