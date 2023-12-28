Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Building Wealth With Norfolk Southern: Why I'm Buying More In 2024

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Norfolk Southern has underperformed the S&P 500 this year due to its focus on intermodal shipping and a costly derailment.
  • Recent economic developments and opportunities in the intermodal industry may pave the way for long-term growth for Norfolk Southern.
  • The company's commitment to regaining market share from the trucking industry, collaborations with other railroads, and its role in the EV market make it an attractive investment option.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Fort Wayne - ca. April 2017: Norfolk Southern Railway Motor Zug. NS ist eine Klasse ich Eisenbahn in den USA und wird als NSC VI aufgeführt

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

2023 was a great year. Although I underperformed the S&P 500 due to my decision to stick to dividend (growth) stocks in a market that benefitted growth stocks, I was able to significantly increase some of my favorite investments, including

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.21K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSC, UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Today, 5:46 PM
Comments (569)
Leo, fabulous.

Love how you drilled down into intermodal. Has hurt lately, but, really is the reason for picking NSC as my 2nd rail.

You bought more when it hurt, congratulations. Personally buy monthly, thesis in tact, so no issues here. DGI, on-shoring...happily buy and reinvest. Great piece.

Alex.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (11.02K)
@AlexChilton Thank you, Alex! Really appreciate it! Have a great new year!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NSC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.