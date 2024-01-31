Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/31/24

Jan. 31, 2024 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (12.24K)
White House spokesman Karine Jean Pierre blames Putin for inflation in the US. twitter.com/...

Every stµpid, delµsional Dem is going to believe this and ignore all the inflationary crap that happened before that "war" even started.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (12.24K)
While carrying out the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, House Republicans argue that President Biden and his administration already have the authority to fix much of the problems at the border but are instead deferring to a divided Congress to pass a compromise bill.

President Biden said that "I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power. I’ve asked from the very day I got into office,” the 81-year-old president told a reporter on the White House lawn as he departed for a fundraising jaunt to South Florida, reported The New York Post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, retorted by writing on X that "That is simply untrue. He’s either lying or misinformed.”

Challenging Biden's assertion that absent more authority his hands are tied, Johnson also said "Here are just a few of the authorities at his disposal – if only he would use them: Presidential Authority to Restrict Entry 212(f), Expedited Removal 235(b)(1), Discretionary Detention Authority 236(a), Mandatory Detention 236(c)," wrote on X. "No more excuses," he concluded.

When Biden took office, he ended many Trump-era border policies through executive orders including the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required the asylum seekers who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border to wait in Mexico while their case makes it way through the U.S. court system. He also halted construction or additional physical barriers at the border.

There were a record 302,000 migrant encounters at the border in December alone and 2.4 million total encounters in fiscal year 2023. And unknown hundreds of thousands gotaways.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (12.24K)
Macron Tells EU They Must Support Ukraine Corps and World War Reddit, Especially if U.S. Govt Cannot Get More Money from U.S. Taxpayers

French President Emmanuel Macron is reminding the European leaders of their responsibility to fund the multinational corporate war machine, especially if the United States doesn’t find a way to send $60 billion more in funding for the effort.

(Via Politico) – "European countries must make bold and “innovative” decisions to help Ukraine even if the U.S. backs off from supporting Kyiv in the coming months, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

[…] Europe must not delegate its security “to big powers, even if they are very good allies, because they live on the other side of the ocean,” he said.

Macron’s comments come as European nations grapple with the looming consequences of Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House, with the NATO-skeptic ex-president on track to win the Republican nomination. In the U.S., further military aid for Ukraine is also stalled in Congress, with Republican lawmakers reluctant to continue funding Kyiv. Ukraine has been fending off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion for almost two years now.

“This is a decisive and testing moment for Europe. We must be ready to act to defend and support Ukraine whatever it takes and whatever America decides,” Macron said during a speech at Sweden’s Military Academy Karlberg.

Ahead of a key European summit this week focused on Ukraine, Macron also said the EU will have “to accelerate the scale” of its support, given that the costs “of a Russian victory are too high for all of us.”

EU leaders are hoping to agree on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine at a European Council summit this Thursday, but fears are growing that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will use his veto to block the funds for Kyiv."

World War Reddit, the series: written, produced and directed by Nuland, Blinken and Sullivan.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (12.24K)
Republican (UniParty) Senators Deeply Worried Border Deal Collapsing, Subsequently Their Ukraine Money Is at Risk

Republican Senators are very worried about the bloom coming off the border security ruse, and as a consequence, their Ukraine money might not be delivered. The multinational corporations, military contractors and Blackrock will not accept their Republican Senate failure; they’ve paid good money for the UniParty to deliver.

The UniParty Republicans trying to finance Ukraine are blaming Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson for not accepting the border security justification in exchange for the Zelenskyy payments. There is much anger and frustration as these traditional processes have always worked before.

Suddenly, people have become wise to the GOP ruse of the military as a justification for self-enriching spending bills, and apparently the K-Street lobbyists are not amused with this great awakening.

Now the Decepticons are trying to put the blame on the Russians, lmao!

"🚨New: Republican Senator Mike Rounds says Russia is behind the attacks on the border deal, “I suspect that a lot of the internet rumors are very well coming from overseas, where they would love to see this shut down because some people would rather not see funding for Ukraine.”" twitter.com/...

They really think we are that dµmb … no respect for their voters.

How dare we care about our country and the future of our children and hold those in power accountable, when we should be burying our noses in Twatter and Tickity-tock. This is beyond insulting to all of us here and across this great land that are well aware of this great deceit.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (12.24K)
Harvard University has been handed another black eye after former Harvard President Claudine G@y resigned in disgrace earlier this month.

Now, the Washington Free Beacon reports that Harvard University’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Sherri Ann Charleston, was hit with an anonymous complaint Monday accusing her of extensively plagiarizing her academic work. This includes lifting large portions of text without quotation marks and taking credit for a study by another scholar — her own husband.

The complaint lists a total of 40 accusations against Charleston going back to 2009, a decade before she joined Harvard.

The Free Beacon conducted its own independent study of the complaint and revealed Charleston quoted or paraphrased nearly a dozen scholars without giving them credit in her 2009 dissertation at the University of Michigan.

As Americans Scramble to Protect Retirement Accounts With Physical Gold and Silver, A Faith-Based Company Shows Them How

The complaint obtained by The Free Beacon also alleges Washington plagiarized a study her husband, LaVar Charleston, wrote back in 2012. Mr. Charleston currently serves as the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion.

