Our Korean preferred stocks and the nonvoting shares of Wilh. Wilhelmsen (OTC:WLLSF) all feature characteristics of compound mispricings. The thesis for the closing of the voting, nonvoting, and holding company valuation gap includes evidence of better governance and liquidity. We are also looking for corporate actions such as spinoffs, sales, or holding company transactions and overall growth.

Wilh. Wilhelmsen is amongst the fastest growing compound mispricings in the portfolio. Return on equity for the core business (Wilhelmsen Maritime Services) has increased from 6% in 2018 to 23% for 2022 with a return on incremental invested capital (RoIIC) of about 30% laid out below. 2017 was the first year after Wilh. Wilhelmsen contributed its roll-on/roll-off ('RORO') assets to form Wallenius Wilhelmsen and received a 38% stake in the combined entity in return.

WWIB 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 30.6% Capital Invested 39 34 23 64 19 56 196 2-yr sum 57 87 83 75 4-yr sum 140 162 CFO 58 61 126 123 118 118 60 2yr change 68 62 -8 -5 4yr change 60 57 5-yr avg 2-yr ROIIC 119.3% 71.3% -9.6% -6.7% 43.6% 4-yr ROIIC 42 9% 35 2% 39.0% Equity 194 380 353 489 521 432 RoE 49.0% 5.5% 51.8% 20.4% 19 0% 22 9% Click to enlarge

Wilh. Wilhelmsen’s largest investment (representing 33% of Wilh. Wilhelmsen’s NAV), Wallenius Wilhelmsen (OTCPK:WAWIF), which Wilh. contributed its RORO fleet to in 2016, also has increased its return on equity from 7% in 2017, to 44% in 2022, with a cyclically driven RoIIC of 140% over the past five years as laid out below. The RORO market that WW competes in has seen steadily increasing demand from auto and high and heavy (H&H) exports from China and supply which is moderately growing and returning to long-term trend growth of 3% by 2025. WW is currently generating 17% RoICs in an oligopolistic industry with modest supply growth and robust demand growth. The current ship utilization is highly evidenced by fixed asset turnover increasing from 0.7 in 2019, to 0.98 currently. WW is the largest of the RORO carriers in a six-player market.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 136.8% Capital Invested 221 33 20 147 136 359 183 144 127 136 78 668 2-yr sum 53 167 283 495 542 327 271 263 214 4-yr sum 336 662 825 822 813 590 485 CFO 259 199 233 213 190 538 563 840 456 825 1452 914 2yr change -26 14 -43 325 373 302 -107 -15 1452 4yr change -69 339 330 627 266 287 889 5-yr avg 2-yr ROIIC -49.1% 8.4% -15.2% 65.7% 68.8% 92.4% -39.5% -5.7% 678 5% 158.9% 4-yr ROIIC -20.5% 51.2% 40.0% 76.3% 32.7% 48.6% 183 3% 76.2% Equity 535 508 543 630 505.2 2622 2647 2678 2391 2539 3153 RoE 7% 33% 39% 10% 11% 7% 14% 26% 14% 27% 44% Click to enlarge

Below is an intrinsic value for Wilh. Wilhelmsen based on the value of the underlying subsidiaries they hold.

Wilh Wilhelmsen ('NOK') NOK/$ 9.831 WW EBITDA Mutliple Value % of NAV Mkt Cap % Owned Value WMS Ops 1,415.7 7.0 9,909.6 33% New Energy 479.2 2% 1,864.7 25.7% WWL ASA 15,369.9 51% 40,650.3 37.8% 15,369.9 Treasure 4,101.9 14% 5,919.1 77.0% 4,557.7 10% Hold Co Disc to FMV NorSea 552.9 6.0 3,284.2 11% 3,317.4 99.0% 3,284.2 Net Cash -3,116.4 -10% Cash less debt at Holdings & WMS & Investments Net Asset Value EPS Multiple 22,521.4 25% Hold Co Disc to FMV Shares 46.5 NAV/Share 114.9 484.3 Discount A Shares 3.0 340.0 -29.8% 1.424501 B Shares 2.9 330.0 -31.9% Book Value/Share 430.03 77% Expected Dividend 45.97825 13.9% Hold Co Discounts Est Current Disc Exp ER Discount Earnings Yield 35% WWI 2% 41.29 0.2% 48.9% Bond Yield 8% NIBOR + 3.25% Treasure 1% 3.14592 0.1% 27.7% Spread 27% 10-yrs 5-yrs BV & Div Growth 6% 6% WWIB Share 5% 17% NI growth 55% WWI NI growth 4% 26% Click to enlarge

What makes Wilh. Wilhelmsen and WW interesting is their high returns on equity of 30–40%, and the factors that have driven these returns—namely Chinese exports and modest increases in fleet size—are expected to continue over the next few years. The RORO market benefits from oligopolistic competition to the point that participants have even settled on price fixing charges in the past. These factors are likely to persist and should allow for high returns on equity for the next few years, if not longer. The price for entry into this oligopoly is currently only 3x EPS.

