Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is a North American transportation company that specializes in LTL. 95% of their revenue comes from LTL, with the rest coming from various logistics services. They operate close to 200 terminals, with 27,000 tractors, trailers, and forklifts. They employ around 30,000 non-unionized employees.

Below are the returns since IPO in 2002, followed by the period of best returns:

Here is how SAIA’s market share looks in the industry:

Next let's look at the return metrics versus peers:

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS 10-Year CAGR FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR SAIS 9.8% 15.6 12.7 26.4% 19.7% ODFL 11.4% 21.2% 20.8% 26.2% n/a OTC:YELLQ 0.4% 13.1% -7.8% n/a -5.5% XPO 39.4% 6.7% 2.5% n/a n/a ARCB 9.9% 8.7% 6.4% n/a 20.4% Click to enlarge

In 2022, SAIA hit a record high for the following: gross profit, operating profit, net income, free cash flow, and returns on capital.

Capital Allocation

Below we look at how capital was allocated over the past decade:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBIT 74 86 90 79 95 141 153 180 335 470 FCF -25 4 56 26 -29 33 -15 78 97 106 Acquisition 22 Repurchases 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 12 Debt Repayment 246 14 68 36 225 46 681 758 107 20 SBC 3 4 4 5 5 6 6 8 9 9 Click to enlarge

As we can see, they’ve made infrequent acquisitions, never paid a dividend, never aggressively repurchased shares, but have continuously been paying down debt. So far the capital allocation must be commended simply because of how earnings have compounded. ROIC has been above 20% for the past two years, so now will be the true test to see if they can reinvest at incrementally high rates.

Risk

The fundamental risk is very low with this business. Losing market share over time is possible, but that would merely slow the growth rate at this point, not shrink the revenue.

In 2022, the company hit all-time highs in terms of revenue, profits at all levels, and returns on capital. This is a company where again I see an overlap of being cyclical, yet a long term compounder as well. The cyclical risk is real, but this stock is less volatile than many other cyclicals.

I wouldn’t call it a red flag, but the low percentage of insider ownership (0.4%) is something I don’t like to see. High insider ownership is no guarantee of success, but for a company this size of such quality, I personally prefer seeing more skin in the game.

Q3 Earnings

They had a smaller than usual beat last quarter, but I don’t expect any major drop in EPS in the near term.

I expect strong earnings for the next few quarters, but as I will get to in the valuation section, I welcome a couple of misses which sets up a better entry point.

Valuation

First we’ll look at the multiples comp versus peers, followed by the DCF model:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield SAIA 4.2 19.1 98.4 6.5 n/a ODFL 7.7 22.9 75.4 11.1 0.3% XPO 1.6 13 305.4 8.7 n/a ARCB 0.6 8.5 21.9 2.4 0.3% Click to enlarge

It’s no surprise that SAIA has such high multiples, since share prices recently hit an all-time high. The market is bullish on the stock from a multiples perspective, so let's look at the DCF next:

My EPS estimates are very optimistic, yet the market is wildly more optimistic than me. This leads to me apply a “hold” rating on the stock, but it is definitely worthy of going on the watch list of any serious growth and/or quality investor. The returns on capital are great right now, but this business will inherently tend to grow assets faster than revenue, and at some point this will drive those returns back down.

The runway is long enough for good growth, but there will be a tipping point where more capital will be needed to fund slower growth.

Conclusion

I personally love learning about market crushing compounders that achieved success in a non-sexy industry. SAIA is a great example of this, but the market is far too optimistic about future success. This year they hit a record high share price, but this has pushed the price up too much for me to consider right now.

The high multiple and record share price are no surprise given the great results recently