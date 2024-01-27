Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/27/24

Jan. 27, 2024 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (12.14K)
The term ‘Bidenomics’ is politically toxic. We have known this for months. The Biden White House has been running away from the term because they know it’s a loser.

According to new polling from Rasmussen, the term is such a loser that voters think it could actually help Trump win the election in November.

How’s that for irony?

America’s voters view the White House term “Bidenomics” negatively and believe that President Joe Biden’s touting of it will actually help former President Donald Trump win in the fall election.

A risky strategy from the start since similar phrases such as “Reaganomics” were used against the sitting president, Biden’s team believed they could spin the term positively. The president even said it was interchangeable with the “American Dream.”

But in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets Thursday morning, likely voters weren’t buying Bidenomics.

By a 44%-26% margin, voters said that the term would help Trump, not Biden, “win” the fall election. Most of the rest, 23%, said it won’t make a difference in the outcome.

What’s more, the term helped voters recall the economic prosperity when Trump was president.

Democrats had such high hopes for this. Not anymore.

Bidenomics has become nothing more than a punchline.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (12.14K)
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is a national treasure with an incisive wit and a dry sense of humor. He has displayed these talents throughout his time in the Senate, whether by stumping unqualified Biden nominees or in interviews with reporters.

Kennedy’s wit was on display again Wednesday when he questioned Robin M. Meriweather before the Senate Judiciary Committee, who is currently a federal magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Joe Biden nominated her to be a judge on the Court of Federal Claims earlier this month.

Kennedy exposed Meriweather’s utter lack of qualifications during his line of inquiry. He began by forcing her to admit she had never argued a single case before the Court of Federal Claims after multiple tries.

Then things got even worse for Meriweather. She bombed two basic questions a law student could answer. The first was the grounds for granting a new trial, and the second was defining a contract of cohesion. After much prodding from Kennedy, she could only name one of at least six grounds for granting a new trial and was left completely bamboozled by the second question.

This whole six-minute interrogation was a complete mismatch. https://youtu.be/QWwKZ_p8fqY
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (12.14K)
President Trump should be appealing that ridiculous jury ruling in NYC.

Article 1 § 10 of the Constitution prohibits the states from passing any laws which apply ex post facto, and which prevents governments from enacting statutes with “manifestly unjust and oppressive” retroactive effects (Art.I, §10, cl.1).

By allowing legislatures to pick and choose when to act retroactively, risks both arbitrary and potentially vindictive legislation and erosion of the separation of powers.

Stogner v. California, 539 U.S. 607 (2003)

This was a case dealing with changing the statute of limitations.

The NY law was passed specifically to re-open the statute of limitations and only for 1 year. The New York Legislature passed a law specifically to extend the statute of limitations for this lunatic b!tch so that she could sue Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (12.14K)
Is there going to be a major confrontation on the border following Joe Biden's ultimatum that Texas National Guard forces be removed from Shelby Park and other "disputed" areas? Not if the rank-and-file of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have anything to say about it. According to a new post put out by the Border Patrol Union, and a new report from Griff Jenkins of Fox News, Biden has lost operational control of the situation, at least in a practical sense.

"Rank-and file BP agents are not going to start arresting TX NG members for following their LAWFUL orders. That's fake news.

TX NG and rank-and-file BP agents work together and respect each other's jobs. Period. If TX NG members have LAWFUL orders, then they have to carry out those orders.

TX NG members realize that rank-and-file BP agents have their orders as well. Lawful orders, no matter how unpopular or distasteful amongst rank-and-file agents, must be followed. Unlawful orders (as determined by competent legal counsel and not what some outhouse lawyer behind a keyboard says) will not be followed.

Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America.

We want to be perfectly clear, there is no fight between rank-and-file BP agents and the TX NG, Gov. Abott, or TX DPS. It may make flashy headlines, but it simply isn't true."
-----------Border Patrol Union - NBPC@BPUnion

The Biden administration had initially warned Texas that it had until mid-day Friday to relinquish control of Shelby Park, the nearby boat dock, and the International Bridge. That deadline has now come and gone, and instead of there being a major clash between the Border Patrol and the state-controlled soldiers on site, it appears those on the ground have already de-escalated the situation.

