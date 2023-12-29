Aslan Alphan

Investment Thesis

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is an underappreciated picks-and-shovels player benefiting from several secular trends such as the growth in data centers, renewable energy and the "Electrification of Everything" i.e. the movement towards using electricity over other energy sources. Atkore is also an excellent capital allocator due to a strong history of organic gross profit growth, accretive M&A, and shareholder buybacks. The stock is a ten-bagger since its IPO in 2016 and 42% year-to-date.

For an in-depth introduction to Atkore's products, exposure to megatrends, moats and their Danaher-like culture, we refer to our initiation article "Atkore: Strong Capital Allocator Benefiting From Secular Trends" published in March 2023. For this article, we update readers on the last 9 months. While we think the stock may drop in the near term, we rate the stock as a BUY due to an intact longer term thesis and retain a 2% position.

Lower prices have decreased revenue

Atkore has suffered from pricing normalization, as prices for its main products have decreased in the last few months as part of ongoing post-COVID supply chain normalization. This has led to revenue, gross profit and net income decreases as compared to 2022.

Chart 1: Conduit Prices Have Dropped Since April 2023

Producer Price Index by Commodity: Machinery and Equipment: Noncurrent-Carrying Electrical Conduit and Conduit Fittings, Including Plastic Conduit and Fittings (FRED Economic Data)

However, volume growth and lower raw material costs partially offset lower prices

While net income has also decreased due to lower prices, this has been partially offset by cost savings from raw materials. In 2024, Atkore management forecasts double digit volume growth as legislation driven mega-projects start.

Chart 2: Cost Savings Partially Offset Revenue Decreases

Consolidated Atkore Bridges (Atkore Q4 2023 Presentation)

Chart 3: Key Product Area Trends & Review

Atkore Key Product Area Trends & Review (Atkore Q4 2023 Investor Presentation)

Non-residential construction spending has picked up steadily this year, which we were pleasantly surprised by given that we expected higher interest rates would lead to many delays of new projects.

Chart 4: Non-residential Construction Spending Has Been Steadily Increasing

Total Construction Spending: Non-residential in the United States (FRED Economic Data)

Secular tailwinds and moat remain intact

We wrote about Atkore's moat and secular tailwinds in our initiation article. Fundamentally, nothing has changed. Atkore is still a "one-stop shop" that provides convenience and bundling for its end customers and still benefits from economies of scale by being the number 1 or 2 player in various niche markets. Unless most US manufacturers, Atkore is still largely protected from Chinese competition due to high transport costs relative to product price.

Secular tailwinds from data centers, electrification, grid hardening, solar panels all remain. While high interest rates have caused uptake delays (particularly in solar panels), in the long term these secular trends are irreversible, and the delays are just delays. Generative AI is a tailwind for data center growth, as the staggering compute power required for it translates into more data centers and more of Atkore's products. Management, which has historically been quite conservative, is optimistic, with CEO Bill Waltz stating in the Q4 2023 conference call:

David has said this many times before, and even to several of you, and I could not agree more with him, "The electrical industry is a great place to be."

and

no matter where you are in the electrical industry, this is going to be the best decade ever...

The long-term thesis is very much intact.

New Dividend Policy is a Continuation of Atkore's Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation

Atkore has a shareholder-friendly capital deployment model that regularly utilizes share buybacks, internal growth and accretive M&A. Over the last year, Atkore has focused on buying back shares, reducing their outstanding share count from 42.1 million to 38.3 million shares, or 9%(!) from a year ago. In their Q4 2023 quarterly report conference call, Atkore announced they added dividends to their capital deployment model starting in Q1 2024.

We are generally positive about this change. Paying dividends attracts a new group of investors and Atkore stock has characteristics that dividend investors favor, including a simple business model and increasing cash flow per share. Management likely believes buying back stock is less attractive than before due to higher prices and that there are fewer strong accretive acquisition opportunities. After making three acquisitions in 2021 and five acquisitions in 2022, Atkore has not made any acquisitions in 2023. While some investors consider this a sign that inorganic growth has ended, we think they are merely waiting for better opportunities and consider buybacks and dividends a better use of capital. The dividend is expected to be $0.30-$0.35 each quarter, which at mid-point translates to an annual 0.8% dividend yield and 5% of 2024 guided adjusted EBITDA. For reference, Danaher, Atkore's less cyclical idol, pays a dividend equal to roughly 10% of operating income. By starting a small dividend payment, Atkore, like Danaher, retains the flexibility to opportunistically utilize other capital allocation methods.

