Midstream energy infrastructure leader Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) unitholders have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX, SPY) since my previous update in October 2023 (pre-earnings). However, I cautioned holders that a pullback was likely, helping to "relieve some pressure over the recent upward surge." Therefore, I stressed that it could "provide more opportunities for unitholders to accumulate at a more attractive level."

That opportunity arrived in early November 2023, as EPD fell toward the $25.6 level before dip-buyers returned in earnest. As a result, I gleaned it's timely for me to update unitholders on whether they should capitalize on the recent weakness to add exposure.

EPD encountered a pretty steep pullback in price-performance terms. However, adjusted for its robust distribution yield, it fell less than 7% from its October highs toward its recent lows. As a result, I gleaned that the market remains confident about buying up its solid yields. Accordingly, EPD last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 9.1x (below its 10Y average of 12.1x) and a forward distribution yield of almost 8%. Moreover, EPD still delivered a 1Y total return of 17.2%, hardly a disaster.

Therefore, I assessed that the recent weakness was likely linked to the weaker energy market, which fell steeply from its October highs. Accordingly, crude oil futures (CO1:COM) recently fell to levels last seen in June 2023, reversing the gains in Q3. However, I didn't assess that the energy market is heading into a long-term downtrend as dip buyers returned to support at key support levels.

Enterprise Products Partners also alluded to the weakness at its third-quarter earnings conference in late October. Despite that, the LP delivered a significant "12.2 million barrels per day of crude oil equivalent across their pipelines." As a result, I believe EPD's wide-moat business model predicated on solid adjusted EBITDA profitability and scale should continue to attract dip-buyers to capitalize on its attractive yields.

Furthermore, the competition against alternative income assets should be less intense, given the Fed's anticipated rate cuts in 2024. As a result, EPD's solid 8% yield should provide assurances to income investors looking for stability amid the energy market volatility.

Some investors could point out that the LP's focus on growth could weigh on near-term buying sentiments. However, Enterprise Products Partners saw the opportunity to get increasingly aggressive over the medium term to lift its adjusted EBITDA and DCF by 2025. EPD expects its growth CapEx to hit $3B in 2023. However, the LP anticipates its growth CapEx to increase to between $3B and $3.5B in 2024 as it looks to scale its volume growth. Moreover, the LP isn't balance-sheet constrained, as it's still operating within its target leverage range of 2.75x to 3.25x. Therefore, I believe EPD remains well-positioned toward its 2025 outlook, as the LP "expects substantial free cash flow generation post-2025, as major projects complete and operational efficiency improves."

The market has remained surprisingly pessimistic on EPD's relatively attractive valuation. With a forward yield of 8%, it should provide robust valuation support for dip buyers looking to add more exposure. However, is that support assessed in EPD's price action?

EPD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

I observed robust buying support at EPD's November 2023 lows, suggesting its medium-term uptrend remains intact. I don't think unitholders in EPD expect it to trade like a tech growth stock, as they extract value from its solid distribution yields. As a result, significant dips against its uptrend bias should be capitalized to improve risk/reward.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s November recovery has normalized, allowing holders who missed buying its $25.6 low another opportunity to get on board before it starts grinding higher toward its October highs.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

