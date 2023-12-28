Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crocs Q3: The Most Undervalued Footwear Brand Entering 2024

Dec. 28, 2023 6:15 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock3 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • CROX's HEYDUDE brand continues to be an overhang on the stock.
  • The core Crocs brand remains strong, showing solid sales growth and margin expansion.
  • The value of the Crocs brand is being obscured by the problems at the smaller HEYDUDE.
Colored bright slippers for women and children flip flops on a blue background. Place for text

Natal-is

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares have underperformed since I upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” back in June. More recently in September, I wrote that I thought the Crocs brand alone was worth $150, and I thought investors should be able

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.18K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

ChristianDe profile picture
ChristianDe
Yesterday, 6:50 PM
Comments (615)
Crocs sandals look fantastic and are the latest style. I can only repeat that I have two pairs of crocs and I am long $CROX since $76.95. Imo buy with both hands.
b
blacksaleem
Yesterday, 6:34 PM
Comments (2.53K)
I know anecdotal evidence is worthless, but my picky grandson will only wear HEYDUDE.
I
Ian Lowell
Yesterday, 6:29 PM
Comments (2)
I maintain a small position in CROX and I may add a bit to it. HEYDUDE appears to be an ill-advised acquisition, CROX carries great name recognition and customer loyalty. I believe the downside risk is now quite limited and that the upside potential is significant. Thanks for a great article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CROX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CROX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CROX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.