My Top 3 Stock Picks For 2024

For outsized returns during 2024, I don't think there's any need to look beyond the "magnificent seven".

Big-tech stocks have driven the market's double-digit rally in 2023 and I don't think that's going to change moving forward.

The S&P 500 has risen by 14% since the end of October and this rally has erased a lot of the attractive bargains that I used to see in the market.

Frankly, these days there are very few bargains available.

And now that multiples have expanded up and down my dividend growth watch list, resulting in poor margins of safety, I've pivoted towards a focus on secular growth as a way to generate alpha moving forward.

Since multiple expansion is not likely in the cards for many of the stocks on my watch list, I'm forced to rely on fundamental growth to drive returns on new purchases (at least, until we experience a correction that supplies more attractive buying opportunities).

This is a bummer because it makes it difficult to bolster my passive income stream.

Ideally, every purchase that I make in the stock market would add reliably increasing dividends to my passive income stream.

But, I'm not willing to chase yields in a market where valuations have become stretched.

There will be a time to buy the best-in-class dividend growth stocks again...but right now, I'm looking to allocate cash elsewhere.

Because of my focus on my passive income stream, non-dividend paying stocks have to clear a very high bar to make it into my portfolio.

But, that doesn't mean that I don't own them. Actually, some of my largest positions are non-dividend paying growth stocks.

My love of reliably growing dividends over the years has taught me the importance of reliable, sustainable, predictable fundamental growth.

Dividends or not, that's what all of my highest conviction ideas have in common…and the stronger the secular growth prospects, the better.

To me, secular growth is defensive.

It's what allows me to sleep well at night.

And therefore, with the markets trading at all-time highs, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that my top 3 picks for 2024 are all stocks known for compounding their top and bottom lines at strong, double-digit clips.

Currently, each of these 3 picks are my 3rd, 5th, and 7th largest individual stock positions.

They've each had stellar years during 2023.

They're up 57.5%, 241.1%, and 78.7% on a year-to-date basis, respectively.

Still, I think they each have plenty of room to run, which is why Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Amazon (AMZN) are my top 3 picks for 2024.

Nvidia: 2024 Total Return Outlook in the 25%-75% Range

To some, it might seem off for me to highlight a company that is up nearly 250% this year as a top pick for 2024 as well.

Many people see NVDA's rally and claim it's irrational.

They say the stock is in a bubble. They assume it's due for a massive sell-off. But, those assumptions aren't based on the company's fundamental data.

On the contrary, when I dig into NVDA's fundamentals, not only do I believe that the stock's rally is justified…I think shares have plenty of room to run because, to me, they look cheap.

This thesis is based upon my belief that we're not just in the early innings of the AI revolution…we're still at the top of the 1st.

Heck, I'm not even sure if the umpire has said, "Play ball!"

Companies are working frantically to carve out market share with their generative AI services; however, none of them are where they need to be for widespread use (especially from an enterprise perspective), yet.

But, they'll get there, for sure.

I firmly believe that AI will change the way that humans do business and live their lives.

When I hear claims that AI will be "bigger than the internet" I nod my head in approval.

I think the productivity gains from AI and automation will be staggering. Every business, institution, and government on Earth will chase that efficiency. And that leads me to believe that there's an extremely long growth runway ahead of the most influential companies in the artificial intelligence space.

First and foremost, among these companies, is Nvidia.

Thus far, Nvidia has been the primary (and arguably, the only) mega-beneficiary of the start of the AI revolution (at least, from a profitability standpoint).

The extreme demand that we saw throughout 2023 for the semiconductors that power AI capability caused its net income to increase from $680 million in Q3 of 2022 to $9.2 billion in Q3 of 2023.

You read that right…it's a y/y increase of 1259% on a GAAP basis.

On a non-GAAP basis, NVDA's net income has increased from $1.45b to $10.02b during the trailing twelve months. That's a y/y gain of 588%.

And with that in mind, the stock's 241% year-to-date gains don't seem so irrational.

What's interesting to me about NVDA's share price at the moment is that it's been stagnant since July. However, 2023 and 2024 EPS estimates have continued to grow since then, meaning that on a forward basis, NVDA shares are cheaper now than they've been in quite some time.

For instance, 6 months ago analyst consensus for 2023 EPS was $7.70. Today's consensus is $12.28.

3 months ago, that 2023 consensus EPS estimate was $10.77.

And the same trend is playing out for next year too.

3 months ago, the consensus 2024 EPS estimate for NVDA was $16.45. 6 months ago it was $10.01. Today, consensus sits at $20.43.

