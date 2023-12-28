Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: Not All Yields Are Created Equal

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners is a sound investment option with reliable cash flow generation and a high yield of 7.63%.
  • EPD has outperformed comparable peers in terms of total return, making it a strong income play in the midstream sector.
  • The company has a robust balance sheet, a self-funding growth strategy, and a 1.7x distribution coverage ratio, making it an attractive option for those seeking income with some degree of safety.
  • EPD trades at 10.7x earnings, indicating a margin of safety. But don't expect valuation expansion amid the negative sentiment around fossil fuels.
  • EPD stands out as a top pick for income-seeking investors, in my view.
Are you seeking a company that's considered a sound investment, with reliable cash flow generation and a high yield to support your retirement or income oriented investment goals?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) should certainly be on your radar.

EPD

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Article Update Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (624)
s
snowrockss
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (672)
@Millennial Dividends thanks. The best company in the space.
F
Fotheringay-Phipps
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (119)
@Millennial Dividends WADR, the problem with this article is not that there's anything wrong with it per se, but that it's virtually identical to dozens of other articles about EPD, all making the exact same points.

Of course, the same obviously goes as well for the other dozens of people who wrote those articles. The basic story is that there's a lot of very obvious points about EPD (& many other companies) and the marginal value of any individual article which makes these basic points is limited.
D
Darrell Hurst
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (33)
@Millennial Dividends Best in class!
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (7.19K)
EPD is smartly developing a very meaningful portion of its operations in dealing with those materials that are derived from fossil fuels and are transformed into the components required for life in an advanced civilization. Natural gas is processed and divided into methane and NGLs (ethane, propane and butane). The latter become polyethylene, polypropylene and isobutane, which form the basis for everything from plastics to paints and much more. The details are described early on (I think it's at page 5 but I don't remember for certain) in EPD's investor presentation.
EPD is also a leader in providing the infrastructure for exports of LNG and NGLs and crude, including dedicated pipelines, storage, port and other related facilities, and if the SPOT project is finalized that will be a substantial infrastructure project of note.
Elliot Miller
Duras profile picture
Duras
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (1.12K)
Nicely done, level headed, crystal clear assessment of EPD. I'm a long time holder, it's part of the conservative half of my portfolio. So I won't starve if the other half sinks.
eclectic-investor profile picture
eclectic-investor
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (674)
While I hold a full position in EPD, I own several multiples more of ET as, IMO ET is likely to outperform EPD in price appreciation, yields more, and is committed to increase its distribution in each quarter going forward.
Both are outstanding MLPs, and readers should be cautioned that MLPs are totally inappropriate as investments for IRAs and other tax deferred vehicles.
jakefountain profile picture
jakefountain
Today, 3:53 PM
Comments (5.95K)
@eclectic-investor Not totally inappropriate. I own both in my iRA and get a little less than $1k in distributions. Cheers!
RetiredAndLovingLife profile picture
RetiredAndLovingLife
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (460)
@jakefountain that’s your business, but it seems to be a lousy idea as it reduces the inherent tax benefits of the MLP’s partnership structure. As a unit holder it also exposes you to earned income in your ira. As far as K-1’s go, EPD is the easiest K-1 I have to file each year. They make it simple to plug the numbers into whatever tax software you choose. Voila, tax deferral of distributions for the rest of my life.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

