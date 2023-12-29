JHVEPhoto

Stock & Industry Snapshot

In today's note, I'll be revisiting a stock I covered last summer, in the insurance and consulting sector.

A few quick facts about Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are that it calls itself the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Its clients span +130 countries, and operates across multiple business brands including Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman.

From its SA profile, we know it trades on the NYSE and has roots going back to 1871.

My prior rating in July called this stock a sell opportunity, and since my sell call its share price has declined by nearly 2%, as of this article's writing. So, I would reiterate that at the time it seemed like a good opportunity to take a capital gain on this one and get out. Now, however, the question is whether it presents a buying opportunity again.

MMC - price since July rating

As this stock is tied to the financial sector, what is relevant to investors is market data showing that this sector (which covers a broad scope of companies) has come in the third place when it comes to 3-year sector performance, but also has shown a nearly 7% improvement in the last month, particularly after the December meeting of the Fed.

This market bullishness in this sector also should be considered in understanding what may be driving a share price higher, which we will discuss further later on.

Financial Sector 3-year improvement

Scoring Matrix

We use a 9-point scoring method that looks at this stock holistically and assigns a total rating score, using a score matrix.

MMC - score matrix

Today's Rating

Based on the score total in the score matrix, this stock is getting a rating of buy.

This is an upgrade from my previous sell rating.

We can see from the SA consensus that analysts were bullish on this stock while Wall Street and the quant system were neutral.

MMC - price since last rating

Compared to the consensus above, my rating today is in line with analysts' sentiment which is bullish.

Dividend Income Growth

MMC - dividend 10 yr growth

The above chart traces the 10-year dividend growth for this stock and what we can learn is it went from an annual dividend of $0.96/share in 2013 to $2.25/share in 2022, a 134% growth in 10 years.

So, as a dividend investor if I acquired 100 shares in 2013 and held until 2022, my portfolio income would be up to $225/year on those 100 shares.

As for the forward-looking outlook on dividend growth, we know that it has already grown to about $2.60 annual dividend in 2023. Further, the company stated in its recent quarterly presentation that "in 2023, we expect to deploy approximately $4B of capital across dividends, acquisitions and share repurchases."

I expect this trend to continue, powered by earnings growth and continued profitability as shown in its income statement.

Therefore, in this category, I call it a strong buy, on the basis of proven double-digit dividend growth in the last decade along with continued dividend growth going into 2024 as well as profitability which could increase the chances of further dividend increases as the firm strives to return capital back to shareholders.

Dividend Yield vs Peers

MMC - dividend yield vs peers

In the above chart created using dividend yield data, I compared my focus stock MMC with three other large companies that encompass the insurance and risk consulting space, with the goal of picking the one with the best dividend yield for my capital invested.

In this study, AIG (AIG) led the way with a 2.08% yield, while MMC came in 2nd at a trailing yield of 1.38% (forward yield of 1.51%). The others included AON (AON) and Accenture (ACN).

My forward-looking outlook on future dividend yield potential is that continued bullishness on financial-sector share prices will pull the share price up and push the dividend yield down somewhat more.

In this category, I would call this stock a hold, on the basis that its yield is under 2% and not the best opportunity in the context of this peer group since I would pick AIG when it comes to yield. At the same time, it is not quite a sell because the quarterly payout is now up to $0.71/share and payouts stable so far, despite the yield being rather low.

Revenue Growth

Using the income statement, we will now briefly discuss YoY revenue growth.

What it tells us is that Q3 results led to $5.38B in total revenue, vs $4.77B in revenue in the same quarter a year ago, a +12.7% YoY growth.

Drivers of growth, according to the quarterly earnings release, including double-digit revenue improvement in both the consulting practice as well as the risk/insurance services practice. For example, risk/insurance services grew by 12%.

As for the forward outlook, the firm's own FY23 outlook is to "expect 9-10% underlying revenue growth in 2023."

Another notable to mention is that this company has its hands in a lot of cookie jars, so to speak. Its quarterly investor presentation mentions involvement in growth areas like cyber risk, catastrophe protection, and retirement savings, among others. In the insurance space, it had "$55 billion+ in annualized reinsurance premiums placed."

In this category, I would give it a strong buy, on the basis of double-digit revenue growth along with a positive full-year outlook and revenue diversification.

Earnings Growth

Using the same income statement, we can also discuss YoY earnings (net income) growth.

In Q3 the firm saw $730MM in earnings, vs $546MM in Sep 2022, a +33% YoY growth.

This strong double-digit result was achieved it seems due to revenue drivers since operating expenses actually were higher on a YoY basis:

MMC - operating expense growth

Also, earnings growth was achieved despite an uptick in net interest expenses which grew to $128MM in Q3.

My forward outlook on future earnings growth potential is that its positive revenue outlook, large client base and business diversification, and exposure to growth areas like cyber, will benefit earnings while pressure will continue from elevated interest rates and those business costs impacted by high inflation.

The good news on the inflation front, according to data tracker Statista, is that the latest inflation figures are well below their June 2022 highs when it seems like inflation peaked over 9% in the US.

In this category, I will give this stock a cautious buy, on the basis of double-digit earnings growth but also keeping in mind that continued headwinds to expenses could persist going into 2024 until both inflation and interest rates come down further.

Equity Positive Growth

Using balance sheet data, we will briefly discuss YoY equity growth.