The growth that's fueling these attractive forward multiples isn't expected to stop anytime soon.

What's more, I think there's a good chance that Wall Street's consensus is overly conservative (NVDA has beaten EPS estimates in 18 out of the last 20 quarters).

With that in mind, I wouldn't be surprised to see NVDA blow past the current 2024 consensus (which is calling for 66% y/y growth).

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised to see $25.00/share, pointing towards another triple-digit EPS growth year.

And with my 2024 EPS expectations in mind, today's share price in the high-$400s doesn't appear lofty.

Right now NVDA is trading for just 24.2x current forward estimates.

That multiple is highlighted by the pink line on the chart below. You'll notice that this level has served as strong support since 2017…leading me to believe that the downside is limited from here.

FAST Graphs

If I'm right and earnings end up arriving closer to $25 than $20 then we're talking about a ~20x forward multiple.

NVDA hasn't traded for less than 20x since 2015.

To me, the opportunity to pay between 20-25x for a company with such rapid bottom-line growth is too good to pass up.

I think 30-35x is fair here and looking at 2024 EPS expectations, that means a forward-looking price target range between $615 and $715 (and that's using current consensus).

Looking at my more bullish EPS target in the $25 area, we're talking about a forward price target range of $750-$875.

Relative to today's share price in the $500 area, that implies an upside potential of roughly 25% (conservative; 30x consensus) to 75% (the most bullish scenario; 35x $25.00 in EPS).

Either way I slice it, I think that NVDA can continue to provide shareholders with market-beating total returns.

This is why I've been adding to my long-term NVDA position throughout 2023 and plan to continue that trend into next year as well.

Amazon: 2024 Total Return Outlook in the 45%-50% Range

Back in September, I published an article calling Amazon the best deal in the stock market.

I highlighted a $213 price target, implying an upside potential of ~66% at the time.

I also noted that mean reversion (on a price-to-operating cash flow basis) could result in a rally to the $280 level…implying triple-digit upside.

Well, the stock hasn't run up to my $200+ targets yet, but AMZN has beaten the market by a wide margin since I published that piece.

It's up more than 19% while the S&P 500 is up roughly 10%.

I expect this outperformance trend to continue into 2024, even after AMZN's nearly 80% 2023 YTD returns, because - just like I said back in September - these shares are just too cheap.

The strength of Amazon's cloud business continues to drive my bullish thesis here.

Yes, AWS growth is slowing, but this is still a high-margin business with an $90b+ annual run rate, that was growing at a 12% rate last quarter.

AMZN's CEO, Andy Jassy, has very bullish things to say about the long-term growth runway ahead of AWS and I expect to see demand for cloud storage continue to increase as the world forges ahead into the digital age, especially as AI and automation technologies advance, requiring more and more data storage to run models and power capabilities.

Amazon's digital advertising business has really taken off in recent years. Last quarter advertisement revenue passed the $12b threshold, up 26% y/y.

That double-digit growth trajectory is expected to remain in place and ~20% growth on a high margin, $50b run rate business factors in heavily to the company's justifiably high multiple.

What's more, I love the direction that AMZN is taking its retail/consumer business.

For years, this appeared to be a throw-away, low-margin segment that investors basically got for free because the stock's valuation was supported by the cloud business alone.

However, management has invested heavily into what is now the best-in-class eCommerce platform (largely due to the strength of its logistics/fulfillment operations) and used the Amazon Prime membership to create a sticky subscription service.

It looks like this was the plan all along and now that the Prime membership service is at scale, management can begin to monetize its members in a big way.

Right now there are ~200m Amazon Prime subs paying $14.99/month (or $139/year).

I think there's a lot of pricing power still to be unblocked here. AMZN has raised the cost of prime several times in recent years without seeing a negative impact on its ecosystem.

The basic price of Prime alone provides a solid foundation of recurring revenue.

But moving into 2024, the cash flow generated from this ecosystem is set to soar.

AMZN recently announced that it would be bringing ads to its Prime Video service. Subscribers can pay $2.99/month extra to avoid these ads.

I suspect that the majority of users are with Prime for the fast/free shipping that it offers, but I have to admit, with the addition of Thursday Night Football, its 2022 MGM acquisition, and investments in original content (such as the Lord of the Rings series that launched last year), Prime Video's library has become impressive. Even if only a quarter of Prime Video subs decides to pay the monthly fee to avoid ads, they will result in an additional income of ~$1.8b. I suspect most of that will fall to the bottom line.

