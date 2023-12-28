Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Runway Growth Finance: A Different Kind Of VC-Focused BDC

Summary

  • Runway Growth Finance focuses on providing capital to VC-backed late-stage growth companies that have reached a sufficient level of maturity where it makes sense to avoid equity dilution.
  • While RWAY is a VC-focused BDC and currently provides a very high dividend yield of 12.6%, the underlying portfolio and leverage are structured in a very conservative manner.
  • In this article, I explain why RWAY is a clear buy for investors, who seek high and stable dividend yield.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) is a relatively decent sized BDC with a focus on providing capital to late-stage and growth companies, which seek to attract other sources than equity. So, RWAY lends capital to businesses that are looking to fund growth by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

B
Bekster
Today, 5:55 PM
Comments (1.89K)
Considering your recent negative articles on VC BDC's primarily because of the cash low negative aspect of their borrowers, I am surprised by this RWAY article.

You know, RWAY's portfolio companies are cash flow negative too!

I like RWAY, and it's one of the 3 VC BDC's I hold, but I am appreciably more positive on this niche than you have been.

One thing I would note from your article is their stated portfolio yield. Gotta read the fine print here. This is their effective portfolio yield, which includes things like accelerated fees and/or end of term fee income when a company is exited. That 18.3% is not the average coupon of the investments in their portfolio.

During quarters of increased exits all that extra fee income is included in their portfolio yield, and as in quarters where exits are low there is an absence of that fee income.

For example in Q3-23 RWAY had $125mm of exits so the effective portfolio yield shot up to 18.3%, but just two quarters earlier in Q1-23 when they only had $10mm of exits the effective portfolio yield was "just" 15.2%.

The other two things I think you should at least address here are:

1.) The Ninja short attack which is probably weighing somewhat on RWAY's share price

2.) That their largest shareholder, Oaktree, has begun liquidating their position. At the beginning of 2023 Oaktree held more than half of all RWAY's shares. The recent secondary was not new equity being raised by RWAY, it was all Oaktree selling a portion of their shares.

Regarding #1 above, I think it's a short hedge fund type trying to manipulate a relatively lightly traded stock. Their "case" doesn't hold much water as far as I'm concerned.

Regarding #2 above, I think the selling by Oaktree is an impediment to RWAY's growth. I don't think RWAY is going to be able to trade at a premium as long as Oaktree is selling, and it's in RWAY's best interests that their share price reflect their good performance and trade at a premium.

I agree, RWAY compares favorably to the rest of the VC BDC group. On merit alone, they should be trading at a premium.

Instead we have a VC BDC like TPVG, who has reported 8 new non accruals so far this year trading at a modest premium, or HRZN who their fair share of credit quality problems too, also trading at a premium.

IMO, TPVG & HRZN are trading way over their ski tips, and RWAY is a bargain, but has those two headwinds mentioned above holding back their share price.

Good to see you come over to the dark side!
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 5:08 PM
Comments (10.96K)
It has been on my radar. But, I think I’m ready.

Thank you for the timely reminder.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 5:01 PM
Comments (11.65K)
"In the most recent earnings call, Greg Greifeld - CEO - painted a similar picture, confirming RWAY's continued focus on quality over quantity:"

Good commentary... Greifeld is interm Ceo while Ceo and founder is out on medical leave
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (819)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut yep, but just to quote it properly from the SA transcript section you have to use this wording imho:)
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (5.23K)
@Roberts Berzins, CFA from the transcript:
Greg Greifeld - Investment Adviser and Acting CEO
This is relevant to analyzing the current investment prospects as the CEO is out on medical leave and it remains to be seen if that will impact the future of the company.
