Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVRx: Recent Good News Seems Fully Priced In Now

Dec. 28, 2023 1:41 PM ETCVRx, Inc. (CVRX) Stock1 Comment
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we look at CVRx, Inc., a medical device maker, which has seen its stock nearly triple over the past 10 weeks on positive news flow.
  • Sales rose nearly 70% year-over-year in Q3 and the company got a positive billing change from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
  • Can CVRx maintain its recent momentum, or will profit taking take hold in 2024? An analysis follows below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The surgeon makes an operation surgeon in operation room with blood mask

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Great is truth, but still greater, from a practical point of view, is silence about truth."― Aldous Huxley.

Today, we put medical device maker CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the spotlight. The stock has nearly tripled over the

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
48.08K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Guy Dietrich
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (1)
Wrong stock symbol
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CVRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.