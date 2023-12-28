Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AVUS: An Upgrade To VTI

Dec. 28, 2023 1:34 PM ET
M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
361 Followers

Summary

  • AVUS is an ETF from Avantis that aims to provide US stock market index investors with a mild factor tilt towards size, value, and profitability factors.
  • While the factor tilts aren't large, AVUS has outperformed VTI in recent years while carrying similar risks.
  • The expense ratio may shy away some investors who are comfortable optimizing their own factor tilts.
  • In respect to VTI, it seems AVUS is an upgrade.

Father teaching his son to ride a bicycle

SrdjanPav/E+ via Getty Images

A Better VTI?

Launched in late 2019, Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is a relatively new ETF from Avantis designed for US stock market index investors who also want a mild factor tilt. This single-fund

This article was written by

Mitchell is a mechanical engineer and  MBA student. His personal portfolio consists mostly of a broad index at any given moment. However, he still likes companies that perform well on key metrics and will enter a small position if they are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
JCCIII
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (8.34K)
Interesting; thanks for the article and it is always nice to learn about another fund, as I was not aware of AVUS prior to reading this article. As a VTI holder, I would point out that, in addition to VTI's lower expense ratio, the assets under management and daily trading volume make VTI are far more liquid holding. Have you compared bid-ask spreads of the 2?
