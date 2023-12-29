Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Games Workshop: My Macro Fears Proved Misplaced

Summary

  • Warhammer owner Games Workshop has significantly outperformed the broader U.K. small-cap space since my initial piece last year, with my macro concerns proving too pessimistic.
  • Sales and operating profit growth continue to be robust, buoyed this year by the release of the 10th edition of Warhammer 40,000.
  • Penetration in key markets like North America remains lower than in the U.K., suggesting plenty of growth potential left.
  • Achievable 5-6% long-term annualized free cash flow growth would make the current share price work, though having re-rated back above 20x EPS, I would wait for a better entry point.

The Warhammer store in London. UK.

Stefan Sutka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Although bullish from a long-term perspective, my fears that British firm Games Workshop (OTCPK:GMWKF) could fall victim to macro-related woes has thankfully not materialized in the circa 14 months since I

I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

