BGR: Weak Relative Performance Set To Continue

Blue Chip Portfolios
Summary

  • BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has experienced lower returns but similar volatility compared to passive ETFs in the energy sector.
  • BGR has experienced additional volatility related to changes in pricing relative to NAV.
  • The fund is trading at discount to NAV but not a significant discount relative to its historical average.
  • BGR's covered call selling strategy is unappealing in the current environment.
  • I am initiating BGR with a sell rating and prefer to get exposure via low fee energy sector ETFs.

The BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) is a CEF which provides investors exposure to an energy sector buy-write strategy.

Since its inception in December 2004, BGR has delivered a substantially lower total return than comparable passive ETFs while at

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

bale002
bale002
Today, 5:54 AM
Comments (1.46K)
I recently reviewed BGR and came to the same conclusion: it is not appealing in the current market environment. Based on my personal objectives, BGR's market price would have to decline around $11.30 to make it attractive, which should be somewhere around the 20% discount that you mention.

Do you know, among BGR's and/or XLE's individual holdings, which individual stock is the most volatile on average?

Thank you.
