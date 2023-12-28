Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fidus Investment: A Hold With A 13% Yield (Downgrade)

Dec. 28, 2023 12:48 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)PSEC4 Comments
Summary

  • Fidus Investment Corporation faces concerns over overpaid dividends and potential lower NII in a low-rate environment.
  • I'm considering modifying my stock classification to sell if the margin of dividend safety erodes.
  • Limited income and dividend growth potential moving forward leads to a hold rating for FDUS.

Hand holding drawing virtual lightbulb with brain on bokeh background for creative and smart thinking idea concep

Dilok Klaisataporn

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has enjoyed rapid growth in the last ten years, but an overpaid dividend and potential for lower NII in a low-rate environment are issues of concern as the year draws to a close.

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.2K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (14.87K)
Holder of FDUS 1050 shares

No issues

Allday
posane3
Today, 1:18 PM
Comments (1.08K)
Thanks for the article. The "base" dividend is well-covered, but we might see the "supplemental" or "extra" (or whatever they call them) dividends cut back this year. That is fine with me; it indicates that management are not inclined to over-distribute, as so many other BDCs and, especially, CEFs tend to do.
dean3084
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (1.32K)
Very nice analysis and thought provoking to say the least concerning FDUS. Yes, the NAV is in that 1-2% premium, RSI is around 55 and earning what I've surmised is in the $2.19 to $2 49 range. Just received a $.80 per share which puts the last 4 quarters at $2.80. I've been in FDUS since April 2018 and has been a big winner, but as you pointed out this investment will get me to keep both eyes open. I'm in the HOLD mode as if now. Thanks. :-)
Michael123a
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (1.02K)
If you decide to sell, you could pick up some of that PSEC that you touted, yesterday!! Long FIDUS and staying there.