From that info, we can see that this company has quite a bit of equity, to the tune of $11.58B in Q3, vs $9.79B in Sept 2022, an +18% YoY growth in book value.

This is despite also seeing a YoY rise in long-term company debt, now up to $11.78B, up from $10.39B a year prior, for a +13% increase in debt.

At the same time, it is also a cash-rich company, with cash/equivalents going up to $2.9B in Q3, from just $802MM in Sept 2022. According to the company, its "capital-light business model generates substantial free cash flow."

My forward outlook on positive equity at this firm is that it will continue to be positive, with its $48B in total assets overshadowing liabilities adequately.

In this category, I give it a buy, on the basis of double-digit growth in book value on a YoY basis, offset by growing debt levels as well.

Share Price vs Moving Average

The yChart below will be used to briefly discuss share price vs 200-day SMA.

Data by YCharts

As of this article, the share price of $188.51 continues to trend above its 200-day SMA, currently about 1.5% above it. As the chart shows it has been quite bullish since recovering from its dip in March. At the same time, it has retreated a bit from when I rated it in July.

I will call it a modest buy at this price because I am getting this company at close to the moving average, a company that has shown double-digit growth in revenue, earnings, and equity. So, the value proposal here is that it is now more reasonably priced than this summer considering I am getting a firm with proven growth, including a proven dividend growth opportunity.

Also, since this stock is related to the financials sector, a sector that has recovered nicely from a year ago, especially this month after the recent Fed meeting, I think that bullishness on that sector could continue to pull up related stocks like this one which is heavy in the insurance space. However, that is complementary to the existing market bullishness on this stock itself in the last year, separate from the financial sector's recent spike.

Valuation: Price-to-Earnings

Using valuation data, we will briefly discuss the GAAP-based forward P/E ratio and its relation to the sector average.

The data shows a forward P/E of 24.93, which is about +120% above its sector average.

What I think is driving this elevated multiple of nearly 25x earnings, when considering the data I already discussed, is the longer bullish price trend driving this multiple upward. We can see the share price is now roughly 21% higher than its March low, however, at the same time, we can see a 33% YoY earnings growth as well.

So, based on the earnings growth I think this valuation is sustainable going forward, and the market is rightfully bullish on this stock despite it appearing overvalued at first glance.

In this context of double-digit rising earnings, I will call this valuation a modest buy opportunity, but otherwise, I would have called it overvalued if earnings had been flat or on the decline.

Valuation: Price-to-Book Value

Using valuation data we will discuss GAAP-based forward P/B ratio and its relation to sector average.

The data tells us that the P/B ratio is 8.05, nearly 557% higher than its sector average.

To understand what is driving this multiple of 8x book value, and tying back to the data discussed earlier (share price, equity growth) we know that the share price has been quite bullish for most of the year and above its moving average. It is currently about 21% up from its March dip. So, it is driving this price multiple.

At the same time, equity/book value has shown double-digit growth as well by 18%

The question is whether equity can continue to grow to catch up with this overheated price. Many company decisions can affect equity, such as share buybacks. Lowering company debt significantly can also increase equity since it reduces total liability.

So, in this case, I am on the fence on this valuation and will call it a hold, on the basis that the share price has grown at a greater rate than has the equity.

Risk Analysis

Since this firm is heavy in the consulting space, one downside risk that comes to mind is whether the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will make many consultant roles redundant or unnecessary, thereby pulling back client spending on consulting work and impacting MMC's revenue in the next decade.

The topic of "robotization" was discussed today in fact at a STEM (science/tech/engineering/math) conference I attended in southern Europe, where I saw firsthand how millions in EU funds are heading into robotics training programs for young people, even in relatively smaller European economies like Croatia, where many grade-schoolers have shown interest in robotics.

What does a culture of AI and robotization mean for a very client-focused and human-driven business like this firm has been for decades?

What I found out via research, was best summed up in a November article in Forbes magazine, and that is that AI can actually complement consultants rather than replace them, and the most valuable consultants will be in demand since they cannot be replaced by a robot doing repetitive tasks:

Consultants can use AI to make their work faster, easier and better-that's a given. But in my experience, the most successful consultants bring a skill that is specific, required by their clients and in short supply among the in-house team. Project management consultants, for example, can be brought on for their ability to modulate their approach based on the specific project and team members combined with their track record of driving successful projects-not to handle manual tasks.

Further, the company reminds us in its Q3 presentation that it has "3,000+ clients including the world's largest corporations," with its 2023 consulting revenue surpassing $8B.

So, when it comes to AI risk I expect the risk impact and risk probability to be low, and will actually favor this firm as its clients face the challenge of how most efficiently to implement robots and AI into their workforce, a challenge they likely will turn to trusted consultants to advise on, particularly when AI can open the door to additional cyber risks to consider.

For this reason, in this category of risk, I will give this company a buy.

Quick Summary

To reiterate, today I am upgrading this stock to a buy, from my prior sell rating this summer.

Key points driving my bullish sentiment this time around include the modest retreat in share price since my last rating, combined with proven double-digit revenue /earnings/equity growth as well as strong dividend income growth which matters to those of my readers who are dividend investors. The ones who are not I think could look at this firm and be impressed by its capital strength, lengthy client list, and growth fundamentals.

In this context, my portfolio strategy here with this stock would be looking at this as an opportunity to buy a valuable company at a cheaper price than it was at this summer, and adding it to a portfolio of dividend-income stocks including others in the financials sector, as a longer-term hold.