We much prefer Atkore's new dividend policy and conservative M&A approach over value destructive empire building, which we too often see in other companies, including former parent company Tyco. Tyco's former CEO Dennis Kozlowski was nicknamed as "Deal-a-Dennis" and later convicted for stealing nearly $100 million from Tyco.

Financials and Valuation

DCF Valuation

Updating our 5-year DCF model, we get a target price of $171 using the below assumptions:

Annual revenue growth rate of 0% for next twelve months and +10% per year thereafter. NTM projections assume forecasted double digit volume increases are offset by price decreases. We assume +10% revenue growth thereafter based on secular growth from recent legislation.

34% gross margins and 14.6% net margins in the long term as pricing normalization continues, but not all the way back to 2019 levels. This reflects Atkore's continuing improvements in gross margin percentage over the years.

Diluted share count of 38.25 million shares with 4% share buybacks every year based on previous share buyback track record.

WACC of 11.5%, terminal growth rate of 3% (in-line with inflation)

Dividends equal to 8% of net income.

Table 1: Atkore Valuation Model Suggests 5% Upside

Atkore Valuation Model (Author's Analysis, Seeking Alpha)

Comparable Multiples

At the current share price of $163, Atkore trades at a 9.0x TTM P/E and 7.4x TTM EV/EBIT. Using management estimates of FY 2024 adjusted EPS of $16.5 (mid-point), the stock trades at 9.9x forward adjusted P/E. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PE as defined by Atkore excludes share-based compensation and intangible asset amortization, but Atkore has typically been quite constrained with its share-based compensation so GAAP net income and adjusted net income do not differ by too much.

Atkore's competitors such as Encore Wire (WIRE), Nucor Corporation (NUE), Eaton Corporation (ETN) and Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) trade at P/E's ranging from 9.9x to 21x with an average of 17.1. Atkore's P/E ratio is in-line with peers Encore Wire and Nucor while lower than Eaton and Hubbell's. Encore is probably Atkore's best comparable company due to similar clientele and business nature.

Table 2: Atkore Trades In-line or Cheaper Than Peers

Forward PE ratio of Atkore Peers (Seeking Alpha Estimates)

Negatives and Risks

As discussed in our initiation article, we see two major negatives. Firstly, Atkore benefited enormously from COVID-induced windfall material pricing. In the last 9 months, the impact of price decreases on Atkore's revenue has been more pronounced. We don't know how much more prices can drop. Barring a recession, we think we're near the tail end given as China, the last major economy to remain closed due to COVID, opened in February 2023. The reality, however, is we just don't know. Secondly, Atkore is still a cyclical stock heavily dependent on new infrastructure projects and general construction spending. Atkore's revenue and profits will drop significantly in a recessionary scenario. Recessions are notoriously difficult to time but many pundits believe that one is coming in 2024.

Conclusions

We struggled with deciding whether to put a hold or buy rating on Atkore. In the near-term, pricing normalization will likely continue. Atkore stock's recent run-up, overall market frothiness, recession fears and only 5% upside in our base case model mean there is limited margin of safety. Frankly, there are other stocks investors can buy now that don't have negative revenue growth.

Zooming out, however, our long-term fundamental thesis remains intact and if anything strengthened. Atkore's moat, secular tailwinds and capital allocation ability remains strong. Despite the run-up, Atkore's valuation of 10x PE is in-line with its peers and still cheap relative to the overall S&P 500.

We rate Atkore as a BUY with a target price of $171. Near-term investors (less than 1-year time horizon) should avoid this stock until revenue declines reverse or the stock price decreases. However, longer-term investors should consider accumulating shares on any dips. We remain long with a 2% position but only plan on accumulating more shares when the revenue growth returns to positive or the stock price drops, barring any major fundamental changes.