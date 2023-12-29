Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum Stock: CrownRock Deal Is An Extra Risk

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3K Followers

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum acquired CrownRock's assets to strengthen its US Onshore Portfolio and increase free cash flows.
  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway showed confidence in the deal by purchasing shares of OXY and holding a 27% stake.
  • The acquisition brings 1,700 undeveloped locations, 170,000 barrels of oil production per day, and low-cost assets with a breakeven cost of $60 per barrel.

Occidental Petroleum To Acquire CrownRock Oil Company For $12 Billion

Brandon Bell

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) decided to buy CrownRock in order to strengthen its US Onshore Portfolio with Premier Permian Basin Assets. According to the management, the purchase of CrownRock's assets led to Occidental's portfolio diversification. This buy would allow OXY

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.