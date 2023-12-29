Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPR Properties: An Entertainment-Focused REIT With A 7% Yield

Dec. 29, 2023 8:24 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.09K Followers

Summary

  • EPR Properties offers a 7% dividend yield and has experienced a strong post-pandemic recovery with solid FFO growth.
  • The REIT specializes in entertainment properties such as theaters and tourist attractions, but has reduced exposure to the theater segment due to the rise of streaming.
  • EPR Properties has a strong balance sheet, investment-grade credit ratings, and a well-laddered debt maturity structure.
  • A well-supported dividend and upside potential make shares of EPR Properties a buy for both income and growth investors.

Couple skiing on a sunny powder day

stockstudioX/E+ via Getty Images

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) supplies a well-supported 7% dividend yield to income investors that look for something different in their portfolios. EPR Properties is an entertainment-focused REIT and owns a large portfolio of experiential properties such as

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.09K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.