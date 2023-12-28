Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Should The Fed Cut In January?

Dec. 28, 2023 6:03 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)4 Comments
Summary

  • Some traders are betting that the Fed will cut interest rates at the January FOMC meeting.
  • However, at the January meeting, the Fed is likely to signal the commencement of the policy easing cycle with the first cut in March.
  • The bull run in the S&P 500 is likely to continue into 2024 as the Fed starts easing, despite the rich valuations.
The opportunistic bet on January cut

Some opportunistic traders are betting that the Fed will start cutting interest rates at the FOMC meeting on January 31. Based on the Federal Funds futures market, currently there is around 17% chance that the Fed will

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

R
Reality Cheque
Yesterday, 7:12 PM
Comments (20)
The "market" has been wrong about the Fed interest rate cuts the entire year. And its still wrong!
Inflation is running higher than is mentioned here...closer to 4%...and likely to go higher when the gradually rising oil prices are added in for this Q4 and next year.
Alos the P/E ratios are not supporting higher prices or lower interest rates. Stocks are already qyiute overbought...it is foolish to think they are at a conservative base and will go higher.
So rate cuts will not happen in January(100% odds of Not happening)...and they will not happen in March either since the Q4 numbers will be out next March and will not support a rate hike (90% chance of Not happening).
Come January 15th...everything will reverse...VIXperation and other money flow factors. As usual February will be bad...and with no rate cut in March things will take another leg down. Be prepared...don't be caught in a 20% drop.
C
CPA022784
Yesterday, 6:56 PM
Comments (1.79K)
Nice recap and a 100% about face from nearly every article written for at least the last year, and probably longer. Better late than never.
ChristianDe profile picture
ChristianDe
Yesterday, 6:36 PM
Comments (615)
The sooner the better for us. But in my opinion we won't see cuts in January. At the upcoming Fed meeting Jerome Powell will present us with a timetable and made it clear when we can expect with cuts during 2024.
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Yesterday, 6:19 PM
Comments (8.16K)
I don't understand how even transitory inflation can be cured without a recession, especially after the Fed hockey-sticked rates in 2022 and with increased fracturing of the global economy, the yield curve inversion, and about 5 other gigantic reasons.

Things look good in the economy, but will the Fed have the nerve to signal cuts in March without a trigger in the economy to resolve?

My baseline is no target date provided by the Fed for cuts, just continued willingness to cut if needed, in the Jan presser.

No cuts in Jan.

If the Fed cuts, it will be because of an impending recession. I think they see one.

Still holding 50% in Treasuries and increasing the belly of mid-term tbills.
