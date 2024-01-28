Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/28/24

Jan. 28, 2024 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (12.17K)
Tensions within the Oklahoma GOP have reached a boiling point as the state party’s leadership passed a resolution on Saturday to condemn U.S. Senator James Lankford for his involvement in an outr@geous border security deal with Democrats.

The resolution, passed with immediate effect, states that the party will withhold all support for Senator Lankford until he ceases his involvement with the proposed legislation.

The resolution cites several concerns, notably Senator Lankford’s collaboration with Senator Chuck Schumer on a deal allegedly permitting 5,000 illegal immigrants per day to enter and work in the United States. This figure translates to approximately 155,000 illegal immigrants each month, amounting to an annual total of 1.8 million.

According to information obtained by FOX News reporter Bill Melugin, the deal includes:

— Mandatory detention of all single adults.

— Mandatory “shut down” of border once average daily migrant encounters hits 5,000. Importantly, this 5,000 number includes 1,400 CBP One app entries at ports of entry per day, and roughly 3,600 illegal crossings per day.

Current law mandates detention of "all persons", not just single adults, so this is bad law.

And we are still allowing 1.8 million illegals in each year.

There is little doubt what this bill is intended to do if passed into law. It will completely blunt any lawsuit stating that the state of Texas or any other state is being invaded, by the federal government not enforcing the border under existing law.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (12.17K)
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino revealed in his podcast Friday that the Secret Service has ordered agents to not wear red ties. The order came down last week after an agent guarding Trump was photographed sporting a similarly colored red tie as Trump as he took the stage at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. Bongino warned, “They’re gonna get this guy hurt.”

Bongino said an email edict went out after the photo of the agent wearing a red tie while guarding Trump was published in the Guardian last Sunday.

Bongino said agents are “pissed” about the tie order. Bongino said Trump needs to clean out Secret Service management when he returns to the White House next year, citing the agency’s tanking of the White House cocaine investigation last year.

Bongino said Trump’s “threat level is through the roof.” He urged Trump to make some calls, saying, “If this is what they’re worried about, you’re gonna get hurt.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (12.17K)
Rudy and Victor Davis Hanson Debrief on the New Lawfare Era Showcased by the E Jean Carroll Nonsense.

Rudy Giuliani brought up some good points that were surreptitiously also noted by Victor Davis Hanson. As Giuliani noted in an interview with Newsmax, the core elements of the E Jean Carroll claims never made any sense.

Specifically, Carroll couldn’t even put a date or YEAR on her claims against Donald Trump, but that really didn’t matter in a civil case where the New York state legislature literally wrote a new law that permitted the lawsuit against Donald Trump. https://youtu.be/Zsm7jqsTc3c

Victor Davis Hanson makes some of the same points, only with a little more detail: twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (12.17K)
President Trump is now seeking to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia RICO case.

Trump joined his co-defendant Michael Roman’s effort to disqualify Fani Willis over her illicit affair with a top prosecutor she hired and financially benefited from.

As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

Trump joined Michael Roman’s effort to disqualify Fani Willis from the RICO case in a 6-page court filingTrump’s attorneys accused Fani Willis of violating Georgia’s ethics rules by publicly accusing the defendants in the RICO case of racism after they called out her illicit affair.

Last week Fani Willis bizarrely defended her improper relationship with Nathan Wade when she addressed churchgoers at Big Bethel AME.

Willis played the race card as she defended her relationship with Nathan Wade.

Trump cited Fani Willis statements to churchgoers as evidence she violated Georgia’s ethics rules.

“Highly significant to the merits of the adopted motion, President Trump points out that after Roman’s motion was filed, and after the Court announced in open court on Friday, January 12 that it intended to hold a hearing on the motion in February, DA Willis chose, two days later, on Sunday, January 14, during Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday weekend, in a religious public forum, to make racially charged, extrajudicial statements designed to defend against, as well as divert and deflect attention from, the alleged misconduct outlined in Roman’s motion. DA Willis gave a keynote speech at Atlanta’s historic Black church, Big Bethel AME Church, a speech wherein, without mentioning the alleged affair or even trying to put her alleged malfeasance in context, she repeatedly and inappropriately injected race into the case and stoked racial animus by, among other statements, asking God why the defendants were questioning her conduct in hiring a Black man but not his White counterparts."

Trump’s attorneys said the maximum punishment for violating Georgia’s ethics rules in disbarment.

“Specifically, the DA’s extrajudicial comments set out in footnote 1 constitute a glaring, flagrant, and calculated effort to foment racial bias into this case by publicly denouncing the defendants for somehow daring to question her decision to hire a Black man (without also mentioning that she is alleged to have had a workplace affair with the same man) to be a special prosecutor. These assertions by the DA engender a great likelihood of substantial prejudice towards the defendants in the eyes of the public in general, and prospective jurors in Fulton County in particular. Moreover, the DA’s self-serving comments came with the added, sought after, benefit of garnering racially based sympathy for her self-inflicted quagmire. That being so, the DA’s comments directly ran afoul of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.8 Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor, subsection (g): The prosecutor in a criminal case shall “… refrain from making extrajudicial comments that have a substantial likelihood of heightening public condemnation of the accused.” www.documentcloud.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (12.17K)
On Tuesday, the court struck down the FBI and Department of Justice in what looks to be a precedent-setting case called Snitko v. United States, dealing a significant blow to the government's expansive search and seizure practices known as "inventory searches."