The Border Patrol Union ends by slamming Biden for creating the current "catastrophe" and reiterating that there will be no conflict between CBP agents and state forces. The statement is a clear signal of support for the Texas National Guard, its mission, and those leading it, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

Furthering the division between the Border Patrol and the White House was a senior CBP official who said they have no plans to follow through on removing the razor wire put up by Texas. Biden has completely lost whatever leverage he had.This is an incredible turn of events. "Mutiny" might not be the right word here, but clearly, Biden has no way to enforce his threats at this point. Border Patrol agents are not going to go along with it and short of using the Insurrection Act to mobilize the U.S. Army (and they likely wouldn't act either), this represents a major roadblock to the president's attempts to further destroy the Southern border.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (12.14K)
Amazon just made a significant move for privacy rights. Ring, an Amazon subsidiary, has announced that it will no longer allow law enforcement agencies to access customers’ footage without a warrant. This is a substantial departure from how Ring, the leading video doorbell company, has handled these matters. Now, if a law enforcement agency wants to view footage taken by a Ring video doorbell, it will have to cough up a warrant instead of being able to request the footage willy-nilly.

The camera service's "Request for Assistance" tool is being removed, which allowed police to contact users via the company's Neighbors app looking for video footage captured by their Ring doorbells.

"Public safety agencies like fire and police departments can still use the Neighbors app to share helpful safety tips, updates, and community events," said Neighbors general manager Eric Kuhn.

"They will no longer be able to use the RFA tool to request and receive video in the app," he said.

Law enforcement will still be able to seize and view footage from Ring products if they obtain a warrant.

Those who opposed Ring’s policy argued that it created the potential for violating civil liberties. The fact that police departments were allowed to access the footage without a warrant shows just how slippery the government surveillance slope can get.

The broader implications of this development are quite significant. We have already seen that our federal law enforcement agencies are often willing to skirt the Constitution if it means they can spy on Americans without warrants. It is one of the reasons why so many seek to reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) system.

The bottom line is that if law enforcement wants to access such sensitive information, it should have to go through the process in a way that does not allow it to infringe on people’s rights.

Which other companies are handing over your data to law enforcement without your knowledge or even a warrant?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (12.14K)
In this brief video below, Former Blackrock portfolio manager, Ed Dowd, explains why every last remnant of human freedom depends on mass resistance to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). “Once the central bank digital currency is linked to all your credit cards and bank accounts, then social controls can be implemented. If you’re a dissenter like me, talking about truth, they shut you down.” rumble.com/...

When the White House first started openly saying the Biden administration was reviewing how to implement CBDC’s, yes THAT Announcement ACTUALLY HAPPENED, September 2022, then things from a research perspective really started to get serious. “While the U.S. has not yet decided whether it will pursue a CBDC, the U.S. has been closely examining the implications of, and options for, issuing a CBDC.” Whenever the U.S. govt says they’re “undecided,” pay close attention.

First things first with the Western financial sanctions- specifically the SWIFT exchange. It is true you cannot use VISA, Mastercard or any mainstream Western financial tools to conduct business in Russia; however, the number of workarounds for this issue are numerous. One of those tools is the use of a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin; and within that reality, you find something very ominous about the USA motive against crypto.

(Newsmax) – "JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday suggested bitcoin currency should be banned. Dimon was speaking during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc.,” Dimon said in response to a question from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. “The only true use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers … money laundering, tax avoidance because it is somewhat anonymous, not fully, and because you can move money instantaneously. “If I was the government, I would close it down.”"

Dimon was/is positioning JPMorgan to be a facilitating beneficiary of the financial control system evident within any CBDC process.

Here’s how it really looks from the outside looking at the USA. The same way the Patriot Act was not designed to stop terrorism but rather to create a domestic surveillance system. So too were the “Russian Sanctions” not designed to sanction Russia, but rather to create the financial control system that will lead to a USA digital currency.

