My Top 3 Stock Picks For 2024

Dec. 29, 2023 10:47 AM ETAMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, NVDA8 Comments
Summary

  • I believe that the top three picks for 2024 are Alphabet, Nvidia, and Amazon.
  • Nvidia's strong growth in the AI industry and its attractive valuation make it a top pick.
  • Amazon's strong performance in its cloud business and its potential for further monetization of its subscriber base make it an attractive investment.
  • Alphabet appears to be playing catch-up in the AI race; however, it's much cheaper than its peers, offers double-digit EPS growth prospects, and boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the world.
Two couples with sparklers

RgStudio

For outsized returns during 2024, I don't think there's any need to look beyond the "magnificent seven".

Big-tech stocks have driven the market's double-digit rally in 2023 and I don't think that's going to change moving forward.

The S&P


Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADC, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BN, BR, BTI, BX, CARR, CME, CMI, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSCO, CSL, DE, DHR, DLR, ECL, ENB, ESS, FRT, SPAXX, GOOGL, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LHX, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, MKC, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, OTIS, PEP, PFE, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, RY, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, VLTO, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

C
Cash Flow Assets
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (1.38K)
My top 3 for 2024: Hershey, J&J, Visa
I
Imnotupst
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (938)
nice non dividend picks, Nicholas! you are learning where the alpha returns are now! lol happy new year brother.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (18.39K)
@Imnotupst haha great to hear from you. I know you're a happy camper this year due to Affirm's 436% returns! As I said, ideally, I'd like to allocate capital towards stocks that contribute to my passive income stream. Unfortunately, just about all of my favorite DGI stocks appear to be overvalued right now...and the ones that do offer margins of safety are only trading at single digit discounts. These days I find myself stashing more and more cash away to put to work if/when we get the next significant pullback. But, I am looking forward to selectively reinvesting my December dividends in early January and I plan to buy the high growth names that I discussed in this list. Happy New Year!
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (8.83K)
@Imnotupst Strictly speaking, NVDA has a div.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (18.39K)
@thirdcamper haha you're not wrong. My NVDA stake is so large because I bought shares back in the day when they were still growing it. I assumed the annual dividend would be much higher now than it is...but I'm not going to complain too much (those early buys are now 10-baggers and I'm on board with management's plans haha).
j
jredorgreen
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (222)
I'm on board with your take on AMZN. 5 years from now I will see how well this investment has turned out.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (18.39K)
@jredorgreen yeah - it's always fun to look back on articles like this. I suspect that each of these picks will do just fine over the long-term, but only time will tell. Thanks for the comment!