So will much of the advertisement revenues from the more frugal members (earlier in the year, Needham analyst, Laura Martin, estimated that the gross margins from Amazon's retail media network ads were in the 70%-90% range).

Either way, I think AMZN's moves to further monetize its subscriber base are fantastic for shareholders and I look forward to seeing the company's cash flow growth in 2024.

3 months ago when I published that original bullish piece on AMZN, the analyst consensus for the company's operating cash flow (OCF) in 2024 was $10.63.

That estimate for 2024 has already increased to $11.15 (based on the average estimate of 23 analysts).

And frankly, I expect it to be even higher (my estimate is in the $11.50 area).

Throughout its history, AMZN's P/OCF multiple has tracked the ~27x level fairly closely.

In early 2022 the stock's multiple broke below that threshold and despite the stock's strong 2023, it still hasn't recovered (today AMZN shares trade with an 18.3x P/OCF multiple attached).

During the last 5 years or so, the 20x P/OCF threshold has served as very strong support for shares and therefore, I'm happy to use that as a conservative target multiple for the stock moving forward.

With that 20x level in mind, combined with the current consensus $11.15/share OCF estimate for 2024, I arrive at a forward price target of $223.00.

FAST Graphs

I should note that 20x my more bullish OCF target of $11.50 is $230.

That implies upside potential in the 45% to 50% range.

And, if we were to see a mean reversion back up towards that 27x P/OCF multiple (which I don't necessarily expect to see due to the maturation of this company, overall), then we're talking about price targets north of $300/share.

After several years of heavy investments coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, I think that 2024 will be another strong bottom-line growth year.

AMZN is headed towards an 80%+ OCF growth year in 2023 and I think 30%-40% OCF growth is likely next year as well.

That sort of growth, combined with historically cheap multiples, makes this an easy stock for me to buy right now. I've been adding to AMZN throughout 2023 and despite its lack of a dividend, it remains near the top of my buy list as we head into the new year.

Alphabet: 2024 Total Return Outlook in the 20%-40% Range

Alphabet makes this list for the same reason as Nvidia…believe it or not, I think this is an attractive value play.

Since its IPO in 2004, Alphabet has posed positive annual EPS growth in 18 out of 19 years.

In 2004, GOOGL's annual EPS came in at $0.04/share. In 2023, I expect that figure to arrive in the $5.75/share area.

That means that GOOGL has posted an EPS CAGR of 29.9% since going public. And with 25%+ EPS growth expected this year, that trend isn't slowing down much.

And yet, these shares trade with a P/E ratio that is well below well-known peers.

To me, this relative discount is unwarranted and the reasonable prospects of multiple expansion alongside GOOGL's ongoing fundamental growth make this stock a top pick of mine heading into 2024.

The knock on Alphabet is that ~90% of its sales come from its digital advertising segment (across its various platforms) and there's a belief that these sales are more economically sensitive than some of the other cloud or SaaS revenues that its big-tech peers are raking in.

And while that may be true - to a certain extent - I don't think a macroeconomic slowdown would cause a catastrophic slowdown here.

Alphabet clearly owns some of the world's most attractive digital billboards with its Android, Google, and YouTube brands.

I suppose the strength of those billboards is cause for concern to some who are worried about regulation and ongoing anti-trust lawsuits; however, once again, those headlines aren't overly concerning to me because if Alphabet was forced to break up, I think the move would unlock substantial value for shareholders.

Google Search and the Android Market apps are digital toll booths I'd absolutely love to own as standalone companies.

YouTube is one of the few media/entertainment brands that I'd want a piece of in today's environment (mainly because of user-generated content and the relative lack of overhead that it incurs compared to legacy media/broadcast companies).

And despite its relatively small size, Google's cloud business has an annualized run rate north of $30b, is growing at a double-digit clip, and will undoubtedly be highly profitable as it matures (cloud margins generated by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure platform continue to be very attractive).

Oh, and that doesn't factor in any value in the "other bets" category which includes largely unprofitable, yet cutting edge start-up ventures working on innovative products/services with moonshot potential.

Alphabet employs many of the world's smartest individuals and frankly, I'd like a piece of those speculative bets as well. They may not all end up being home runs, but I'm a big of top-notch human capital and I have to believe there's value there yet to be unlocked.

What's more, despite the appearance that it's playing catch up to Microsoft in the generative AI/search race, I suspect that when it's all said and done, Google's Bard assets will be very impressive and hold a strong market share position.

