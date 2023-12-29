Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
McPhy Energy: Weakness In The Green Hydrogen Market Is Hitting At A Bad Time

Dec. 29, 2023 7:23 AM ETMcPhy Energy S.A. (MPHYF) Stock
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Green hydrogen stocks, including McPhy Energy, have faced significant pressure on their share prices due to challenges including higher interest rates, capex cost inflation, and subsidy delays and opacity.
  • McPhy needs more orders to support the story, but higher rates, higher costs, and issues with incentive programs are leading many adopters to delay, suspend, or cancel green hydrogen projects.
  • McPhy hasn't reported any large cancellations and has in fact announced a meaningful new order, as well as the lifting of the suspension on its CEOG project with Siemens Energy.
  • Liquidity is a real risk; the company has arranged for an equity financing line and is pursuing the sale of its hydrogen refueling station business, but it will take substantial funding to reach positive FCF.
  • Lower rates in 2024 could spur renewed interest in the green hydrogen sector and expectations have come down significantly, but this is a very speculative story now.

Little has gone in favor of green hydrogen in 2023, nor for small companies like McPhy Energy (OTCPK:MPHYF) (MCPHY.PA) that are seeking to establish leadership in the field of developing and manufacturing essential equipment like electrolyzers. Between higher

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