The Western sanctions created a financial wall around the USA, not to keep Russia out, but to keep us in. The Western sanction regime, the financial mechanisms they created and authorized, creates the control gate that leads to a U.S. digital currency.

Now, does the exploding debt and seeming government ambivalence take on a new perspective? It should, because that unspoken motive explains everything. It all just makes sense when reviewed through this prism of motive and intent. Again, the western sanctions against Russia are not having an impact against Russia; they are having a quiet impact in the USA and western dollar-based economic system that no one is permitted to talk about.

Bottom line, the non-pretending reasoning. The US Treasury has set the financial system on an almost unreversible path to a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency. As direct consequence crypto currency alternatives are a threat to the establishment of that western objective. This reality also pulls in the explanation around why the USA is so all-in for the banker-driven World War Reddit, the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Only criminals, that means those who would be defined as domestic terrorists like pesky remnants of our nation who demand freedom and liberty, would support cryptocurrency. Criminals, tax cheats, bad people support crypto. Don’t be a bad person comrade citizen. Insert vote, pull lever, get pellet, go back to sleep. You will own nothing and be happy comrade.

Yes, that’s the bigger picture. Can it be stopped?

Laugh, look in the mirror, think about the reality of how many people think this is an absurd conspiracy theory, and respond with…. How many people even know about the thing you are asking to oppose?

How many people would believe the Western sanctions against Russia were really the USG building a cage to keep us in. How about we start there.
During remarks in New Hampshire, President Trump announced he would never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency.

Of course, it should be noted….. As if the entire global system didn’t already oppose Donald Trump, this position against CBDC’s just puts an exclamation point on how the multinational financial systems will hate/oppose him even more.

This 2024 election is critical for a variety of reasons. However, high atop that list is this issue of how a dollar based CBDC is a threat to every liberty we cherish.

You only need to remember Trudeau and what he did to the truckers and anyone who supported them.

No one supporting a CBDC has America's best interests in mind.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (12.14K)
The United States Supreme Court is obviously held captive. The Supreme Court’s recent ruling compelling Texas to allow U.S. border patrol agents to cut barb wire along the Texas Mexico border, is a treacherous act contrary to the United States Constitution and the continued existence of the country.

There is a simple Constitutional remedy called Nullification. The founding fathers believed in such a remedy as evidenced by the Virginia and Kentucky resolutions. An even more compelling example was when the State of Wisconsin nullified the United States Supreme Court decision. The state of Wisconsin passed a law and refused to return fugitive freed slaves back to their owners.

Governor Abbot should immediately call a special emergency session of the Texas legislature for the purpose of passing legislation nullifying the Supreme Court’s decision. The state of Texas has a basic right to protect its border from a foreign invasion. There is absolutely no justification for the existence of the federal government if it refuses to protect the border and repel a foreign invasion.

Take a look at what Wisconsin did. The Joint Resolution of the Legislature of Wisconsin, March 19, 1859: docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/...

There you have it. It can be done. It has been done. One might say there is a legal and historical precedent.

What more compelling reason could there be than there is a foreign invasion?

The campaign of asymmetrical warfare being waged against us requires asymmetrical resistance. This invasion is designed to overwhelm the system, segment the country and create division and chaos, as well as a disidentification with the idea of being American. This makes it easier to submit the population to global tyranny.

The deep state is already having operatives pose as white supremacists. It is a distinct possibility that deep state operatives may start attacking soft targets, shopping malls, office buildings, and so on, under the guise of Hezbollah or Hamas attacks. This would create the context where the government and media could manipulate the same people that promoted Covid tyranny, lockdowns, masks, forced bioweapon injections, and the like, to call for an overarching police state. This could be easily done by manipulating people based on their fear, but also their hatred, and their core religious beliefs.

The dog and pony show needs to end now. The constant nonsense of losing and selling the idea that we tried and there is nothing we can do, is designed to imprint learned helplessness on the population and condition it to accept the inevitable, which is the disintegration of the United States and World Government.

