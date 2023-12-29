Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock At A Make-Or-Break Level: My Strategy For Buy, Sell, Or Hold

Dec. 29, 2023 8:45 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock3 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock has outperformed its big tech peers since late October 2023 due to its interest rate-sensitive business; however, Tesla is still playing catch up.
  • Technically, Tesla is finely poised, with the stock primed for a big breakout or breakdown out of a triangle pattern formed on its chart.
  • Plunging yields (easing financial conditions) could alleviate Tesla's demand and margin pressures in 2024; however, the stock is richly priced at ~65x forward P/E.
  • In my view, Tesla's valuation leaves little upside and no margin of safety. Read on to learn more.
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Introduction: Tesla Is Still Trailing Its Big Tech Peers, Can It Catch Up In 2024?

Amid a sharp decline in interest rates, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has handsomely outperformed its big tech peers since 30th October

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.8K Followers

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management.

Comments (3)

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Article Update Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (1.11K)
We're currently running a holiday raffle with 3 free annual memberships to TQI up for grabs. Check out the details here:
seekingalpha.com/...
e
easyxpress
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (267)
This article is the same old uninformed and short sighted. As a very long term investor, I'm buying TSLA stocks with both hands. For the short term, I expect to see TSLA in the $300 range sometimes in 2024. For the long term, today's price is peanuts.

Let's check back here from time to time to see if I'm right and for the educational purposes.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (1.11K)
@easyxpress Sure, we'll check back in a year or two. All the best.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

