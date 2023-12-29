Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shoals Technologies: Well-Positioned For Growth In 2024

Matthew Roever profile picture
Matthew Roever
96 Followers

Summary

  • Shoals’ current share price does not appropriately reflect its business fundamentals, enabling Shoals to outperform in 2024 with a 25% to 50% upside likely.
  • Shoals is the leading EBOS provider in the United States with 50% market share, but they have only begun expanding into the international solar market.
  • While other solar players have seen sales decline, Shoals' backlog set a record high at $633M, which is almost 5 quarters of revenue.
  • Shoals recently opened a new manufacturing facility, increasing their production capacity by 75% to 35 GW. This factory will allow for significantly greater revenue while also providing production cost efficiencies.
  • Shoals is well-positioned to handle the large warranty claims associated with the wire insulation shrinkback failure caused by their supplier. Additionally, they have begun litigation against the supplier to recover their warranty expenses.

Aerial view over Solar cells energy farm in countryside landscape

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is the leading utility scale electrical balance of systems (EBOS) manufacturer for solar, energy storage, and eMobility. Shoals has consistently achieved 50% to 60% year-over-year revenue growth since going public and is increasing their exposure to

This article was written by

Matthew Roever profile picture
Matthew Roever
96 Followers
My goal is to identify and perform in depth research on companies that will drive long-term growth and market beating returns. Strong companies are defined by top of industry execution, strong historic and future growth trends, in demand products with strong customer relationships, and capital allocation strategies that grow the company and reward shareholders. I am a long-term growth investor and short-term options trader.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SHLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.