Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Upcoming Dividend Increases To Start 2024, Including A Dividend King

Dec. 28, 2023 4:41 PM ETBEN, ABM, RGLD, BMY, MORN, SCHD, BMYMP, CELG.RT1 Comment
Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.88K Followers

Summary

  • ABM Industries extends its 56-year streak of dividend increases with a 2.3% increase.
  • Companies that consistently increase their dividends perform better than those that don't.
  • The article provides insights on upcoming dividend increases and compares companies to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF.

Number 2024 on stack of coins

baona/iStock via Getty Images

Although the clock has not struck midnight on New Year's Eve yet, we already have our first batch of dividend increases for 2024. Let me be the first to wish you a Happy New Year! Dividend King ABM

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.88K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 5:33 PM
Comments (1.05K)
Always appreciate the information.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEN--
Franklin Resources, Inc.
ABM--
ABM Industries Incorporated
RGLD--
Royal Gold, Inc.
BMY--
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
MORN--
Morningstar, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.