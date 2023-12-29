Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: The 2024 Tsunami

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock performance has seen fluctuations with gains in 2023, but many investors who bought shares between 2021 and 2022 still face losses.
  • Despite cutting prices and squeezing margins, Tesla still lost market share, at least in China.
  • We see limited immediate catalysts for significant upward share price movement in 2024, with Tesla expected to trade within its historical range.

4k aerial view of self driving autopilot cars driving on a highway with technology tracking them, showing speed and who is controlling the car. Visual effects clip shot.

FlashMovie

Investment Thesis

Since its impressive rally during the pandemic in 2020, Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price has experienced significant fluctuations, yet it has largely maintained a flat trajectory overall. As the year ends and investors scrutinize their holdings, much attention

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.59K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (9.31K)
People who bought between 2021 and 2022 still face losses! And people who bought at IPO or anytime thereafter have gains of 1k percent or more! Some over 2k percent!
Turning $1k into $224k!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.