Whitehaven Coal: Missed The Coal Rally? No Worries

KL Research
Summary

  • Whitehaven Coal is acquiring met coal mines, positioning itself as one of Australia's largest met coal producers by 2024.
  • The company benefits from structural secular tailwinds, including supply and demand imbalances in the coal market and increasing demand for energy security and transitions.
  • With a low P/E ratio of 2.5x and a strong net cash balance of A$2.45 billion, Whitehaven Coal presents value for investors.
  • WHC ‘s clean balance sheet, high-quality management and generous dividend distributions make Whitehaven Coal a shareholder-friendly company.
  • Whitehaven Coal is one of Australia’s largest high CV seaborne thermal coal producers, owning more than 6 coal mine assets located in New South Wales and Queensland.
Mining

Introduction

Coal has been a hot topic among investors lately. We have seen Coal Stocks like Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) rallying 100% in 2023. Missed the boat? No worries, I have found one interesting value coal stock in Australia, which is named Whitehaven Coal (

This article was written by

An undergraduate student who is enthusiastic about Equity Research. I consider myself a long-term investor. I identify great growth businesses trading at a reasonable price or companies trading at a significant discount relative to their fair value. I gain inspiration from legendary investors like Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch for Value Investing.

Comments (3)

Comments (19)
Please leave a like and subscribe to my account. Your support would mean a world of difference to me.
jmoore13 profile picture
jmoore13
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (289)
Thank you for this great analysis! 50% of my portfolio is in WHC in $A. I have another 10% in BTU and 20% in a combination of SRUUF/URA/UNM. I have been in the energy business for many years.
@jmoore13 Thank you for your support
