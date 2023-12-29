Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Remy Cointreau Hammered By Changing Tastes And Aggressive Pricing

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.35K Followers

Summary

  • Remy Cointreau has been struggling due to weak demand for cognac and ongoing market share losses, particularly in the key U.S. market, and U.S. channel inventories remain too high.
  • While many rivals are responding to pressures on consumer disposable income with pricing actions, Remy Cointreau management has been adamant that price cuts aren't on the table.
  • A cost-cutting program for FY'24 makes sense in light of much weaker expected revenue, but cutting promotional spending seems ill-advised considering market share losses and high relative prices.
  • Remy Cointreau's long-held valuation premium has basically vanished, but it's hard to call the shares "cheap" and a bullish thesis relies heavily on a strong FY'25 rebound in cognac sales.

Remy Martin and Jeremy Renner Present One Life/Live Them - Inside

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

It's been a rough couple of years for Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) (OTCPK:REMYF) (RCO.PA), as this well-known manufacturer of high-end cognac has been hit hard by a combination of adverse consumer tastes (weak demand for

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