The fact is, habits are hard to break. Companies that create products or services that become verbs in the modern vernacular generally do well for themselves over the long term. That's advertisements that they don't have to pay for…and when it comes to searching the digital realm for information, the term "Google it" is ubiquitous.

As generative AI is integrated into Google's search platform, its existing market share should give this company a leg up against the competition.

And a leg up in a trillion-dollar industry is nothing to scoff at.

With all of this being said, Google's 21x forward multiples seem entirely too low.

Right now, Google shares are in the $140 area and consensus estimates point towards annual EPS of $6.69 in 2024.

That $6.69 estimate signals 16% EPS growth next year.

Analysts predict 16% EPS growth in 2025 as well. On top of these double-digit EPS growth prospects, Alphabet boasts an AA+ rated balance sheet ($119.9b of cash versus just $13.8b in long-term debt), annual net income in the $75b area, and very generous shareholder returns (through the first 3 quarters of 2023, GOOGL repurchased more than $45 billion of stock).

In short, this is a cash cow of a company.

This cash provides unique financial flexibility to Google management.

The company has the potential to dedicate hefty funds towards R&D and/or M&A to ensure that Alphabet remains relevant in the tech sector, while still handsomely rewarding shareholders.

Regulatory/antitrust threats aside, it's difficult to find fault with this company's fundamentals.

Alphabet is actually growing its earnings at a faster rate than Microsoft (MSFT), which is currently trading with a forward P/E ratio of 33x.

Alphabet doesn't need to see multiple expansion to the 30x threshold to generate massive returns.

Honestly, I think 30x is probably fair for a blue chip like this growing its earnings at a 15%+ clip; however, expansion much lower than this…to say, 25x, combined with those 16% EPS growth estimates for 2024, would result in a rally towards the $170 level, representing annualized total returns in the 19% range.

FAST Graphs

If Alphabet were to see its multiple expand up towards the 30x areas where other big-tech stocks like MSFT or Salesforce (CRM) trade, we'd be talking about an annualized rate of return in the 42% area.

I'm not banking on those types of results, but I think they're possible.

And even if we stick to my more conservative ~20% total return profile - which might not seem as exciting as the bullish expectations that I've laid out for NVDA and AMZN- it's still likely that I'm talking about results that are going to beat the pants off of the broader market over the next 12 months.

Furthermore, that doesn't factor in any earnings beats (GOOGL has beaten Wall Street's earnings estimates during 14 out of the last 20 quarters).

And at the end of the day, I'd be thrilled to compound my wealth at a 20% clip with minimal speculation by owning a mature, highly profitable, cash cow of a company.

This is why Alphabet remains a top-5 position within my portfolio; and one that I'd be happy to add to at current prices.

Conclusion

It's very difficult to predict macro events and where the broader market will end up by the end of 2024; however, I've read a lot of seemingly reasonable analysis lately that points towards the Fed's "soft landing" scenario playing out, presenting investors with further upside.

Yesterday on CNBC's Closing Bell I heard noted economist and Wharton School professional, Jeremy Siegel, make a pretty cogent case for a 10%-12% upside in 2024 based upon strong S&P 500 earnings during the coming 12 months.

Right now analyst consensus for the S&P 500 earnings growth in 2024 is 11.8% (according to FactSet Research's Earnings Insight).

The FactSet report notes that the 10-year average S&P 500 earnings growth rate is 8.4%, meaning that Wall Street expects to see an above-average year in 2024.

And Siegel said that his research points towards the current S&P 500 earnings consensus in the $240/share area being too conservative.

I agree with a lot of this bullish research/commentary and expect to see another solid year from the market in 2024.

But, even if we get another ~10% upside, I think all 3 of these top picks have the potential to beat the market by a wide margin because of outsized fundamental growth prospects and relatively cheap earnings and cash flow multiples.

It's important to note that a soft landing may not occur. Furthermore, these companies might not continue along their strong growth trajectories and hit the consensus bottom-line estimates that my price targets are being based upon. Anytime earnings disappoint, my fair value estimates fall as well.

But, for the time being, I think the outlook for each of these 3 stocks remains bright (and so does Wall Street, looking at consensus numbers) and I'm happily overweight all 3 picks.

Look forward to 2024, I'd be happy to add more shares of AMZN, GOOGL and NVDA to my portfolio at these bargain barrel prices.

Even without dividends, I consider these stocks to be sleep well at night investments because of their reliable growth histories and future prospects.

Let me know what your top picks are for the upcoming year (I'm always happy to add new stocks to my to-do list as far as research goes).

And lastly, I want to wish all of my readers a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year!