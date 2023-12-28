RSPS ETF: A Mixed Bag Between Fundamentals And The Chart

Bet_Noire

Introduction

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) is a $550 million-sized product that offers equal exposure to the 38 consumer stocks that comprise the S&P 500. Stocks that comprise this portfolio, deal with product segments such as food and beverage, tobacco, household, personal care, etc.

Has an equally weighted staple strategy proven to be lucrative in the years gone by?

RSPS vs XLP

Well, to answer that question, we need to measure RSPS against the Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP), which follows a float-adjusted market-cap weighted strategy for the staple stocks that comprise the S&P 500. As a result, the onus here is towards the giant (30% weight) and large-cap staple (40% weight) stocks, quite unlike RSPS’s portfolio where giant and large-caps only account for 29% of the total portfolio.

It appears that the market has warmed to RSPS’s focus towards the lesser-known staple companies, as since this ETF’s inception in November 2006, it has managed to deliver better returns than XLP (XLP came to the bourses much earlier in late 1998)

YCharts

However, only looking at returns in isolation may not adequately reflect the quality of risk-taking on offer. When you bring risk into consideration, it looks like RSPS’s portfolio doesn’t quite match up to XLP.

YCharts

Firstly, the rolling volatility profile suggests that the equally weighted portfolio is the riskier bet of the two. This shouldn’t come as a great surprise, as we know that RSPS tilts more towards the volatile mid-cap component (71% of the portfolio as opposed to 30% for XLP) whose business models and product portfolios are more unidimensional in nature.

Then if one looks at the quality of excess returns delivered for every per unit of total risk taken (captured by the Sharpe ratio), we can see that RSPS once again lags XLP, be it over the short-term (three years) or the long-term (10 years). Worryingly, over the last three years, the differential in the respective Sharpe ratios of these two products is almost 2x.

YCharts

Given that these are essentially defensive products, you also want to see if they fare well in the face of downside deviation. In that regard, we’ve looked at the Sortino ratios of these two products, and once again XLP comes out on top, particularly over the most recent 3-year period where its performance has been twice as good as RSPS’s.

YCharts

It's also worth highlighting that XLP churns out this superior risk-adjusted return profile at a rather compelling expense ratio of only 0.1%, which is just a fourth of what it costs to own RSPS.

Is RSPS A Good Buy Now?

While gauging RSPS’s prospects, we feel quite conflicted about pursuing this ETF at this juncture. Here are a few themes influencing our mixed positioning on this product.

What could perhaps work against RSPS is that institutional positioning is not quite in favor of this sector. The latest Wall Street Ratings suggest that out of all the 12 sectors that make up the S&P 500, the staple sector has the lower component of Buy ratings, and the highest component of sell ratings (alongside the industrial sector).

FactSet

In addition to that, earnings growth forecasts for next year have already taken a hit compared to what was expected at the end of Q3. At only 5.7%, consumer staples currently offer one of the lowest earnings growth prospects amongst all the sectors, and it's hard not to see why when you consider that this is a sector that could likely be most susceptible to deflationary pressures.

FactSet

Given the general inelasticity of the staple product portfolios, these staple firms were able to protect margins last year by passing on inflationary pressures to the end-consumer. In 2024, the onus will be on volume growth, and one could see a lot of promotions pick up, particularly as private-label competition has ramped up. One way or the other, earnings growth for staple companies next year will likely be very subdued.

As far as the charts are concerned, the reward-to-risk dynamics look quite favorable for RSPS. The first chart highlights how RSPS’s equally weighted staple portfolio is positioned relative to the equally weighted S&P 500. We can see that this ratio looks quite oversold now trading around 20% off the mid-point of its long-term range. In addition to that the ratio is also not far from hitting last year’s levels from where we saw a bounce back.

StockCharts

Now with the Fed poised to cut rates in 2024, don't be surprised to see investor interest shift from fixed income to that of consumer staples which have invariably maintained a steady dividend track record.

On RSPS's weekly chart, we can see that this has the makings of a classic trading play as the ETF has broadly chopped around within the $30-$36 range (two blue lines) for around 30-33 months now. The only time it negated this range was during the September-November period this year, but from the $28-$29 levels we've seen a smart comeback with the ETF now back in its trading range. Within this trading range, a long trade in RSPS still offers good reward to risk, given how far it is from the upper boundary of the range.

Trading View

What also tilts things in RSPS’s favor are the valuations; the portfolio can be picked up at 15.6x P/E, which translates to a 16-17% discount over both the broader markets, as well as the market-cap weighted XLP.

All things considered, RSPS is a HOLD.