The opportunistic bet on January cut

Some opportunistic traders are betting that the Fed will start cutting interest rates at the FOMC meeting on January 31. Based on the Federal Funds futures market, currently there is around 17% chance that the Fed will cut to the 5-5.25% range in January (from currently 5.25-5.50%), according to CME Fedwatch as shown in the graph below.

What does the Fed say?

The Fed signaled at the December FOMC meeting in the Summary of the Economic Projections' dot.plot that it plans to start cutting interest rates in 2024. Specifically, the Fed signaled the intention to cut approximately three times in 2024 down to 4.6%, and to continue cutting in 2025 down to 3.6%.

Fed Chairman Powell explained the reasons why the Fed plans to start the monetary policy easing cycle at the December post FOMC meeting press conference. Apparently, the Fed believes that the post-pandemic inflationary shock is largely behind us, and the core PCE inflation is likely to return to the 2% target soon.

In the Fed's view, the post-pandemic inflationary shock was mostly due to the supply chain bottlenecks and also pandemic-related labor shortages. Now, it appears that the supply chain issues have been resolved and the supply-side issues in the labor market are easing with an increase in immigration and increase in the labor force participation rate.

The post-pandemic inflationary shock was transitory after all. Maybe it was more persistent than expected, possibly due to the geopolitical situation as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Thus, in the Fed's view, inflation is likely to return to 2%. At the same time, disinflation does not require a significant fall in demand, and thus, it does not require an increase in the unemployment rate, as initially expected. In other words, the post-pandemic inflationary shock is likely to ease without a recession as the supply-side issues got resolved without the demand-side correction.

Thus, the Fed feels that since the likely fall of inflation to the 2% target does not require a recession, it is appropriate to lower interest rates, or to normalize the interest rates to a neutral level where the policy rate is neither contractionary nor stimulative.

What does the market say?

The market was trading based on the "higher-for-longer" theme until Fed Governor Waller's speech in November where he suggested that the Fed could start cutting if inflation consistently declines, and this was significant given that Waller is known as a "hawk".

Thus, the market front-ran the FOMC meeting in December by betting more aggressively on interest rate cuts in 2024. Waller's dovish speech was validated by Powell at the December FOMC press conference, at which point the "higher-for-longer" theme was officially replaced with the "soft-landing" theme.

The "higher-for-longer" theme implied that the Fed would hold interest rates high until a recession. The "soft-landing" theme implies that the Fed would start cutting before a recession just because inflation is falling, without the need for a recession. The obvious implication is that the widely anticipated recession is likely to be avoided.

Thus, the market is now aggressively betting on the Fed cuts, trying to predict 1) the timing of the interest rate cuts, and 2) the terminal rate or a neutral rate.

At this point, as previously mentioned, some opportunistic traders are betting that the Fed would start cutting at the next meeting in January 2024.

However, most traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates at the March meeting, with a 90% probability.

Further, the traders are betting that the Fed would continue to cut at every meeting until November, for a total of six cuts in 2024, down to the 3.75-4% level (from the current 5.25-5.5%).

Furthermore, there is around a 43% probability that the Fed would also cut at the December 2024 meeting down to 3.5-3.75% level.

The traders also predict that the Fed will continue cutting by October 2025 down to 3.07%, which is the expected terminal rate and also the anticipated neutral rate.

As previously mentioned, the Fed signaled only three cuts in 2024, but also further cuts in 2025 down to 3.6% and also further cuts in 2026 down to 2.9%. Thus, it appears that the market expectations with respect to the terminal rate are consistent with the Fed's view. However, traders expect that the timing of cuts will be more aggressive, with most cuts in 2024. In other words, traders believe that the Fed will come down to the 3% level much faster than signaled.

What does the data say?

The data on the Fed's preferred inflation measure, core PCE, is consistent with the Fed's view. The monthly core PCE inflation readings are settling at the 0.1-0.2% level, which is consistent with the annual 2% target. In fact, the quarterly annualized core PCE is already at 2.12%.

Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcast

At the same time the economy is currently growing at 2.3% (Q4 2023, based on GDPNow estimation), while the labor market is still very strong, based on the weekly initial claims for unemployment.

Thus, for all practical purposes, inflation is already down near the 2% target, the economy is modestly growing, while the labor market is strong. It's goldilocks.

So, the Fed should not risk overtightening now and inadvertently cause a recession, especially in an election year. Thus, the Fed should cut, and the sooner, the better, which includes the possible January cut.

However, the Fed is unlikely to cut in January, but I do expect the Fed to signal the March cut at the January meeting - as long the macro situation remains supportive.

Implications and risks

At the January FOMC meeting, the Fed is likely to signal the commencement of the monetary policy easing cycle or interest rate normalization policy, with the first cut in March.

As long as the monthly core PCE data continues to come in at 0.1-0.2% level, and the weekly unemployment claims stay below 250K-275K level, the soft-landing theme will be the baseline scenario.

The S&P 500 (SP500) is likely to continue to rise in this environment mostly due to the PE multiple expansion, which could start resembling the valuation bubble given the already high multiple above 20.

However, the Fed is not considering the near-term inflationary risks due to the unfolding trend of deglobalization. Given the unfolding emergence of the bipolar world, or the split between BRICS+ and the US controlled alliance, it is very likely that inflationary pressures will reemerge due to the associated trade disputes, and geopolitical escalations.

Thus, the next stage of monetary policy easing will be bullish for stocks, but the subsequent stage will be bearish as the deglobalization-caused inflation returns.

For now, let's stay focused on the bullish theme.