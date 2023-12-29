Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Battle Of Two Goliaths: Ares Capital Vs, FS KKR, Which One Will Win In 2024?

Dec. 29, 2023
Summary

  • The BDC market has been boosted by constrained access to conventional loans, high interest rates, and minimal corporate defaults.
  • Ares Capital and FS KKR Capital are the largest and most liquid BDCs, making them attractive options for defensive allocation.
  • In this article, I explain which one of these BDCs will likely deliver relative alpha performance in 2024.

Global market growth concept with rising up digital trading chart graphs, candlestick and indicators on dark background with world map. 3D rendering

Aleksandra Zhilenkova

Recently, I have been actively covering the BDC universe in an attempt to identify specific players which could be positioned to capitalize on the secular tailwinds in the private credit markets, while still preserving capital in case of a recession.

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

BartAtTheRanch profile picture
BartAtTheRanch
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (8.23K)
Thanks Roberts!

What are "KPIs"? Note that as far as I can see, their leverage numbers are pretty close - do you have the exact numbers? We also own some of both, in similar amounts and satisfied with both so far.

One question from their calls: ARCC's deVeer said the markets would be subdued until M&A picked up (no mention of this at FSK's call) - has it?

Bart
MebaneMike profile picture
MebaneMike
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (85)
Own both 3+ years. Added MAIN this year. Retired 15 years, good income.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (3.48K)
BXSL and FSK for the win
w
wwn2001
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (6.92K)
I own both.
upnorthwi profile picture
upnorthwi
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (1.42K)
I have both and will continue to add to both.
k
kdog1
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (3)
Main Street Capital (MAIN) with internal management not external influences should be solid in 2024.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (823)
@kdog1 agreed, will cover that per separate article:)
s
stonergreg13
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (2.19K)
Thanks, well written article and agree with your conclusion. Own both, with FSK, by far, the larger position.

Happy New Year and wish you a prosperous 2024.

Greg
G
Glasshalffull
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (506)
@stonergreg13 Agreed. I actually swapped out my ARCC position for FSK earlier this year to lock in profits after it seemed to have plateaued.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (823)
@stonergreg13 many thanks Greg! Happy New Year to you too:)
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (2.35K)
BXSL and CSWC are the winners
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (11.65K)
Bxsl is poised to become 2nd largest by market cap soon over taking Fsk ... and I consider Bxsl undervalued as well although not as much as Fsk
Long all 3
s
skeeter721
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (328)
Have small positions in both so hope they have a good year.
k
kedzie114
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (562)
Own / long both so can't loose 😉! Thanks for the article and analysis.
