The Hess Merger Is Likely Going Through, Why Buying The Stock Still Makes Sense

Dec. 29, 2023 10:51 AM ETHess Corporation (HES) StockCVX, XOM, TTE, TTFNF2 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Guyana likely has the upper hand in the dispute with Venezuela, as it has support from Brazil, Great Britain, and the United States.
  • Venezuela's government is unpopular and broke. This whole situation could be a last gasp attempt to avoid collapse and retain power.
  • The Guyana partnership is proceeding as planned, with the latest FPSO beginning production, and there is potential for further exploration and development in the future.
  • Hess has other assets that could prove to be as valuable or more valuable than the Guyana partnership is currently.
  • As a result, Hess stock is likely a cheap way to invest in Chevron Corporation.
Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

There has been a lot of news about the Guyana partnership that Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is involved in. Much of it has been flat-out scary. But scary news sells, and a lot of news organizations need sales. The fact is

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.46K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HES, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

P
Peter Allan Childs
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (363)
Do you buy HES or CHV?
H
Heco
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (129)
CNOOC hss a 25% interest in Guyana with XOM. Would China help Guyana if Venezuela disrupts Guyana oil production?
