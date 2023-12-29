Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

India In 2024 And Beyond

Dec. 29, 2023 12:02 AM ETEPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, GLIN, INDF
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • India is entering a period of self-sustaining expansion as prior reforms create a virtuous cycle of growth.
  • The economic and policy foundations built by the Modi government create the potential for the Indian economy to join the United States and China in the US$10 trillion GDP club by 2035 if nominal GDP growth rises by 10% per annum.
  • Our focus is on private sector banks with solid deposit franchises and loan pricing power, which we expect to gain market share from state banks.

India at night viewed from space with city lights showing activity in Indian cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalore. 3d render of planet Earth. Elements from NASA. Technology, global communication, world.

NicoElNino

By Sukumar Rajah, Senior Managing Director, Director of Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity | Murali Yerram, Portfolio Manager, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity

India is entering a period of self-sustaining expansion as prior reforms create a virtuous

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.34K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPI--
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF
PIN--
Invesco India ETF
INDY--
iShares India 50 ETF
INCO--
Columbia India Consumer ETF
INDA--
iShares MSCI India ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.