The case started out with a 2021 raid on a company called US Private Vaults, a California company offering secure safe deposit boxes with minimal personal identification requirements. Though apparently some specific boxes were targeted, the FBI elected to break open some 700 boxes and rummaged through their contents to the extent of bringing drug dogs in to sniff for traces of drugs as an excuse for invoking civil asset forfeiture.

A lower court upheld the search, but the Ninth Circuit was having none of it. He reached this ruling despite FBI agents admitting under oath that they opened the safety deposit boxes to confiscate the property using civil forfeiture.

The central problem was that the FBI's warrant did not authorize "criminal search or seizure" of the safety deposit boxes. The FBI claimed it was just an "inventory search" that would allow box contents to be inventoried and returned to their owners. This requires following a specific set of rules that the FBI didn't bother to use.

If there remained any doubt regarding whether the government conducted a ‘criminal search or seizure, that doubt is put to rest by the fact the government has already used some of the information from inside the boxes to obtain additional warrants to further its investigation and begin new ones.”

The judges grilled the FBI and Department of Justice on how their actions didn't violate the very purpose of the Fourth Amendment.

This raid, targeting hundreds of boxes, opened a Pandora's box of legal and ethical questions regarding privacy rights and the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches; "It was those very abuses of power, after all, that led to adoption of the Fourth Amendment in the first place."

The crux of the 9th Circuit's ruling lies in its interpretation of the warrant used for the raid. While the warrant authorized the FBI to seize specific contraband related to an ongoing criminal investigation, it did not mention a "general inventory" of the safe deposit boxes, which is what the FBI conducted. The court unanimously found this "inventory" to be a violation of the Fourth Amendment, exceeding the scope of the warrant and constituting an illegal search.

When the government saw the writing on the wall, they tried to use their escape valve.

Five days after being grilled at oral argument, the government tried to make the case go away without a precedent-setting ruling that the FBI’s actions were unconstitutional. Government attorneys filed a motion asking the 9th Circuit to give the plaintiffs what they wanted: an order to destroy records of the FBI’s search.

The government had fought against the destruction of the records for more than two years, and plaintiffs’ attorneys were surprised by the about-face, which they called an attempt to “sweep a massive constitutional violation under the rug.”

The government did not, however, concede that the FBI’s raid was flawed. Instead, the government told the 9th Circuit that it wanted “to avoid a published judicial opinion impugning the actions or good faith motivations of law enforcement in this highly unusual case, in which a company was aiding criminality and protecting criminals by operating a vault of anonymous safe-deposit boxes.”

The FBI agreed to return most of the property and delete all paper and electronic copies of the inventories. I'm not sure who believes that nonsense, but the court took them at their word. So now the FBI has a problem.

The government's correct answer at the original trial was, "My bad, we did something wrong, and we'll do the right thing." The fact that they fought this tooth and nail and then tried to get out from under the ruling shows that they routinely use the "inventory search" masquerade to develop evidence in criminal cases and raise cash at your expense.

Though this was a victory, it was also a tragedy. No one was prosecuted. No one was fired. No one cared. "Deprivation of Right Under Color of Law" is a felony. There is a division of the Justice Department that prosecutes these cases. The DOJ IG didn't open a case to see how widespread this problem is, probably because they already know. What about other people who didn't have a high-profile case to attract free legal care? How do they get their property back? And what about the criminal cases launched, cases that helped move someone's career forward, based on patently unconstitutional searches?

Sooner or later, we have to arrive at a point where we admit that the FBI and most of the Department of Justice are much more of a danger to civil liberties than traditional Catholics, pro-life demonstrators, J6 defendants, Donald Trump, and even China.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (12.17K)
Two journalists will be paid a total of $20,000 to write articles heralding the successes of Biden’s massive spending package the American Rescue Plan: “Enrollees can apply for one of two $10,000 reporting grants to capture how certain communities have used the funds to good effect.”

One of the foundations behind the journalism-for-hire program, the Joyce Foundation, “invests in evidence-informed public policies and strategies to advance racial equity.”

The funds will be used to give journalists a “generous travel grant” and room and board to take 25 journalists on a group trip to the southern border to focus on, “How domestic labor demand and politically-driven immigrant busing expose flaws in the system.”

They will “see how the Texas busing program exposes the weak spots in the legal immigration system” and be steered to write stories saying businesses crave illegal immigrants by teaching them how to “identify the industries and employers who are seeking immigrant workers in your area.”

In April, journalists will be taking a subsidized class on “transgender coverage,” “Mapping out the landscape of anti-transgender groups and their funders.”

“Enrollees can apply for one of three reporting grants of $10,000-$15,000 to explore how the transgender debate has touched lives in their area,” Poynter said.

The program is funded in part by the Gill Foundation, a g@y activist group dedicated to shaping state policies.

Although Poynter was originally founded to support journalists, it has since aligned with the “disinformation” industry that tries to discredit media outlets that report things other than government-approved storylines.
