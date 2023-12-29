Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HYB: Buy The Wide 14% Discount

Dec. 29, 2023 6:18 AM ETNew America High Income Fund (HYB)
Summary

  • The New America High Income Fund is a fixed income closed-end fund focused on U.S. high yield.
  • HYB follows a conservative strategy in managing leverage and collateral quality. It's willing to cut dividends to maintain sustainability, avoiding return of capital utilization.
  • HYB has a long performance history since its inception in 1988. It aims to preserve NAV over the long term and has shown resilience through various credit cycles.
  • The fund faced challenges due to the mismatch between its fixed-rate collateral and the floating-rate leverage obtained through a bank facility. This led to reduced net interest income amid rising rates but is expected to reverse when rates decrease.
  • Despite its conservative approach and solid underlying performance, the market has undervalued HYB, leading to a substantial discount to NAV, currently at -14%.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Thesis

The New America High Income Fund (HYB) is a fixed income closed-end fund that we own and have covered before on the Seeking Alpha platform. The fund has a very long performance history, being in the market since

