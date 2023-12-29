skynesher

I have not discussed shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) yet on this platform, but I have covered its predecessor PerkinElmer extensively on this platform, with my last take dating September 2022.

At the time, I liked the greater focus displayed by management, although that divested assets looked to be priced on the cheap. As it turned out, that is the case, while the core business has seen a greater and longer (and thereby painful) pullback post-pandemic, despite the improved positioning.

While weakness is seen across the sector, I wonder if execution plays a role here as well, making me cautious here and not willing to buy the shares just yet.

A Recap

Revvity used to be a discovery and analytics business which operated under a single roof, with revenues generated from life science, food, environment and industrial end markets. The company produced and distributed products like imaging, detection, chromatography, atomic spectroscopy, among others.

Combined, the activities generated some $3 billion in sales in the year 2019, of course pre-pandemic. A $100 stock at the time was valued at a premium of 25 times earnings multiple, with earnings reported around $4 per share, as the diagnostic part of the business exploded following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Momentum in the business propelled shares to highs around $200 per share late in 2021 and early in 2022, as the company went on a massive acquisition spree as well. This included a huge $5.25 billion deal for BioLegend in the summer of 2021, adding a mere $380 million in sales.

This came after 2021 revenues came in at $8 billion, on which earnings of around $11 per share were reported. Even as the business saw 2022 revenues and earnings fall significantly, the company was still performing far better than the business did pre-pandemic.

By September 2022, shares (of at the time still PerkinElmer) were down to $133. The company did hike the full year sales guidance to $4.6 billion, with earnings seen at $7.30 per share (both stronger than the initial guidance for 2022). Moreover, the company reached a $2.45 billion deal with New Mountain Capital to sell its applied, food and enterprise service business. After-tax cash proceeds were seen at $1.9 billion, cutting net debt to $2.5 billion.

The deal involved the sale of activities which generated $1.3 billion in sales, with Revvity fetching a sub 2 times sales multiple, as no margin details were announced at the time of the announcement. With the company hiking the full year sales outlook to $4.62 billion following the second quarter earnings report, and earnings seen at $7.85 per share, I was gradually turning a bit more upbeat.

The 126 million shares were valued at $1 billion, or $19 billion if one factors in net debt. Based on pro forma earnings power around $7 per share, valuation multiples narrowed to 19 times pro forma earnings, which looked quite reasonable, as sales did come down a long way already from their boom.

Expectations Come Down

A $130 stock in September 2022 started 2023 around the $140 mark, to gradually lose terrain and to fall below the $100 mark by September of this year. After a dip to the $80 mark in November, shares have recovered to $108 per share at this moment in time.

Forwarding to February of this year, Revvity posted its 2022 results. Revenues of $3.31 billion looked soft compared to the original guidance, but were in line if we factor in the $1.3 billion revenue contribution from the divested assets. Adjusted operating profits of $1.21 billion translated into adjusted earnings of $7.95 per share, yet this number included a $1.03 per share contribution from the divested AES assets, with earnings otherwise posted just below $7 per share.

With the fourth quarter results trending below the annualised numbers, the softer guidance for 2023 was not surprising, but nonetheless somewhat disappointing. Sales were originally seen down to $2.94 billion with earnings seen around $5.05 per share, both looking very soft compared to the performance of the core business in 2022. With shares trading around the levels at which I initiated a position in September 2022, I sold that position.

2023 - A Tough Year

In March, PerkinElmer closed on the sale of the applied, food and enterprise services business to New Mountain Capital, as completion of this sale triggered the company into changing its name into Revvity.

In May, Revvity reported a 30% decline in first quarter sales to $675 million, with adjusted earnings down to $1.01 per share. Following the softer start to the year, the company cut the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $2.92 billion, with adjusted earnings seen around $4.95 per share. Fortunately, net debt has come down to $1.9 billion upon closing of the deal with New Mountain.

In August, second quarter sales were reported down 21% to $709 million, although that revenues have recovered on a sequential basis. Despite the fact that adjusted earnings improved to $1.21 per share (sequentially), the company cut the full year sales guidance to $2.80-$2.85 billion, with earnings now seen between $4.70 and $4.90 per share. Net debt actually ticked up to $2.3 billion, in part due to share buybacks.

Late in October, Revvity posted a 6% decline in third quarter sales to $671 million, with adjusted earnings reported at $1.18 per share, with sales seen down further to a midpoint of $2.73 billion, and earnings seen around $4.55 per share. Net debt ticked up to near $2.5 billion amidst more share buybacks.

And Now?

The 124 million shares of Revvity have fallen to $107 at the moment of writing, reducing the equity value of the firm to $13.3 billion, and after incorporating a $2.5 billion net debt load, the value comes in close to $15.8 billion.

Based on the revised outlook, the company is still by no means cheap at nearly 6 times sales, with the company trading around 23-24 times adjusted earnings. Moreover, net debt of nearly $2.5 billion is substantial, with adjusted EBITDA trending around $850 million according to my math, translating into a 3 times leverage ratio. All of this looks rather expensive, but it is clear that amidst harsh operating conditions (de-stocking post pandemic) these are not normal circumstances.

Given all of this, it feels early to get upbeat on the shares here, as they are by no means cheap based on the current performance, an observation which is seen at many other peers as well. This includes the likes of Thermo Fisher (TMO) which is the undisputed industry leader and Danaher (DHR), both of which trade at earnings multiples in the low-twenties and around 5-6 times sales. All these firms have seen tough times amidst lower demand and inventory rebalancing, but ultimately enjoy sound fundamentals and solid long term performances.

Nonetheless, it seems that Revvity is not just a victim of the new market circumstances, yet it seems that the divestment has indeed taken place at a far too cheap valuation, and that the deal for BioLegend was too expensive, that the entire space is seeing tough times, but that questions on the execution part of the business can be asked as well.

The sharpened positioning to R&D spending, clinical & diagnostics and platforms & automation is good, and should drive value creation in the long haul, with mid-single digit revenue growth seen in the diagnostics and life science business. An additional benefit is that of greater recurring revenues.

Following the sale of the analytical assets to New Mountain Capital, the company has become a pure play, with the company no longer performing analytical chemistry functions, all boosting the growth profile and recurring nature of the business.

Amidst all this, it is too early to get involved, and while questions certainly remain, a pullback to levels below the $100 mark could be interesting if comparables become easier and the long term growth trends become visible in the results, something which is logically to be expected in 2024. This is needed after a painful post-pandemic de-stocking period, but right here, I feel no need to become a buyer already, as I will closely monitor comments about the order intake, backlog and conditions in China to recognize early green shoots.