Wall Street Breakfast: In Store For '24

In store for '24

It's that time of the year again. Investors are taking out their crystal balls to set up their portfolios for 2024, but many are wary after the unexpected turn of events that materialized over the past year. Most economists and analysts on Wall Street got things wrong in 2023, ranging from recession predictions and a down year for the market to the last mile of inflation would be the hardest to conquer. Going into the coming year, we'll explore some commentary from the SA analysts that got it right and what they now say is in store for '24.

No sign of financial stress

ANG Traders: SA Investing Group Leader of Away From The Herd.



2023: "Fear of inflation, rising Fed funds rate (FFR), quantitative tightening, and lower corporate earnings have resulted in the consensus view that 2023 will bring a recession and even lower stock prices. In this piece, we outline our contrary view; recession is unlikely, and a new bull market will start in 2023. Interest income will add to the economy and help drive stocks higher. If current net spending by the Government is maintained, we expect the SPX to hit 4900 in 2023."



2024: "I am assuming that government spending will stay at 2023 levels until the November election. Although there is lots of talk about high levels of debt in the private sector, the bank credit:GDP ratio is back down to the pre-pandemic average. The delinquency rates on business loans are near-historic lows and so are delinquency rates on consumer loans and the household debt service payments as a percent of disposable personal income. Deficit spending is higher than last year and, if maintained, will drive the SPX to new highs (~5300)."

Bull market continues

Elazar Advisors: SA Investing Group Leader of Fed Trader.



2023: "Inflation is dying. The Fed will most likely reverse hard. It's amazing that it sounds like everybody is expecting a recession. But recession means down GDP quarters and we're not seeing that. In our generation, it's not hard to think the market gets 20x. My target for 2023 would be the S&P 500 at 4520."



2024: "I'm bullish for 2024. The key measure I'm going to be watching is jobless claims, people don't put a lot of emphasis on jobless claims, but I do. And I think it's like the most real-time thing you could get on the overall economy for all the stocks, which really leads to how the companies are doing. I [also] see three major drivers to bonds, which drive long-term rates."

Not everyone is on board

Dan Victor, CFA: SA Investing Group Leader of Conviction Dossier.



2023: "There is absolutely room to fight the Fed with a view that they are overplaying their hand on inflation and entering the new year with an overly pessimistic outlook. An outlook with inflation surprising to the downside can open the door for a Fed policy pivot as part of the bullish case for stocks. S&P 500 companies can benefit as margins rebound and macro conditions improve going forward in a soft landing scenario. We're setting a 2023 year-end S&P 500 target at 4,777, just about reclaiming the all-time high and representing a solid 23% return from the current level."



2024: "We're taking a bearish tilt for the year ahead. It won't be a straight line lower, but in terms of handicapping odds, we're looking at the market as having a higher chance that something goes wrong in an environment filled with risks. What bulls need is for a lot more things to go right. While it may take several quarters to play out, we are forecasting the S&P 500 to end 2024 at 4,257, with rising volatility being the story going forward."

AI revolution

Simple Investing: SA Investing Group Leader of Outperforming the Market.



2023: "Nvidia: The contrarian opportunity is here in 2023. Nvidia's (NVDA) customers are likely to continue to spend even during downturns like today, in my opinion, due to the strategic importance and mission-critical aspect of the accelerated compute to support its customer's artificial intelligence and analytics initiatives. I estimate the ChatGPT revenue opportunity for Nvidia to be approximately $5B. Outside of ChatGPT, there are huge AI opportunities for Nvidia to capture in the long term with low penetration rates and AI is at an inflection point."



2024: "Microsoft (MSFT) is the ultimate AI winner and has so much going on in its AI services. Azure's beat and acceleration highlight the strength of its AI services segment as that more than offset the optimization trend. Microsoft continues to invest in the cloud and AI and I think that for the rest of FY2024, we will see Microsoft extend its leadership in cloud and continue to lead in the AI wave."

Other great calls

CashFlow Hunter: SA Investing Group Leader of Catalyst Hedge Investing.



2023: "SVB Financial Group (OTCPK:SIVBQ) is the holding company for Silicon Valley Bank. The flipside of the tech bubble is fairly ugly for the company with added pressure coming from higher operating costs, higher costs of deposits, and unrealized losses in its htm (hold to maturity) fixed income portfolio. Both these htm losses and potential losses from the loan portfolio could wipe out book equity value. I think playing this company from the short side (via puts or shorting the stock) makes a lot of sense particularly versus other banks that do not have the same tech exposure."



2024: CashFlow Hunter makes some new calls on a variety of stocks, including solar players Sunpower (SPWR) and Maxeon (MAXN), industrial names Ferroglobe (GSM) and Otter Tail (OTTR), as well as Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Tiptree (TIPT).