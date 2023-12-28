Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Working Off The Bottom

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock is still trading below pre-Covid levels despite solid ongoing growth.
  • The digital payments company still maintains solid growth metrics and has the potential for reacceleration due to product innovation from a new executive management team.
  • The stock is crazy cheap at only 11x '24 EPS targets while earnings are growing at a far faster clip due to cheap stock buybacks.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Smart phone with Paypal.com logo in the pocket

franckreporter

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) appears to have finally hit bottom at a perplexingly low valuation. The digital payments company was priced for disaster while maintaining strong cash flows to reward investors with cheap share buybacks. My

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.34K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PYPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
swilson3828
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments (223)
The market grew not to trust Schulman. Hopefully the new CEO will get PYPL rolling again.
P
PA
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (306)
Come on now ..ML got way more upside than overbloated PYPL
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.