It appears that the State of Texas is interpreting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in to be very specific and limited in focus.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer was appointed by Abbott to oversee the Texas National Guard and Texas State Guard as the agency’s adjutant general. He told staff that he believes the ruling only permits Border Patrol to cut through obstacles to retrieve stranded migrants, the source said. Suelzer added that his troops will repair any obstacles destroyed by federal agents, and that his troops won’t allow the feds to set up migrant processing centers in areas they’ve blocked.

This interpretation is a good sign. Governor Abbot and the Texas legislature should make it official and act immediately and Nullify the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (12.14K)
It appears that Joe Biden really doesn’t care if Israel exterminates Hamas as long as he gets re-elected.

Axios reported today that Biden pressured Netanyahu last week to scale down the war in Gaza because he’s worried about losing too many young voters in an election year.

President Biden last week pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down the Israeli military operation in Gaza, stressing he is not in it for a year of war, two U.S. officials told Axios.

Biden’s comments during the two leaders’ call last Friday reflect the growing U.S. concern about the continuation of the war and the president’s desire to see it end long before the November elections.

A Biden adviser told Axios the White House is very concerned about losing young voters, many of whom are opposed to the president’s policy on the Gaza war.

A source close to the White House said Biden can’t have the war and the growing death toll to continue dominating the news cycle as the elections get closer.

Israel depends on munitions and aid from the US and we should absolutely supply it. But you can be sure that Biden is using that as leverage to bend Netanyahu to his will and hopefully Netanyahu doesn’t cave.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (12.14K)
BuzzFeed and Vice Media, two failing left-wing sites, are starting to sell off their parts, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“BuzzFeed … is looking to sell its food sites, Tasty and First We Feast, according to people familiar with the situation,” writes the Wall Street Journal. “Meanwhile, Fortress Investment Group, which took over Vice in bankruptcy last year, is in talks to sell its Refinery29 women’s lifestyle-focused site.”

The Wall Street Journal portrays these developments in much too narrow of a way — as “yet another chapter in the demise of these digital-media companies that raised money at sky-high valuations nearly a decade ago only to struggle amid a volatile ad market and a decline in traffic.”

That’s not the half of it.

If you take a good look around at the corporate media landscape, online and elsewhere, the wheels are coming off all over.

The corporate/establishment/leftist media are collapsing, and it is freakin’ glorious.

CNN has fallen off a ratings cliff.

The Los Angeles Times is losing about $40 million a year, cutting nearly a third of its staff over two recent layoffs.

The Washington Post slashed staff and lost nearly $100 million in 2023.

BuzzFeed laid off 15 percent of its staff and closed BuzzFeed News entirely.

Vice Media filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

Sports Illustrated shut down.

The Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Condé Nast layoffs are coming.

Jezebel closed.

Best of all, 2,681 liars lost their jobs in 2023, more than the previous two years combined.
BuzzFeed went public in 2021, valued at $1.7 billion, and lost 97 percent of its value in the few years since. Now, BuzzFeed is selling its parts, starting with its food sites.

BuzzFeed is so desperate for cash that it’s forced to sell one of its few remaining popular verticals.

Vice Media went from being valued at $5.7 billion to being unable to pay its bills, filing Chapter 11, no one wanting to purchase it, and now that garbage site is valued at just $350 million. And like BuzzFeed, it’s selling off its parts, in this case, “Refinery29, which saw a decrease in revenue to $30 million last year from around $50 million in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.”

A mere four years ago, Vice purchased Refinery29 for — wait for it, wait for it — $400 million. So Vice paid $400 million for Refinery29 in 2019, and now Vice itself is valued at less than that, at $350 million.
This is the not-so-slow-motion collapse of an ideology and attitude.

At long last, this young, ignorant, smarter-than-thou, know-it-all, effete, smug way of delivering news and lifestyle content has run its course. People are sick of the attitude, sick of being lied to, sick of being told how to live, how to speak, what to believe, and what does and does not make you virtuous.

The left’s rotting corpse institutions, including the media, Hollywood, and academia, are all facing an overdue reckoning. Take notice because these are joyous times.
