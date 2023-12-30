Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Restaurant Brands International: High-Quality Brands With Substantial Opportunity

Summary

  • Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest quick-service restaurants in the world.
  • I believe the appointment of J. Patrick Doyle as Executive Chair of the Board should create value for shareholders.
  • RBI is underpinned by strong high quality brands that should enable for predictable cash flow.
  • Using a discounted cash flow analysis, I arrived at an implied share price of $83.88.

An empty Burger King restaurant inside the departure hall of Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos. Burger King is an American multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants

IB_photo

Investment Thesis

I assign a "BUY" on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) with an implied share price of $83.88. RBI is an asset-light business with growing royalties underpinned by high-quality brands such as Burger King, Tim Horton, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. I believe the

I.M Investing is a college sophomore majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (9.49K)
Your implied share price of $83.88 is shared by the most recent 3 analysts upgrades, all within the last 30 days: 81, 85, and 86.

QSR is the number #1 investment of my portfolio. The top 5 below. That shows you what I think of QSR. It's actually 1900 shares because I have another 400 shares with Merrill Edge.

i.postimg.cc/...

I too believe in Patrick Doyle and very happy he joined. Although, I bought my first 1000 shares before he joined. Great minds think alike I guess. LOL Although, his mind is much greater than mine. That's why he's the Chairman.

I wish I had a video of his recent fireside chat with Morgan Stanley a few weeks ago, but none exist to my knowledge. I did find this though. Very interesting:

www.nrn.com/...

Some great excerpts from that meeting:

1. Procurement is clearly a big opportunity in the international growth. [With] the platform we have there, we can grow faster with three other brands because we've got the scale business with Burger King that is a huge advantage for us.”

2. “If you look at the best or healthiest competitors in in our categories — in sandwiches right now in the U.S. it's probably Jersey Mike’s … [and] in chicken it's probably Chick-fil-A — neither of them have any kind of meaningful international business,” Doyle said. “It's going to be hard for them to move into international.”

3. “Chick-fil-A's units are incredibly efficient,” Doyle admitted. “They have a hundreds of industrial engineers in Atlanta that are finding ways to make those restaurants more efficient day in and day out... ...and we are not where we need to be on that, and so we know what we need to do. The path is there. It's going to take a bit of time, but that's going to generate a lot of growth.”

4. Intent on improving profits at Burger King units in the United States. "We care about their profitability more than any other metric,” he said. “We're looking at driving cash-on-cash returns for them,” which he called the “the magic” of the franchise business.