Lee Jussim, a social psychologist at Rutgers University, told the Free Beacon that this rehashing an old article and passing it off as a new one qualifies as outright fraud, though perhaps not plagiarism.

Steve McGuire, a former political theory professor at Villanova University, who reviewed both the 2012 and 2014 papers, suggested her actions did qualify as plagiarism.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (12.24K)
Trump’s Atlanta Prosecutor and DA Boyfriend, Nathan Wade, Settles Divorce on Eve of Explosive Hearing to Avoid Testimony

Because of course he did…. Both the prosecutor Nathan Wade and District Attorney Fani Willis were on the cusp of losing control of their fabricated case against Donald Trump, because a hearing was scheduled for tomorrow where uncomfortable questions would have been asked during under oath testimony of Nathan Wade.

The duo will still have to face questions from the trial judge in the criminal case where the evidence of their relationship first surfaced, but they both avoided devastating questioning in the civil case by settling the Wade divorce and getting the divorce attorney to back down. Their demanded testimony in the divorce case held massive ramifications for the criminal case in Fulton County.

We can only imagine the scope of the successful divorce terms for Wade’s soon to be ex-wife, Joycelyn Mayfield Wade, as the financial leverage created by this civil case against Nathan, and ultimately DA Willis, was enormous.

In the criminal case, Judge Scott McAfee ordered District Attorney Fani Willis to file a written response by Feb. 2. He said he will hold a hearing on the allegations on Feb. 15.

Additionally, according to White House visitor logs, Mr Wade visited White House lawyers prior to indictment of President Trump. Also, DA Willis met with staff (Mary McCord) from the January 6 Committee prior to the indictment.

The Georgia prosecutor meeting with Biden lawyers prior to the indictment against Biden’s political opposition is a big issue that has yet to surface in front of Judge McAfee.

The DA and Special Prosecutor may have avoided testimony in the civil case by giving in to all the demands of Wade’s wife, but they will still have to answer to Judge McAfee about all of the issues created by their personal relationship.

Things are very interesting inside this Atlanta case.

Now the miscreants will hurry up and get married so they can't be compelled to testify against each other.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (12.24K)
How RINO is Texas? – Almost 1 in 5 Support Nikki Haley

There’s always this interesting debate within Republican circles about the state of Texas. The essential question is always about whether Texas is really ‘conservative’, like Ken Paxton, or whether Texas is really more akin to approved Bush type Republicans like Greg Abbott and Chip Roy.

The consistently debated issue surfaced most recently with the attempted impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton; which was, not coincidentally, led by the Bush clan of Republicans within the state.

A recent poll from the University of Houston may provide some data for an answer. Approximately 1 out of 5 (20%) of the state Republican electorate would support a nomination of Nikki Haley. The other 80% support Donald Trump.

However, it should be noted that while “Bush Republicans” represent about 20% of the Texas Republican voting base, the “Bush Republicans” represent approximately one-half of all statewide elected Republican officials. This 50/50 Republican split is very similar to the distribution curve we see in Washington DC.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (12.24K)
A Troubled, Perhaps Desperate Clyburn, Reminds Young Black Voters if They Don’t Vote Biden “They Ain’t Black”

Things are going to roll out exactly the way they are easily predicted to roll out, as long as people stop pretending.

An NBC article highlights South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn as one of the central players in the game of Biden. As the article notes, Clyburn heads into the AME Church network, worried that young black voters might not support the game. The emphasis within the article is essentially correct, but the narrative framework is fraught with pretending.

In the big picture the Black Lives Matter (BLM) group are the ballot harvesters, the essential foot soldiers for the race-based electoral system Clyburn and Obama constructed. The AME network are the ballot counters, the precinct poll workers, spread throughout the various urban enclaves of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Virgina and both Carolinas. It’s a race-based coalition, dependent on conformity to achieve the objective.

Clyburn is worried the BLM segment of the process, the younger group, does not hold the enthusiasm needed to fulfill their role. The AME network is prepared to be loyal to the agenda, but without the foot soldiers’ things will be much more difficult, and many of those foot soldiers don’t like the Biden outcomes. The BLM group feel they are being taken for a ride, which they are, and the only outcome will be more of the same.

Making matters worse for Clyburn, and by extension Obama, and by extension Biden, many of the younger black voters are aligned with the non-pretending Donald Trump; the guy who actually has delivered on things that are important to them. It’s harder to hate the white guy when the results from the white guy reflect the absence of anything about racial division.

The younger black voters are thinking more for themselves, and the generational peer pressure isn’t as effective as it used to be. This growing trend of intellectual independence has been a worsening problem for the racially focused AME/BLM electoral playbook, and teeth gnashing Clyburn is trying his best to stamp out the Free State of Jones rebellion.

The NBC article is a glimpse into the problem within the AME/BLM strategy of James Clyburn and Barack Obama. The last time they could not motivate their people to adhere to their tribal demands, Hillary Clinton lost the election. Without the organized ballot collectors, the counting fraud of the AME group is too heavy a lift. Both groups need to work in unity if they are to pull off the 2024 plan.

If you know the ruse, then you can read the NBC narrative through the non-pretending filter. Everyone needs to understand how this process takes place, and exactly why Clyburn is so worried. The truth isn’t racist, it’s the truth! www.aol.com/...
